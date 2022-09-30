If you have been spared the wrath of Hurricane Ian, there are lots of opportunities to give your time or make donations to help others. Ian Response Fund: A coalition of grassroots organizations has launched the IanResponse.org fund to address urgent needs of impacted communities and provide aid throughout the state to quickly address shortfalls. This fund is anchored by a coalition of on-the-ground organizations who came together in the wake of Hurricane Irma, including Florida Rising, Dream Defenders, Florida Immigrant Coalition, FL Jobs With Justice, and Faith in Florida. IanResponse.org.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO