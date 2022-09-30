Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The West Blocton Tigers traveled to face the Holt Ironmen on Friday night for a 4A Region 3 matchup that was crucial for both teams coming into tonight. However, the Tigers continued its win streak and crushed Holt with a final score of 57-0. The game began with Holt High School receiving the opening kickoff after winning the coin toss, but they were forced to punt after a penalty put them in a long third down situation.

WEST BLOCTON, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO