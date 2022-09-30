Read full article on original website
Related
thunderboltradio.com
Added law enforcement personnel for Dresden Schools on Monday morning
Law enforcement and Weakley County Schools are investigating reports of multiple incidents that took place during Friday night’s football game between Dresden High School and McKenzie High School. Excitement during the game led to multiple reports of disruptive events. In the interest of safety, additional law enforcement personnel will...
radionwtn.com
2022 Pride Of Obion County Deanna Chappell Passes Away
Troy, Tenn.–Deanna Adams Chappell, who had earlier been named the 2022 Pride of Obion County, has passed away. Mrs. Chappell was 73 and passed away Sunday, October 2 at her home in Troy. There will be a private graveside service held. Mrs. Chappell was to be honored at the...
radionwtn.com
Reelfoot Lake Arts & Crafts Festival Off To Good Start
Tiptonville, Tenn.–The 51st annual Reelfoot Lake Arts & Crafts Festival is off to a big start with large crowds already on the grounds. Over 200 vendors are set up and thousands of visitors are expected. The Festival is at the state park at 2595 State Route 21E, Tiptonville. For more info, call the Park Office (731) 253-8003. The festival continues all day today and Sunday. The kettle corn vendor in photo is just one of many vendors this year. (Reelfoot Lake photo).
wpsdlocal6.com
Graves County circuit court judge swears in deputy sheriff
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Recently sworn-in Graves County Deputy Sheriff Chad Hall will begin his academy training later this year, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office. Hall officially starts his duties on Monday, Oct. 3. Until his academy training begins, he will be assisting with court...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
radionwtn.com
Dr. Evans To Head Baptist Hospital-Carroll Co. ER
Huntingdon, Tenn.–Baptist Hospital-Carroll County has named Dr. Thomas Paul Evans director of its emergency department. Evans will manage overall operations for the emergency department, including planning, directing and coordinating staff and activities. He will also develop and implement policies and procedures to ensure the emergency department runs smoothly and efficiently.
thunderboltradio.com
Martin Police Officer Stefanie Adams graduates TN Law Enforcement Training Academy
Martin Police Officer Stefanie Adams graduated Friday from Basic Police School at the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy. Martin Assistant Chief Phillip Fuqua says Officer Adams completed 12 weeks of training and will be returning to the Martin Police Department to resume her field training where she is currently assigned to the Patrol Division.
KFVS12
Wreckage of car retrieved from river in New Madrid
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - A vehicle was pulled from the river at the New Madrid boat ramp. In a statement from the New Madrid Police Department, Chief Joey Higgerson said over the course of a couple of hours, crews pulled parts of the the vehicle from the water and sifted the wreckage.
westkentuckystar.com
State police announce traffic checkpoints
Kentucky State Police announced on Saturday they will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints across the area. Troopers said they would be checking for compliance with motor vehicle laws, including driving under the influence. In addition, KSP utilizes traffic safety checkpoints to promote safety for drivers using public roadways and provide a deterrent for those who violate laws. Drivers that encounter a traffic safety checkpoint are asked to have their driver's license, vehicle registration receipt, and proof of insurance readily accessible.
IN THIS ARTICLE
radionwtn.com
Packing Fresh Groceries For Saturday’s Mobile Pantry
Camden, Tenn.–Seven volunteers, including Sheila Stigall of Paris, above, packed 2,000 pounds of squash in bags that will be distributed for the Mobile Food Distribution in Paris this weekend. The volunteers were working at the Second Harvest Food Bank in Camden. Elyse Bell said, “The produce was fresh from the garden and will provide vitamin rich food for hundreds of families. Giving God thanks for the harvest.” The free groceries will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at the First Baptist Church parking lot in Paris on Saturday, October 1. The church is partnering with Second Harvest of Middle Tennessee to provide the mobile food pantry for the community. Everyone is welcome. The distribution begins at 10:30 a.m. and goes until 1 p.m. or until the groceries run out. No income or sign-up requirements. It is a drive-thru event, in the Brewer Street church parking lot. (Elyse Bell photo).
westkentuckystar.com
The crash that closed Old Mayfield Road Wednesday involved two juveniles
A crash that shut down Old Mayfield Road on Wednesday evening involved a vehicle and two pedestrians. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said that the crash occurred just before 7:15 p.m. in the 5100 block of Old Mayfield near Rosewood Drive. The Collision Reconstruction Unit of the McCracken County Sheriff's...
wpsdlocal6.com
Two teens hit by car on Old Mayfield Road, one life-flighted to out-of-state hospital
PADUCAH — Two teens were hit by a car in the 5100 block of Old Mayfield Road Wednesday evening, deputies say. According to a Friday release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the scene at 7:16 p.m. on Sept. 28, where they found two teenage girls severely injured.
westkentuckystar.com
Suspicious vehicle investigation leads to arrest of Barlow man
An investigation of a suspicious vehicle in Paducah early Sunday morning resulted in the arrest of a Barlow man. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that they investigated a suspicious vehicle at 12:45 am, parked at Red Lobster on US 60 West. The driver, 33-year-old Thomas Marcinek, was allegedly found...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 09/29/22 – 09/30/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/29/22 and 7 a.m. on 09/30/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
wpsdlocal6.com
Police searching for missing Paducah woman
PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department is searching for a 21-year-old woman last seen on Thursday, Sept. 29. Police say Jetta Owen was last seen outside of the W.B. Sanders building at 820 Washington St. on Thursday. She has not returned to her residence. Owen is 5'6" and weighs...
KFVS12
Arrest in Caruthersville Murder
A Florida couple is making use of their time while stranded in the bootheel. They are collecting items for those in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian. SOUTHERN ILLINOIS IS GETTING OVER A MILLION DOLLARS TO HELP BOOST ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT. Shooting sends 1 to hospital, 2 arrested after police chase. Updated:...
WBBJ
Local animal shelter waives adoption fees amid overcrowding
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A local animal shelter overflowing with rescues is taking steps to get them adopted. “Our shelter is packed full,” said Dyersburg-Dyer County Humane Society Board Member Tiffany Pursell. “We have been well over capacity for a while now, but we are kind of at a point where we can’t continue to maintain. We are, as of today, at 110 dogs.”
westkentuckystar.com
Tennessee man charged with drug, traffic offenses after Graves traffic stop
A traffic stop early Sunday morning in Graves County resulted in charges for a Tennessee man. According to the Graves County Sheriff's Office, deputies stopped a vehicle at approximately 12:47 am, just west of US 45 North. During a search of the vehicle, methamphetamine and marijuana were discovered. The driver,...
westkentuckystar.com
Small earthquake reported in southeast Missouri
A small earthquake was reported in southeastern Missouri on Saturday. The U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis reports the magnitude 2.2 earthquake struck less than a mile from Cooter, Missouri, and 24 miles west of Dyersburg, Tennessee. Officials said a quake of 2.5 is the threshold of humans...
KFVS12
Paducah man charged with drug trafficking, arrested with 250 grams of crystal meth
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man in Paducah, Ky., has been arrested in McCracken County during a traffic stop on Friday, September 30, and was charged drug trafficking. Joshua Averitt, 37, of Paducah was arrested after detectives received information that Averitt was selling Methamphetamine. During the investigation detectives were able to make Methamphetamine related purchases from Averitt.
WBBJ
Doctors discuss ‘Long COVID’, symptoms that may linger for months
JACKSON, Tenn. — Scientists continue to study the long term effects of COVID-19. “Long COVID” is the term used to describe the post-COVID condition, where many months after contracting COVID, people may still feel effects from the illness. Depending on how severe the COVID case was, the post-COVID...
Comments / 0