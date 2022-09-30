Read full article on original website
Hillsborough County Extends State Of Local Emergency
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County Administrator Bonnie Wise today signed an executive order extending a state of local emergency under authority granted by the County’s Emergency Management Ordinance and Chapter 252, Florida Statutes. The original order went into effect on Sept. 24 as
Citrus County Chronicle
School Board approves purchase, discusses vaping
On Tuesday, Sept. 27, the Citrus County School Board held a special meeting where the board members approved the purchase of a 20-foot used refrigerated truck due to a more than a year delay of the previously approved new refrigerated truck from the factory. The purchase request states, “We just...
Polk Public Schools Reopen Tuesday; Lakeland Electric Closing in on Restoring Power
Tuesday is shaping up to be a big day in Polk County. It’s the day that students are scheduled to report back to public schools throughout the county after they closed last Tuesday as Hurricane Ian approached, according to a news release. In addition, Lakeland Electric says power should be restored to all of its customers by Monday or Tuesday.
tampabeacon.com
Hillsborough County Head Start and Early Head Start will close Monday, reopen Tuesday
All Hillsborough County Head Start and Early Head Start Centers will close on Monday, Oct. 3, for children and families to allow for staff to assess and cleanup the centers. All Head Start and Early Head Start Centers will reopen at their regular time on Tuesday, Oct. 4, for normal operations with children and families.
tampabeacon.com
Pasco gives first nod to tripling parks impact fees
NEW PORT RICHEY — Pasco County commissioners voted Sept. 20 for $3,450 in new impact fees to support parks, recreation and natural resources— more than three times the current impact fee for those purposes. The vote is the first step in a months-long process of implementing new fees...
Power outage numbers and maps
CURRENT REPORTED OUTAGES (numbers provided by PowerOutages.us) | AS OF: 3:20 PM. Florida Gov. DeSantis said there are 42,000 utility workers in Florida.
villages-news.com
Governor appoints insurance agent in The Villages to statewide board
Governor Ron DeSantis has announced the appointment of an insurance agent in The Villages to a statewide board. Kevin McDonald has been named to the CareerSource Florida Board of Directors. McDonald is an agency owner for Allstate Insurance Company. He is a director of Citizens First Bank of The Villages,...
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO: Dispute leads to shooting in New Port Richey
NEW PORT RICHEY, FLA- Pasco County detectives are investigating a shooting on Corson Avenue in New Port Richey. According to deputies, the call came in Saturday afternoon around 1PM after an adult male was shot following a dispute and was transported to the hospital. There is no public safety threat. The investigation is ongoing and no additional details are available at this time.
Spring Hill Students Fake Illness To Leave School After Fellow Student Suffers Dehydration
SPRING HILL, Fla. – According to deputies, on Monday just before 1 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies and Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services responded to Grace Education Academy, located at 11085 Hearth Road in Spring Hill in regards to several students experiencing an
hernandosun.com
Lecture: Florida edibles, nature-made survival tools
Within the bounds of the fragrant, fertile land of Florida lies an endless supply of rich natural resources; nature-made survival tools that, as an added bonus, can be downright delicious! The Academia Hernando community learning series will present “Edible Florida & Basic Survival Skills,” a presentation that will be given on Friday, Oct. 7, at 10 am by Don Philpott, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2301 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill.
Funeral arrangements set for fallen Pinellas County deputy
Funeral arrangements have been scheduled for a fallen Pinellas County deputy.
fox13news.com
Teens steal, crash Maserati that owner left unlocked with keys inside: Pinellas sheriff
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Three teens found an easy vehicle to steal when they discovered an unlocked Maserati with the keys inside in a driveway in northeast Pinellas County early Sunday morning, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. One of the teens ended up dying after crashing the car,...
islandernews.com
Biden approves disaster declaration for nine FL Counties, DeSantis wants list expanded to cover Central and NE Florida
President Biden declared Florida a major disaster area Thursday morning, ordering federal aid to supplement local recovery efforts in areas affected by Hurricane Ian, which hit Florida as a Category 4 storm yesterday afternoon. The declaration will allow federal aid to go to Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee,...
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis presses FEMA to add east coast counties to Ian disaster declaration
St. Johns, Volusia and Flagler should expect federal help. Flooding besieged St. Augustine as Hurricane Ian churned past, and Friday brought Gov. Ron DeSantis back to Northeast Florida to review the damage, and go to bat for those who suffered losses. DeSantis, who formerly represented the area in Congress, briefed...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County sets recycling, yard waste schedules
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - After the storm, the clean-up begins. And as Manatee County residents begin to pick up the pieces post-Ian, collections for garbage and yard waste will go back to typical scheduling — with one major change. Recycling collections will be suspended until further notice. This is to allow drivers to concentrate on trash and debris collection.
tampabeacon.com
Where to donate or volunteer to help Hurricane Ian victims
If you have been spared the wrath of Hurricane Ian, there are lots of opportunities to give your time or make donations to help others. Ian Response Fund: A coalition of grassroots organizations has launched the IanResponse.org fund to address urgent needs of impacted communities and provide aid throughout the state to quickly address shortfalls. This fund is anchored by a coalition of on-the-ground organizations who came together in the wake of Hurricane Irma, including Florida Rising, Dream Defenders, Florida Immigrant Coalition, FL Jobs With Justice, and Faith in Florida. IanResponse.org.
floridapolitics.com
Eric Lynn, Michele Rayner work to clear debris in Pinellas County
While the area avoided the worst of the hurricane's path, it still saw tropical storm strength winds and significant rainfall, resulting in heaps of debris. Congressional candidate Eric Lynn joined state Rep. Michele Rayner Friday to start clearing debris in St. Petersburg in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The pair...
UPDATE: Tolls still suspended on the Selmon Expressway
Toll collection on the Selmon Expressway will resume on Monday.
LUS crews turning the lights back on in Florida
LUS is part of a mutual aid network that sends crews and support to member communities when a disaster happens.
Riverview martial arts instructor accused of molesting multiple students
A Riverview martial arts instructor was arrested Monday after he was accused of molesting his students, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
