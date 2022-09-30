ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

radiokenai.com

Nikiski Football Claims Denali Conference Title Downing Seahawks 48-22

A Denali Conference championship and the conference berth to the Division III state football playoffs, 2022 Homecoming celebration and senior night; not a bad Friday night at Nikiski High School. The Nikiski Bulldog football team defeated Seward 48-22 on Friday to secure the Denali Conference championship with a 2-0 record...
NIKISKI, AK
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Was Not Happy With Comment By Kentucky Coach

It appears Lane Kiffin and the Rebels had some added motivation for Saturday's game vs. Kentucky. After Ole Miss' 22-19 win over the Wildcats, Kiffin revealed that he used opposing offensive coordinator Rich Scangerello's comments as fuel for his defense, who applied pressure on QB Will Levis all four quarters.
OXFORD, MS
atozsports.com

Titans’ big win is great, but it covers up an ugly truth

The Tennessee Titans got a big road win on Sunday, defeating the division rival Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium by a score of 24-17. The win pushed the Titans to 2-2 on the season, tying them with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the top spot in the AFC South and putting them right back into the division race.
NASHVILLE, TN
