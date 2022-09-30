ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Citrus County Chronicle

School Board approves purchase, discusses vaping

On Tuesday, Sept. 27, the Citrus County School Board held a special meeting where the board members approved the purchase of a 20-foot used refrigerated truck due to a more than a year delay of the previously approved new refrigerated truck from the factory. The purchase request states, “We just...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
tampabeacon.com

Pasco gives first nod to tripling parks impact fees

NEW PORT RICHEY — Pasco County commissioners voted Sept. 20 for $3,450 in new impact fees to support parks, recreation and natural resources— more than three times the current impact fee for those purposes. The vote is the first step in a months-long process of implementing new fees...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Governor appoints insurance agent in The Villages to statewide board

Governor Ron DeSantis has announced the appointment of an insurance agent in The Villages to a statewide board. Kevin McDonald has been named to the CareerSource Florida Board of Directors. McDonald is an agency owner for Allstate Insurance Company. He is a director of Citizens First Bank of The Villages,...
FLORIDA STATE
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO: Dispute leads to shooting in New Port Richey

NEW PORT RICHEY, FLA- Pasco County detectives are investigating a shooting on Corson Avenue in New Port Richey. According to deputies, the call came in Saturday afternoon around 1PM after an adult male was shot following a dispute and was transported to the hospital. There is no public safety threat. The investigation is ongoing and no additional details are available at this time.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
hernandosun.com

Lecture: Florida edibles, nature-made survival tools

Within the bounds of the fragrant, fertile land of Florida lies an endless supply of rich natural resources; nature-made survival tools that, as an added bonus, can be downright delicious! The Academia Hernando community learning series will present “Edible Florida & Basic Survival Skills,” a presentation that will be given on Friday, Oct. 7, at 10 am by Don Philpott, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2301 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
islandernews.com

Biden approves disaster declaration for nine FL Counties, DeSantis wants list expanded to cover Central and NE Florida

President Biden declared Florida a major disaster area Thursday morning, ordering federal aid to supplement local recovery efforts in areas affected by Hurricane Ian, which hit Florida as a Category 4 storm yesterday afternoon. The declaration will allow federal aid to go to Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee,...
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County sets recycling, yard waste schedules

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - After the storm, the clean-up begins. And as Manatee County residents begin to pick up the pieces post-Ian, collections for garbage and yard waste will go back to typical scheduling — with one major change. Recycling collections will be suspended until further notice. This is to allow drivers to concentrate on trash and debris collection.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
tampabeacon.com

Where to donate or volunteer to help Hurricane Ian victims

If you have been spared the wrath of Hurricane Ian, there are lots of opportunities to give your time or make donations to help others. Ian Response Fund: A coalition of grassroots organizations has launched the IanResponse.org fund to address urgent needs of impacted communities and provide aid throughout the state to quickly address shortfalls. This fund is anchored by a coalition of on-the-ground organizations who came together in the wake of Hurricane Irma, including Florida Rising, Dream Defenders, Florida Immigrant Coalition, FL Jobs With Justice, and Faith in Florida. IanResponse.org.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Eric Lynn, Michele Rayner work to clear debris in Pinellas County

While the area avoided the worst of the hurricane's path, it still saw tropical storm strength winds and significant rainfall, resulting in heaps of debris. Congressional candidate Eric Lynn joined state Rep. Michele Rayner Friday to start clearing debris in St. Petersburg in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The pair...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

