radionwtn.com
Reelfoot Lake Arts & Crafts Festival Off To Good Start
Tiptonville, Tenn.–The 51st annual Reelfoot Lake Arts & Crafts Festival is off to a big start with large crowds already on the grounds. Over 200 vendors are set up and thousands of visitors are expected. The Festival is at the state park at 2595 State Route 21E, Tiptonville. For more info, call the Park Office (731) 253-8003. The festival continues all day today and Sunday. The kettle corn vendor in photo is just one of many vendors this year. (Reelfoot Lake photo).
radionwtn.com
Packing Fresh Groceries For Saturday’s Mobile Pantry
Camden, Tenn.–Seven volunteers, including Sheila Stigall of Paris, above, packed 2,000 pounds of squash in bags that will be distributed for the Mobile Food Distribution in Paris this weekend. The volunteers were working at the Second Harvest Food Bank in Camden. Elyse Bell said, “The produce was fresh from the garden and will provide vitamin rich food for hundreds of families. Giving God thanks for the harvest.” The free groceries will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at the First Baptist Church parking lot in Paris on Saturday, October 1. The church is partnering with Second Harvest of Middle Tennessee to provide the mobile food pantry for the community. Everyone is welcome. The distribution begins at 10:30 a.m. and goes until 1 p.m. or until the groceries run out. No income or sign-up requirements. It is a drive-thru event, in the Brewer Street church parking lot. (Elyse Bell photo).
thunderboltradio.com
Added law enforcement personnel for Dresden Schools on Monday morning
Law enforcement and Weakley County Schools are investigating reports of multiple incidents that took place during Friday night’s football game between Dresden High School and McKenzie High School. Excitement during the game led to multiple reports of disruptive events. In the interest of safety, additional law enforcement personnel will...
westkentuckystar.com
State police announce traffic checkpoints
Kentucky State Police announced on Saturday they will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints across the area. Troopers said they would be checking for compliance with motor vehicle laws, including driving under the influence. In addition, KSP utilizes traffic safety checkpoints to promote safety for drivers using public roadways and provide a deterrent for those who violate laws. Drivers that encounter a traffic safety checkpoint are asked to have their driver's license, vehicle registration receipt, and proof of insurance readily accessible.
radionwtn.com
2022 Pride Of Obion County Deanna Chappell Passes Away
Troy, Tenn.–Deanna Adams Chappell, who had earlier been named the 2022 Pride of Obion County, has passed away. Mrs. Chappell was 73 and passed away Sunday, October 2 at her home in Troy. There will be a private graveside service held. Mrs. Chappell was to be honored at the...
radionwtn.com
Dr. Evans To Head Baptist Hospital-Carroll Co. ER
Huntingdon, Tenn.–Baptist Hospital-Carroll County has named Dr. Thomas Paul Evans director of its emergency department. Evans will manage overall operations for the emergency department, including planning, directing and coordinating staff and activities. He will also develop and implement policies and procedures to ensure the emergency department runs smoothly and efficiently.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: 3 people seriously injured in collision on Highway 48 south of Clarksville
Update, 9:30 a.m.: Three people were seriously injured in the wreck. One was flown by LifeFlight to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. Two were transported by ambulance to Tennova Healthcare-Clarksville, Wojnarek told Clarksville Now. Update, 9:20 a.m.: The roadway is back open and traffic has returned to normal. Update,...
Cheatham County teacher to compete on Wheel of Fortune
Devin Roberts has always been a fan of the show and last year he decided "why not try out?"
newsleaderonline.com
WRECK ON HIGHWAY 22
A 1998 International 490 truck loaded with grain overturned Sept. 19 shortly after 5 p.m. on Highway 22 near Mayo Bottom. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Christopher Hampton, 49, of Wildersville, was traveling southbound when the truck exited the right edge of the roadway. The report said the driver over corrected, causing the vehicle to overturn. The driver was injured, although the THP report did not say to what hospital he was taken for treatment. Photo by Ray Nanney.
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Vanderbilt Health Pleasant View now open
Vanderbilt Health Pleasant View is now open. The new outpatient facility is operated by physicians, nurses and staff of Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Offering greater convenience to primary care and specialized medical services for patients in Cheatham, Montgomery and Robertson counties, the 25,000-square foot structure is located just off Interstate 24 at 6536 Highway 41A in Pleasant View, Tennessee.
weatherboy.com
Weak Quake Rattles Western Tennessee, Near New Madrid Seismic Zone Center
According to USGS, a weak earthquake rattled portions of western Tennessee today in a region not far from the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, which is centered under New Madrid County, Missouri. The earthquake struck at 9:04 am this morning and was rated as a weak magnitude 1.6 event. The epicenter was roughly 3 km deep and struck just under 2 miles southwest of Ridgely, Tennessee. As is usually the case with seismic events rated under a 2.0 magnitude, USGS reported that no one used their “Did you feel it? tool on their website to report the event. Today’s earthquake follows a similar earthquake which struck on September 25, ending a 5 day pause in which no earthquakes were recorded in the state.
WBBJ
Local animal shelter waives adoption fees amid overcrowding
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A local animal shelter overflowing with rescues is taking steps to get them adopted. “Our shelter is packed full,” said Dyersburg-Dyer County Humane Society Board Member Tiffany Pursell. “We have been well over capacity for a while now, but we are kind of at a point where we can’t continue to maintain. We are, as of today, at 110 dogs.”
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 09/29/22 – 09/30/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/29/22 and 7 a.m. on 09/30/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
waynecountynews.net
Clifton Marina Owners Face Criminal Charges, Investigation is Ongoing
The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission says the owners of Clifton Marina are facing multiple charges dealing with underage consumption and sales of alcohol. According to court documents, Stacy Huntingford and Christopher Huntingford of 111 Harbour Drive, Clifton, TN, were recently served with at least twelve criminal citations for Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.
