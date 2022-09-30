ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Ohio State Buckeyes: Odds moving toward Rutgers money?

By Josh Keatley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
On October 1, the Ohio State Buckeyes (4-0) will kick off their fifth game of the season against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-1) at 3:30 p.m. ET in Columbus, Ohio. The Buckeyes have dominated this series going in 8-0 against Rutgers straight-up and winning by an average of 42.5 points per game.

Our friends at Tipico, our official odds provider, originally had Ohio State listed as 40.5-point favorites, but the line is getting smaller. The Buckeyes now sit as 39.5-point favorites. It may seem humorous to spend time evaluating why a line that is still over five touchdowns changed by one point, but it is interesting to think that money may be coming in on a Rutgers squad that has such a rough history against Ohio State.

The over/under also moved as it originally opened at 60.5, but has now moved to 58.5.

Neither the side nor the total moved through key numbers on their way down, but they do provide an indication of how the line is trending and if you are like me and considering emptying the wallet on the Buckeyes, it may be in your best interest to wait.

