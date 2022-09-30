Read full article on original website
radiokenai.com
Nikiski Football Claims Denali Conference Title Downing Seahawks 48-22
A Denali Conference championship and the conference berth to the Division III state football playoffs, 2022 Homecoming celebration and senior night; not a bad Friday night at Nikiski High School. The Nikiski Bulldog football team defeated Seward 48-22 on Friday to secure the Denali Conference championship with a 2-0 record...
Lane Kiffin Was Not Happy With Comment By Kentucky Coach
It appears Lane Kiffin and the Rebels had some added motivation for Saturday's game vs. Kentucky. After Ole Miss' 22-19 win over the Wildcats, Kiffin revealed that he used opposing offensive coordinator Rich Scangerello's comments as fuel for his defense, who applied pressure on QB Will Levis all four quarters.
atozsports.com
Titans’ big win is great, but it covers up an ugly truth
The Tennessee Titans got a big road win on Sunday, defeating the division rival Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium by a score of 24-17. The win pushed the Titans to 2-2 on the season, tying them with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the top spot in the AFC South and putting them right back into the division race.
Ranking college football's remaining undefeated teams after Week 5
Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) defeated Florida (2-2, 0-2 SEC), 38-33, at Neyland Stadium in Week 4. No. 9 Tennessee had an open date in Week 5 before playing at LSU on Oct. 8. Kickoff between Tennessee and LSU is slated for noon EDT (ESPN). Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home...
'He is a big leader on the team': Sam Tojaga returns to Akron men's soccer starting lineup
Senior midfielder Sam Tojaga knows what is expected of him and his teammates each time they put on a University of Akron men’s soccer uniform. Whether it is a training session or a match, Tojaga said Sunday night that the message from Zips coach Jared Embick is the same. ...
