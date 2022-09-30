ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County sets recycling, yard waste schedules

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - After the storm, the clean-up begins. And as Manatee County residents begin to pick up the pieces post-Ian, collections for garbage and yard waste will go back to typical scheduling — with one major change. Recycling collections will be suspended until further notice. This is to allow drivers to concentrate on trash and debris collection.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Hurricane debris in Polk County

About 40 hurricane debris removal haulers are now rolling into Polk County. All drivers must be certified for FEMA before they can pick up your hurricane debris. Hurricane debris is not collected by local haulers. If you mix your hurricane debris with your regular garbage, your household garbage or yard waste will not be picked up!
POLK COUNTY, FL
10NEWS

Tampa Bay school district closures: See county-by-county

TAMPA, Fla — Several Tampa Bay-area school districts have announced closures and other schedule changes due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. See the closures and schedule changes announced so far:. Citrus County. The Citrus County School District remained closed through Friday, Sept. 30. Four of the district's schools...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Pasco County, FL
Government
County
Pasco County, FL
City
Lake Park, FL
Local
Florida Government
floridapolitics.com

Eric Lynn, Michele Rayner work to clear debris in Pinellas County

While the area avoided the worst of the hurricane's path, it still saw tropical storm strength winds and significant rainfall, resulting in heaps of debris. Congressional candidate Eric Lynn joined state Rep. Michele Rayner Friday to start clearing debris in St. Petersburg in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The pair...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
orangeobserver.com

Here is when Waste Management will resume trash collection

Here is when Waste Management will resume trash collection. Resumption Service Schedule in Central Florida Post Hurricane Ian. Waste Management is resuming collection schedules following Hurricane Ian in Central Florida as follows:. Orange County: There will be no residential collection services in Orange County and the town of Oakland Friday,...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
tampabeacon.com

Tampa Solid Waste department resumes collection services

TAMPA — City of Tampa solid waste services and operations will resume regularly scheduled collection Monday, Oct. 3. Resumption of all services excludes the department's bulky waste service, Solid Waste Enhanced Environmental Program, also known as SWEEP. All residential curbside collection is resuming normally scheduled services beginning Monday. Residential...
TAMPA, FL
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
WDBO

Need FEMA assistance? Here’s what to expect when you apply

Need FEMA assistance? Here’s what to expect when you apply. Residents in 13 Florida counties who were affected by Hurricane Ian may be eligible for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. FEMA assistance can be used to help cover basic home repairs, temporary housing costs, or other needs...
FLORIDA STATE
thegabber.com

Ian Update #23: Debris and Trash in Pinellas

As Gulfport, Pinellas beaches, and St. Pete start the cleanup process from a brush with Hurricane Ian, public works departments throughout Pinellas begin the process of clearing and collecting debris. Here’s what to expect in your city:. Gulfport. Crews began clearing debris yesterday (Sept. 29) and will continue to...
GULFPORT, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Flooded and heading to Lake Hancock

BS Ranch 400,000,000 lbs of toxic sewer sludge flooded with nowhere to go but downhill to Lake Hancock. Will the City of Lakeland or Polk County Stop this????. BS Ranch & Farm cited for “eye-watering” odor again….. When is this going to stop … BS Ranch and...
LAKELAND, FL

