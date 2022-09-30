Read full article on original website
thunderboltradio.com
Added law enforcement personnel for Dresden Schools on Monday morning
Law enforcement and Weakley County Schools are investigating reports of multiple incidents that took place during Friday night’s football game between Dresden High School and McKenzie High School. Excitement during the game led to multiple reports of disruptive events. In the interest of safety, additional law enforcement personnel will...
Murray Ledger & Times
radionwtn.com
Reelfoot Lake Arts & Crafts Festival Off To Good Start
Tiptonville, Tenn.–The 51st annual Reelfoot Lake Arts & Crafts Festival is off to a big start with large crowds already on the grounds. Over 200 vendors are set up and thousands of visitors are expected. The Festival is at the state park at 2595 State Route 21E, Tiptonville. For more info, call the Park Office (731) 253-8003. The festival continues all day today and Sunday. The kettle corn vendor in photo is just one of many vendors this year. (Reelfoot Lake photo).
thunderboltradio.com
Martin Police Officer Stefanie Adams graduates TN Law Enforcement Training Academy
Martin Police Officer Stefanie Adams graduated Friday from Basic Police School at the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy. Martin Assistant Chief Phillip Fuqua says Officer Adams completed 12 weeks of training and will be returning to the Martin Police Department to resume her field training where she is currently assigned to the Patrol Division.
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken County's home of the month for October
The McCracken County Civic Beautification Board has announced McCracken County's home of the month for October. The board selected the home of Dale and Alma Lynn in the Heath community.
weatherboy.com
Weak Quake Rattles Western Tennessee, Near New Madrid Seismic Zone Center
According to USGS, a weak earthquake rattled portions of western Tennessee today in a region not far from the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, which is centered under New Madrid County, Missouri. The earthquake struck at 9:04 am this morning and was rated as a weak magnitude 1.6 event. The epicenter was roughly 3 km deep and struck just under 2 miles southwest of Ridgely, Tennessee. As is usually the case with seismic events rated under a 2.0 magnitude, USGS reported that no one used their “Did you feel it? tool on their website to report the event. Today’s earthquake follows a similar earthquake which struck on September 25, ending a 5 day pause in which no earthquakes were recorded in the state.
wpsdlocal6.com
Police searching for missing Paducah woman
PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department is searching for a 21-year-old woman last seen on Thursday, Sept. 29. Police say Jetta Owen was last seen outside of the W.B. Sanders building at 820 Washington St. on Thursday. She has not returned to her residence. Owen is 5'6" and weighs...
westkentuckystar.com
State police announce traffic checkpoints
Kentucky State Police announced on Saturday they will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints across the area. Troopers said they would be checking for compliance with motor vehicle laws, including driving under the influence. In addition, KSP utilizes traffic safety checkpoints to promote safety for drivers using public roadways and provide a deterrent for those who violate laws. Drivers that encounter a traffic safety checkpoint are asked to have their driver's license, vehicle registration receipt, and proof of insurance readily accessible.
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County Sheriff's Office to close early Friday, public invited to attend retirement party for outgoing sheriff
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Marshall County Sheriff's Office will close early Friday so the department can honor Sheriff Eddie McGuire and celebrate his retirement. A retirement party will be held for McGuire from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday in the Marshall County District Court Room. In a...
wpsdlocal6.com
Graves County circuit court judge swears in deputy sheriff
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Recently sworn-in Graves County Deputy Sheriff Chad Hall will begin his academy training later this year, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office. Hall officially starts his duties on Monday, Oct. 3. Until his academy training begins, he will be assisting with court...
wpsdlocal6.com
Two teens hit by car on Old Mayfield Road, one life-flighted to out-of-state hospital
PADUCAH — Two teens were hit by a car in the 5100 block of Old Mayfield Road Wednesday evening, deputies say. According to a Friday release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the scene at 7:16 p.m. on Sept. 28, where they found two teenage girls severely injured.
westkentuckystar.com
Suspicious vehicle investigation leads to arrest of Barlow man
An investigation of a suspicious vehicle in Paducah early Sunday morning resulted in the arrest of a Barlow man. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that they investigated a suspicious vehicle at 12:45 am, parked at Red Lobster on US 60 West. The driver, 33-year-old Thomas Marcinek, was allegedly found...
westkentuckystar.com
Tennessee man charged with drug, traffic offenses after Graves traffic stop
A traffic stop early Sunday morning in Graves County resulted in charges for a Tennessee man. According to the Graves County Sheriff's Office, deputies stopped a vehicle at approximately 12:47 am, just west of US 45 North. During a search of the vehicle, methamphetamine and marijuana were discovered. The driver,...
WBBJ
Local animal shelter waives adoption fees amid overcrowding
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A local animal shelter overflowing with rescues is taking steps to get them adopted. “Our shelter is packed full,” said Dyersburg-Dyer County Humane Society Board Member Tiffany Pursell. “We have been well over capacity for a while now, but we are kind of at a point where we can’t continue to maintain. We are, as of today, at 110 dogs.”
westkentuckystar.com
The crash that closed Old Mayfield Road Wednesday involved two juveniles
A crash that shut down Old Mayfield Road on Wednesday evening involved a vehicle and two pedestrians. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said that the crash occurred just before 7:15 p.m. in the 5100 block of Old Mayfield near Rosewood Drive. The Collision Reconstruction Unit of the McCracken County Sheriff's...
KFVS12
Paducah man charged with drug trafficking, arrested with 250 grams of crystal meth
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man in Paducah, Ky., has been arrested in McCracken County during a traffic stop on Friday, September 30, and was charged drug trafficking. Joshua Averitt, 37, of Paducah was arrested after detectives received information that Averitt was selling Methamphetamine. During the investigation detectives were able to make Methamphetamine related purchases from Averitt.
lite987whop.com
Grand jury returns indictments for rape, assault
Multiple indictments were returned for assault by a Christian County Grand Jury Friday, along with an indictment for rape in connection with an attack on the rail trail in July. Indicted for first-degree rape, first-degree strangulation and tampering with physical evidence is 44-year-old Jason Wayne Morse of Hopkinsville—he is accused...
KFVS12
Wreckage of car retrieved from river in New Madrid
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - A vehicle was pulled from the river at the New Madrid boat ramp. In a statement from the New Madrid Police Department, Chief Joey Higgerson said over the course of a couple of hours, crews pulled parts of the the vehicle from the water and sifted the wreckage.
westkentuckystar.com
Man charged with attempted murder in Hickman
A man has been charged with attempted murder in Hickman. KYTN reports that Fulton County dispatch received calls of shots fired just before 12:30 Thursday afternoon, near sixth and seventh streets. According to a police report, a person said their car was hit by shots allegedly fired by 32-year-old Travis...
