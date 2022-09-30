Read full article on original website
Joe Biden to confront Liz Truss over plans to tear up Northern Ireland protocol
Joe Biden will confront Liz Truss over her plans to override the Northern Ireland protocol at their US meeting, having already clashed with her over economic policy.The White House said the US president will tell the prime minister to ensure there is “no threat” to the Irish peace process from the flashpoint legislation to rewrite the Brexit agreement.“The president will communicate his strong view that the Good Friday Agreement, which is the touchstone of peace and stability in Northern Ireland, must be protected,” it said.Mr Biden would urge Ms Truss and the EU to show the “courage” to resolve...
Tory anger as Chinese vice-president views Queen lying in state in Westminster Hall after 'U-turn' by Parliament's Speakers
Tories have voiced fury after a Chinese delegation viewed the Queen lying in state in Westminster Hall. Following an apparent U-turn by the parliamentary authorities, vice-premier Wang Qishan was pictured in the historic hall last night ahead of the state funeral. Senior MPs complained that Beijing was being 'appeased' despite...
BBC
Brexit: UK needs to show 'humility' with EU over protocol
Northern Ireland Minister Steve Baker said the UK needed to "show humility" with the EU if a deal on the Northern Ireland protocol was to be reached. He defended making an apology at the Conservative conference on Sunday. to some of his behaviour towards Ireland and the EU during the...
Tories have made UK ‘laughing stock’, says donor defecting to Labour
A top Conservative party donor has announced his defection to Labour with a £100,000 donation to Sir Keir Starmer’s party.Gareth Quarry accused Liz Truss and her Kwasi Kwarteng of being “zealots” and said the Tories had made Britain “a laughing stock”.The multimillionaire said the prime minister and chancellor were practising “GCSE economics” but described Labour as “sensible people who have got their feet on the ground”.“The Tories’ behaviour over several years has made the UK a laughing stock,” Mr Quarry told The Times.He added: “What’s dawned on me, particularly since the Johnson years, is that there is a desperately...
UK Government tax U-turn should be welcomed, says Scottish Secretary
The Chancellor’s decision not to scrap the top rate of tax should be welcomed because he “listened” and “acted swiftly”, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has said.Kwasi Kwarteng announced on Monday morning that the UK Government would not go ahead with scrapping the 45% rate of income tax, describing it as a “distraction”.His initial announcement of the measure – paired with a cut in the basic rate of tax to 19p in the pound – saw markets plunge, with the pound falling to its lowest level against the dollar in history.The announcement also prompted interventions from the Bank of England and...
Rupa Huq has Labour whip suspended after Kwarteng comments
A Labour MP has had the party whip suspended after she was accused of making a “racist” comment by claiming that the chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, was “superficially” black. Rupa Huq, a former shadow Home Office minister, was recorded at an event held on Monday during a...
Liz Truss’s poll ratings plummet lower than Boris Johnson’s before he was forced out
Prime minister’s net approval falls to -37, while just 12% say mini-budget was ‘good’
Awkward moment BBC newsreaders don't have a clue who Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is - but Aussie commentators also didn't recognise UK leader Liz Truss
British presenters were left red-faced after failing to recognise Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as he arrived for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. National broadcaster BBC listed a host of names as world leaders filed into London's Westminster Abbey for Monday's state funeral, including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau.
When British schools ignore Irish history, is it any wonder Brexit is such a mess? | Jennifer Horgan
Lack of knowledge about the Anglo-Irish relationship has deep personal and political consequences, says teacher and author Jennifer Horgan
‘Get new job’ or cut your spending, Tory chair tells struggling Britons
Britons struggling with soaring bills should try getting a better-paid job or cut back on their spending, Conservative party chairman Jake Berry has said.The senior Tory figure was grilled on Liz Truss’ government’s economic strategy, amid growing concern over the impact of borrowing-fuelled tax cuts benefiting the rich the most.“People know when they get their bills, they can either cut their consumption or get higher salaries or higher wages, and go out there and get that new job,” he told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge on Sunday.Mr Berry added: “That’s the approach the government is taking in trying to create...
Pound - live: Dorries says Truss should call general election amid tax cut U-turn
Nadine Dorries has said Liz Truss should call a general election if she wants to push through changes that break with previous government policies.The former culture secretary said there was “widespread dismay” over the fact three years of work had “effectively been put on hold” under the new prime minister.“If Liz wants a whole new mandate, she must take to the country,” the former culture secretary tweeted. Ms Dorries named Channel 4’s privatisation and the BBC licence fee review as policies now “stopped” under Ms Truss.In other news, it has emerged Ms Truss was still defending the 45p tax...
BBC
Paper £20 notes cannot be spent from midnight in Northern Ireland
Paper £20 notes issued by a number of banks in Northern Ireland will be withdrawn after Friday and can no longer be spent. They include Ulster Bank, AIB Group, Bank of Ireland and Danske Bank. People with a UK bank account will still be able to deposit the notes...
UK politicians unite in tribute to queen as Britain mourns
LONDON (AP) — British politicians across the political spectrum united in sorrow Thursday at the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a passing that brought the country’s usually fractious politics to a halt. The queen’s death at age 96 will be marked with 10 days of national mourning, culminating in a state funeral for the monarch. Essential government functions will continue, but much of the routine business of politics will be put on pause. Parliamentary business will give way to two days of tributes from lawmakers in the House of Commons on Friday and Saturday. New Prime Minister Liz Truss, who was told of the news about 90 minutes before it was made public, said the country was “devastated” by the death of the monarch on Thursday, calling her “the rock on which modern Britain was built.”
Jacob Rees-Mogg booed by protesters outside Tory conference
Jacob Rees-Mogg was booed and heckled by furious protesters shouting “Tory scum” as he made his way to the Conservative party conference in Birmingham.The business secretary was escorted by several police officers as he walked across Victoria Square, which is just around the corner from his party’s annual gathering at the nearby International Convention Centre.Mr Rees-Mogg was pursued by angry protesters who jeered and booed, with some shouting “Tory scum” at him as officers stayed in close proximity to the MP for North East Somerset.The gathered protesters are furious at Liz Truss’s economic plan and are carrying signs reading...
Charity helping Ukrainians find UK hosts to scale back work
Exclusive: Refugees at Home says it is taking action as government scheme is unworkable
The Observer view on why Tory MPs must stop Liz Truss’s ‘reverse Robin Hood’ policies | Observer editorial
Cutting services to fund tax cuts for the very wealthy is not only cruel amid a cost of living crisis, it’s also unmandated
Michael Gove tells Liz Truss that cutting tax for highest earners is wrong as protesters gather at start of Tory conference – live
Latest updates: Michael Gove says Truss should abandon plan to scrap 45% top rate of tax as large crowds protest in Birmingham
UK's Labour suspends lawmaker for saying Kwarteng 'superficially' Black
LIVERPOOL, England, Sept 27 (Reuters) - An opposition Labour lawmaker was suspended from the party on Tuesday after being accused of making racist comments about British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng, with a party spokesperson saying it would call on her to apologise.
UK Government’s tax rate U-turn shows ‘utter ineptitude’, says Sturgeon
The Chancellor’s tax U-turn shows the “utter ineptitude” of the UK Government, Scotland’s First Minister has said.Kwasi Kwarteng announced early on Monday that the scrapping of the top rate of tax would not go ahead in the wake of market upheaval.The pound dropped to its lowest level against the dollar after the announcement and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Bank of England intervened.Following the mini-budget in September, members of the Conservatives, led by the Scottish Tories, pushed the Scottish Government to follow suit.UK gov u-turns on top tax rate abolition because it’s a ‘distraction’. Morally wrong and hugely costly...
BBC
Leamington Spa veteran completes 'humbling' UK coastline run
A former soldier who has finished a coastline run around the UK for charity called the journey "humbling and eye-opening". Paul Minter, from Leamington Spa, started in March in Liverpool and returned to the city on Saturday. He covered 5,000 miles (8,046km) and raised more than £50,000 towards a residential...
