Europe

The Independent

Joe Biden to confront Liz Truss over plans to tear up Northern Ireland protocol

Joe Biden will confront Liz Truss over her plans to override the Northern Ireland protocol at their US meeting, having already clashed with her over economic policy.The White House said the US president will tell the prime minister to ensure there is “no threat” to the Irish peace process from the flashpoint legislation to rewrite the Brexit agreement.“The president will communicate his strong view that the Good Friday Agreement, which is the touchstone of peace and stability in Northern Ireland, must be protected,” it said.Mr Biden would urge Ms Truss and the EU to show the “courage” to resolve...
WORLD
BBC

Brexit: UK needs to show 'humility' with EU over protocol

Northern Ireland Minister Steve Baker said the UK needed to "show humility" with the EU if a deal on the Northern Ireland protocol was to be reached. He defended making an apology at the Conservative conference on Sunday. to some of his behaviour towards Ireland and the EU during the...
EUROPE
The Independent

Tories have made UK ‘laughing stock’, says donor defecting to Labour

A top Conservative party donor has announced his defection to Labour with a £100,000 donation to Sir Keir Starmer’s party.Gareth Quarry accused Liz Truss and her Kwasi Kwarteng of being “zealots” and said the Tories had made Britain “a laughing stock”.The multimillionaire said the prime minister and chancellor were practising “GCSE economics” but described Labour as “sensible people who have got their feet on the ground”.“The Tories’ behaviour over several years has made the UK a laughing stock,” Mr Quarry told The Times.He added: “What’s dawned on me, particularly since the Johnson years, is that there is a desperately...
POLITICS
The Independent

UK Government tax U-turn should be welcomed, says Scottish Secretary

The Chancellor’s decision not to scrap the top rate of tax should be welcomed because he “listened” and “acted swiftly”, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has said.Kwasi Kwarteng announced on Monday morning that the UK Government would not go ahead with scrapping the 45% rate of income tax, describing it as a “distraction”.His initial announcement of the measure – paired with a cut in the basic rate of tax to 19p in the pound – saw markets plunge, with the pound falling to its lowest level against the dollar in history.The announcement also prompted interventions from the Bank of England and...
INCOME TAX
Daily Mail

Awkward moment BBC newsreaders don't have a clue who Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is - but Aussie commentators also didn't recognise UK leader Liz Truss

British presenters were left red-faced after failing to recognise Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as he arrived for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. National broadcaster BBC listed a host of names as world leaders filed into London's Westminster Abbey for Monday's state funeral, including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau.
WORLD
The Independent

‘Get new job’ or cut your spending, Tory chair tells struggling Britons

Britons struggling with soaring bills should try getting a better-paid job or cut back on their spending, Conservative party chairman Jake Berry has said.The senior Tory figure was grilled on Liz Truss’ government’s economic strategy, amid growing concern over the impact of borrowing-fuelled tax cuts benefiting the rich the most.“People know when they get their bills, they can either cut their consumption or get higher salaries or higher wages, and go out there and get that new job,” he told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge on Sunday.Mr Berry added: “That’s the approach the government is taking in trying to create...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Pound - live: Dorries says Truss should call general election amid tax cut U-turn

Nadine Dorries has said Liz Truss should call a general election if she wants to push through changes that break with previous government policies.The former culture secretary said there was “widespread dismay” over the fact three years of work had “effectively been put on hold” under the new prime minister.“If Liz wants a whole new mandate, she must take to the country,” the former culture secretary tweeted. Ms Dorries named Channel 4’s privatisation and the BBC licence fee review as policies now “stopped” under Ms Truss.In other news, it has emerged Ms Truss was still defending the 45p tax...
WORLD
BBC

Paper £20 notes cannot be spent from midnight in Northern Ireland

Paper £20 notes issued by a number of banks in Northern Ireland will be withdrawn after Friday and can no longer be spent. They include Ulster Bank, AIB Group, Bank of Ireland and Danske Bank. People with a UK bank account will still be able to deposit the notes...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

UK politicians unite in tribute to queen as Britain mourns

LONDON (AP) — British politicians across the political spectrum united in sorrow Thursday at the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a passing that brought the country’s usually fractious politics to a halt. The queen’s death at age 96 will be marked with 10 days of national mourning, culminating in a state funeral for the monarch. Essential government functions will continue, but much of the routine business of politics will be put on pause. Parliamentary business will give way to two days of tributes from lawmakers in the House of Commons on Friday and Saturday. New Prime Minister Liz Truss, who was told of the news about 90 minutes before it was made public, said the country was “devastated” by the death of the monarch on Thursday, calling her “the rock on which modern Britain was built.”
U.K.
The Independent

Jacob Rees-Mogg booed by protesters outside Tory conference

Jacob Rees-Mogg was booed and heckled by furious protesters shouting “Tory scum” as he made his way to the Conservative party conference in Birmingham.The business secretary was escorted by several police officers as he walked across Victoria Square, which is just around the corner from his party’s annual gathering at the nearby International Convention Centre.Mr Rees-Mogg was pursued by angry protesters who jeered and booed, with some shouting “Tory scum” at him as officers stayed in close proximity to the MP for North East Somerset.The gathered protesters are furious at Liz Truss’s economic plan and are carrying signs reading...
PROTESTS
The Independent

UK Government’s tax rate U-turn shows ‘utter ineptitude’, says Sturgeon

The Chancellor’s tax U-turn shows the “utter ineptitude” of the UK Government, Scotland’s First Minister has said.Kwasi Kwarteng announced early on Monday that the scrapping of the top rate of tax would not go ahead in the wake of market upheaval.The pound dropped to its lowest level against the dollar after the announcement and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Bank of England intervened.Following the mini-budget in September, members of the Conservatives, led by the Scottish Tories, pushed the Scottish Government to follow suit.UK gov u-turns on top tax rate abolition because it’s a ‘distraction’. Morally wrong and hugely costly...
U.K.
BBC

Leamington Spa veteran completes 'humbling' UK coastline run

A former soldier who has finished a coastline run around the UK for charity called the journey "humbling and eye-opening". Paul Minter, from Leamington Spa, started in March in Liverpool and returned to the city on Saturday. He covered 5,000 miles (8,046km) and raised more than £50,000 towards a residential...
U.K.

