High-fat diet induces depression-like phenotype via astrocyte-mediated hyperactivation of ventral hippocampal glutamatergic afferents to the nucleus accumbens

Read full article on original website
Related
Nature.com
Probiotics suppress nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and carcinogenesis progression in hepatocyte-specific PTEN knockout mice
Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), a hepatic characteristic of metabolic syndrome, received significant attention in clinical settings. The multiple-hit theory is one of the proposed mechanisms of NAFLD, and gut dysbiosis is considered a hit. Thus, controlling gut microbiota is a potential target in the management of NAFLD, and probiotics can be used as a treatment agent for NAFLD. The current study aimed to investigate the efficacy of probiotics against nonalcoholic steatohepatitis in a hepatocyte-specific PTEN knockout mouse model that mimics the characteristics of human NAFLD. Probiotics were administered to male knockout mice for 8 or 40Â weeks. Next, we assessed hepatic inflammation, fibrosis, carcinogenesis, and oxidative stress. Probiotics were found to reduce serum transaminase levels, NAFLD activity score, and the gene expression of pro-inflammatory cytokines. In addition, they decreased liver fibrosis grade, which was examined via Sirius red staining, gene expression of fibrotic markers, and hydroxyproline. Furthermore, probiotics suppressed the number of liver tumors, particular in HCC. Probiotics reduced oxidative stresses, including glutathione levels, and anti-oxidative stress marker, which may be an underlying mechanism for their beneficial effects. In conclusion, probiotics treatment had beneficial effects against NAFLD and carcinogenesis in hepatocyte-specific PTEN knockout mice.
Nature.com
Histone chaperone ASF1A accelerates chronic myeloid leukemia blast crisis by activating Notch signaling
The blast crisis (BC) is the final deadly phase of chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), which remains a major challenge in clinical management. However, the underlying molecular mechanism driving blastic transformation remains unclear. Here, we show that ASF1A, an essential activator, enhanced the transformation to CML-BC by mediating cell differentiation arrest. ASF1A expression was aberrantly increased in bone marrow samples from CML-BC patients compared with newly diagnosed CML-chronic phase (CP) patients. ASF1A inhibited cell differentiation and promoted CML development in vivo. Mechanistically, we identified ASF1A as a coactivator of the Notch transcriptional complex that induces H3K56ac modification in the promoter regions of Notch target genes, and subsequently enhanced RBPJ binding to these promoter regions, thereby enhancing Notch signaling activation to mediate differentiation arrest in CML cells. Thus, our work suggests that targeting ASF1A might represent a promising therapeutic approach and a biomarker to detect disease progression in CML patients.
Nature.com
CTLA-4-Ig internalizes CD80 in fibroblast-like synoviocytes from chronic inflammatory arthritis mouse model
CD80 interact with CD28 and CTLA-4 on antigen-presenting cells, and function in the co-stimulatory signaling that regulates T cell activity. CTLA-4-Ig is used to treat RA by blocking co-stimulatory signaling. Chronic inflammatory arthritis was induced in D1BC mice using low-dose arthritogenic antigens and treated with CTLA-4-Ig. We performed histopathology of the joints and lymph nodes, serological examination for rheumatoid factors, and flow cytometric analysis of isolated synovial cells, including CD45âˆ’ FLSs and CD45+ synovial macrophages. CTLA-4-Ig treatment ameliorated the chronic inflammatory polyarthritis. There was a decrease in the number of infiltrating lymphoid cells in the joints as well as in the levels of RF-IgG associated with a decrease in the number of B cells in the lymph nodes; more than 15% of CD45âˆ’ FLSs expressed CD80, and a small number of them expressed PD-L1, indicating the presence of PD-L1/CD80 cis-heterodimers in these cells. CTLA-4-Ig internalized CD80, but not PD-L1, in isolated synovial cells. Gene ontology analysis revealed that CTLA-4-Ig internalization did not significantly alter the expression of inflammation-related genes. The therapeutic effect of CTLA-4-Ig appears to extend beyond the lymph nodes into the inflamed synovial compartment through the synergistic inactivation of T cells by the CD80 and PD-L1 axes.
Nature.com
Exosomal miR-328 originated from pulmonary adenocarcinoma cells enhances osteoclastogenesis via downregulating Nrp-2 expression
Osseous metastases of pulmonary carcinoma and the detailed mechanisms remain unclear, and the effects of exosomes (Exos) originated from pulmonary adenocarcinoma cells in this process have received a lot of attentions. Our study revealed that the Exos secreted from A549 cells (A549-Exos) enhanced osteoclastogenesis and osseous resorption in vitro. In addition, A549-Exos showed a targeted effect on bones to enhance osseous resorption in vivo. A549-exosomal miR-328 enhanced osseous resorption via downregulating neuropilin 2 (Nrp-2) expression, and A549-Exos miR-328 inhibitors suppressed osseous resorption in vivo. Therefore, A549-exosomal miR-328 enhances osteoclastogenesis via downregulating Nrp-2 expression, thus A549-Exos miR-328 inhibitors can be used as a potential nanodrug for treating osseous metastases.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
Quaternary structure of patient-homogenate amplified Î±-synuclein fibrils modulates seeding of endogenous Î±-synuclein
Parkinson's disease (PD) and Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) are progressive and unremitting neurological diseases that are neuropathologically characterized by Î±-synuclein inclusions. Increasing evidence supports the aggregation of Î±-synuclein in specific brain areas early in the disease course, followed by the spreading of Î±-synuclein pathology to multiple brain regions. However, little is known about how the structure of Î±-synuclein fibrils influence its ability to seed endogenous Î±-synuclein in recipient cells. Here, we aggregated Î±-synuclein by seeding with homogenates of PD- and MSA-confirmed brain tissue, determined the resulting Î±-synuclein fibril structures by cryo-electron microscopy, and characterized their seeding potential in mouse primary oligodendroglial cultures. The combined analysis shows that the two patient material-amplified Î±-synuclein fibrils share a similar protofilament fold but differ in their inter-protofilament interface and their ability to recruit endogenous Î±-synuclein. Our study indicates that the quaternary structure of Î±-synuclein fibrils modulates the seeding of Î±-synuclein pathology inside recipient cells. It thus provides an important advance in the quest to understand the connection between the structure of Î±-synuclein fibrils, cellular seeding/spreading, and ultimately the clinical manifestations of different synucleinopathies.
Nature.com
Outcomes of weekend surgery for acute retinal detachment
The timing of rhegmatogenous retinal detachment (RRD) surgery, especially macula-involving cases, in the UK is controversial. Urgency of operation is traditionally dependent on macular attachment. Macula sparing RRD is often regarded as more urgent and operated on within 24"‰h, whilst macula involving RRD generally scheduled for surgery within 1 week or longer [1].
Nature.com
Tissue-specific impacts of aging and genetics on gene expression patterns in humans
Age is the primary risk factor for many common human diseases. Here, we quantify the relative contributions of genetics and aging to gene expression patterns across 27 tissues from 948 humans. We show that the predictive power of expression quantitative trait loci is impacted by age in many tissues. Jointly modelling the contributions of age and genetics to transcript level variation we find expression heritability (h2) is consistent among tissues while the contribution of aging varies by >20-fold with \({R}_{{{{{{{{\rm{age}}}}}}}}}^{2} \; > \;{h}^{2}\) in 5 tissues. We find that while the force of purifying selection is stronger on genes expressed early versus late in life (Medawar's hypothesis), several highly proliferative tissues exhibit the opposite pattern. These non-Medawarian tissues exhibit high rates of cancer and age-of-expression-associated somatic mutations. In contrast, genes under genetic control are under relaxed constraint. Together, we demonstrate the distinct roles of aging and genetics on expression phenotypes.
Nature.com
Chemical engineering of therapeutic siRNAs for allele-specific gene silencing in Huntington's disease models
Small interfering RNAs are a new class of drugs, exhibiting sequence-driven, potent, and sustained silencing of gene expression in vivo. We recently demonstrated that siRNA chemical architectures can be optimized to provide efficient delivery to the CNS, enabling development of CNS-targeted therapeutics. Many genetically-defined neurodegenerative disorders are dominant, favoring selective silencing of the mutant allele. In some cases, successfully targeting the mutant allele requires targeting single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) heterozygosities. Here, we use Huntington's disease (HD) as a model. The optimized compound exhibits selective silencing of mutant huntingtin protein in patient-derived cells and throughout the HD mouse brain, demonstrating SNP-based allele-specific RNAi silencing of gene expression in vivo in the CNS. Targeting a disease-causing allele using RNAi-based therapies could be helpful in a range of dominant CNS disorders where maintaining wild-type expression is essential.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nature.com
HSC70 mediated autophagic degradation of oxidized PRL2 is responsible for osteoclastogenesis and inflammatory bone destruction
Inflammation leads to systemic osteoporosis or local bone destruction, however, the underlying molecular mechanisms are still poorly understood. In this study, we report that PRL2 is a negative regulator of osteoclastogenesis and bone absorption. Mice with PRL2 deficiency exhibit a decrease in bone volume and an increase in osteoclast numbers. PRL2 negatively regulates RANKL-induced reactive oxygen species production through the activation of RAC1, thus PRL2 deficient osteoclast precursors have both increased osteoclast differentiation ability and bone resorptive capacity. During inflammation, oxidized PRL2 is a selected substrate of HSC70 and conditions of oxidative stress trigger rapid degradation of PRL2 by HSC70 mediated endosomal microautophagy and chaperone-mediated autophagy. Ablation of PRL2 in mouse models of inflammatory bone disease leads to an increase in the number of osteoclasts and exacerbation of bone damage. Moreover, reduced PRL2 protein levels in peripheral myeloid cells are highly correlated with bone destruction in a mouse arthritis model and in human rheumatoid arthritis, while the autophagy inhibitor hydroxychloroquine blocked inflammation-induced PRL2 degradation and bone destruction in vivo. Therefore, our findings identify PRL2 as a new regulator in osteoimmunity, providing a link between inflammation and osteoporosis. As such, PRL2 is a potential therapeutic target for inflammatory bone disease and inhibition of HSC70 mediated autophagic degradation of PRL2 may offer new therapeutic tools for the treatment of inflammatory bone disease.
Nature.com
Blood levels of T-Cell Receptor Excision Circles (TRECs) provide an index of exposure to traumatic stress in mice and humans
Exposure to stress triggers biological changes throughout the body. Accumulating evidence indicates that alterations in immune system function are associated with the development of stress-associated illnesses such as major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder, increasing interest in identifying immune markers that provide insight into mental health. Recombination events during T-cell receptor rearrangement and T-cell maturation in the thymus produce circular DNA fragments called T-cell receptor excision circles (TRECs) that can be utilized as indicators of thymic function and numbers of newly emigrating T-cells. Given data suggesting that stress affects thymus function, we examined whether blood levels of TRECs might serve as a quantitative peripheral index of cumulative stress exposure and its physiological correlates. We hypothesized that chronic stress exposure would compromise thymus function and produce corresponding decreases in levels of TRECs. In male mice, exposure to chronic social defeat stress (CSDS) produced thymic involution, adrenal hypertrophy, and decreased levels of TRECs in blood. Extending these studies to humans revealed robust inverse correlations between levels of circulating TRECs and childhood emotional and physical abuse. Cell-type specific analyses also revealed associations between TREC levels and blood cell composition, as well as cell-type specific methylation changes in CD4T"‰+"‰and CD8T"‰+"‰cells. Additionally, TREC levels correlated with epigenetic age acceleration, a common biomarker of stress exposure. Our findings demonstrate alignment between findings in mice and humans and suggest that blood-borne TRECs are a translationally-relevant biomarker that correlates with, and provides insight into, the cumulative physiological and immune-related impacts of stress exposure in mammals.
Nature.com
The potential of Beta variant containing COVID booster vaccines for chasing Omicron in 2022
Currently approved COVID vaccines are designed using the spike antigen derived from the ancestral strain, but health authorities are recommending changes to the vaccine strain to combat emerging variants. The goal is to ensure that next generation vaccines can tackle multiple variants of concern including the most prevalent variant for the coming season. We here discuss recent preclinical and clinical data on COVID vaccine antigens that are potential candidates for an updated vaccine.
Nature.com
Exosomal miRNA-21 from Toxoplasma gondii-infected microglial cells induces the growth of U87 glioma cells by inhibiting tumor suppressor genes
Toxoplasma gondii is an intracellular protozoan parasite that can modulate the microenvironment of infected hosts and is known to be associated with the incidence of brain tumor growth. In this study, we suggested that the exosomal microRNA-21 derived from Toxoplasma infection would contribute to the growth of brain tumors. Exosomes of BV2 microglial cells infected with Toxoplasma were characterized and confirmed internalization to U87 glioma cells. Exosomal miRNA expression profiles were analyzed using microRNA array and miR-21A-5p associated with Toxoplasma and tumor sorted. We also examined the mRNA level of tumor-associated genes in U87 glioma cells by changing the level of miR-21 within exosomes and the effects of exosomes on the proliferation of human U87 glioma cells. Expression of miRNA-21 was increased and anti-tumorigenic genes (FoxO1, PTEN, and PDCD4) were decreased in exosomes within T. gondii-infected U87 glioma cells. Toxoplasma-infected BV2-derived exosomes induced proliferation of U87 glioma cells. The exosomes induced the growth of U87 cells in a mouse tumor model. We suggest that the increased exosomal miR-21 from Toxoplasma-infected BV2 microglial cells may play an important role as a cell growth promotor of U87 glioma cells through a down-regulation of anti-tumorigenic genes.
Nature.com
Extracting structural motifs from pair distribution function data of nanostructures using explainable machine learning
Characterization of material structure with X-ray or neutron scattering using e.g. Pair Distribution Function (PDF) analysis most often rely on refining a structure model against an experimental dataset. However, identifying a suitable model is often a bottleneck. Recently, automated approaches have made it possible to test thousands of models for each dataset, but these methods are computationally expensive and analysing the output, i.e. extracting structural information from the resulting fits in a meaningful way, is challenging. Our Machine Learning based Motif Extractor (ML-MotEx) trains an ML algorithm on thousands of fits, and uses SHAP (SHapley Additive exPlanation) values to identify which model features are important for the fit quality. We use the method for 4 different chemical systems, including disordered nanomaterials and clusters. ML-MotEx opens for a type of modelling where each feature in a model is assigned an importance value for the fit quality based on explainable ML.
Nature.com
BMP2 promotes lung adenocarcinoma metastasis through BMP receptor 2-mediated SMAD1/5 activation
Bone morphogenetic protein 2 (BMP2) is highly overexpressed in human non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and correlates with tumor stage and metastatic burden. Although several lines of evidence suggest that BMP2 promotes cell migration and invasiveness in vitro, the in vivo role of BMP2 in the metastasis of lung adenocarcinoma cells remains less well understood. Here, we revealed that BMP2 is highly overexpressed in lung adenocarcinoma patients with lymph node metastasis compared with patients without lymph node metastasis. Using an in vivo orthotopic mouse model, we clearly demonstrated that BMP2 promotes lung adenocarcinoma metastasis. The depletion of BMP2 or its receptor BMPR2 significantly reduced cell migration and invasiveness. We further identified that BMP2/BMPR2-mediated cell migration involves the activation of the SMAD1/5/8 signaling pathway, independent of the KRAS signaling pathway. Significantly, the depletion of SMAD1/5/8 or the inhibition of SMAD1/5/8 by LDN193189 inhibitor significantly reduced cell migration. These findings show that BMP2 promotes NSCLC metastasis, indicating that targeting the BMP2 signaling pathway may represent a potential therapeutic strategy for treating patients with metastatic NSCLC.
Nature.com
Efficacy of subtenon 20-mg triamcinolone injection versus 0.1% dexamethasone eye drops for controlling inflammation after phacoemulsification: a randomized controlled trial
A prospective randomized control trial of 140 eyes from 140 patients, who underwent phacoemulsification, was conducted to compare the efficacy of subtenon corticosteroids injection with corticosteroids eye drops for controlling postoperative intraocular inflammation. Seventy patients received subtenon 20-mg triamcinolone injection (TA group), whereas the other 70 patients received 0.1% dexamethasone eye drops (Dexa group) after the uneventful surgeries. We examined and measured anterior chamber inflammation (ACI) score, laser flare-cell metering, conjunctival redness, pain, discomfort, visual acuity, intraocular pressure, and central foveal thickness on 1, 7, 14, 28 and 90Â days postoperatively. At one month after the surgery, full recovery (zero ACI score) was found in 43 patients (63.20%) in the Dexa group versus 47 patients (68.10%) in the TA group (p"‰="‰0.55). There were no statistically significant differences in aqueous cells (p"‰="‰0.37) and flare (p"‰="‰0.86) between the two groups at one month. All participants experienced no serious adverse events. In conclusion, we found no statistically significant difference between subtenon 20-mg triamcinolone injection and 0.1% dexamethasone eye drop to control inflammation postoperatively. A single subtenon 20-mg triamcinolone injection could be an alternative anti-inflammatory treatment for an uneventful phacoemulsification.
Nature.com
A Dataset of 3D Structural and Simulated Transport Properties of Complex Porous Media
Physical processes that occur within porous materials have wide-ranging applications including - but not limited to - carbon sequestration, battery technology, membranes, oil and gas, geothermal energy, nuclear waste disposal, water resource management. The equations that describe these physical processes have been studied extensively; however, approximating them numerically requires immense computational resources due to the complex behavior that arises from the geometrically-intricate solid boundary conditions in porous materials. Here, we introduce a new dataset of unprecedented scale and breadth, DRP-372: a catalog of 3D geometries, simulation results, and structural properties of samples hosted on the Digital Rocks Portal. The dataset includes 1736 flow and electrical simulation results on 217 samples, which required more than 500 core years of computation. This data can be used for many purposes, such as constructing empirical models, validating new simulation codes, and developing machine learning algorithms that closely match the extensive purely-physical simulation. This article offers a detailed description of the contents of the dataset including the data collection, simulation schemes, and data validation.
Nature.com
CD36-mediated metabolic crosstalk between tumor cells and macrophages affects liver metastasis
Liver metastasis is highly aggressive and treatment-refractory, partly due to macrophage-mediated immune suppression. Understanding the mechanisms leading to functional reprogramming of macrophages in the tumor microenvironment (TME) will benefit cancer immunotherapy. Herein, we find that the scavenger receptor CD36 is upregulated in metastasis-associated macrophages (MAMs) and deletion of CD36 in MAMs attenuates liver metastasis in mice. MAMs contain more lipid droplets and have the unique capability in engulfing tumor cell-derived long-chain fatty acids, which are carried by extracellular vesicles. The lipid-enriched vesicles are preferentially partitioned into macrophages via CD36, that fuel macrophages and trigger their tumor-promoting activities. In patients with liver metastases, high expression of CD36 correlates with protumoral M2-type MAMs infiltration, creating a highly immunosuppressive TME. Collectively, our findings uncover a mechanism by which tumor cells metabolically interact with macrophages in TME, and suggest a therapeutic potential of targeting CD36 as immunotherapy for liver metastasis.
Nature.com
High PSQI score is associated with the development of dyskinesia in Parkinson's disease
Dyskinesia is one of the most disabling motor complications in Parkinson's Disease (PD). Sleep is crucial to keep neural circuit homeostasis, and PD patients often suffer from sleep disturbance. However, few prospective studies have been conducted to investigate the association of sleep quality with dyskinesia in PD. The objective of the current study is to investigate the association between sleep quality and dyskinesia and build a prediction model for dyskinesia in PD. We prospectively followed a group of PD patients without dyskinesia at baseline for a maximum of 36 months. Univariable and multivariable Cox regression with stepwise variable selection was used to investigate risk factors for dyskinesia. The performance of the model was assessed by the time-dependent area under the receiver-operating characteristic curve (AUC). At the end of follow-up, 32.8% of patients developed dyskinesia. Patients with bad sleep quality had a significantly higher proportion of dyskinesia compared with those with good sleep quality (48.1% vs. 20.6%, p"‰="‰0.023). Multivariable Cox regression selected duration of PD, sleep quality, cognition, mood, and levodopa dose. Notably, high Pittsburgh sleep quality index (PSQI) score was independently associated with an increased risk of dyskinesia (HR"‰="‰2.96, 95% CI 1.05"“8.35, p"‰="‰0.041). The model achieved a good discriminative ability, with the highest AUC being 0.83 at 35 months. Our results indicated that high PSQI score may increase the risk of developing dyskinesia in PD, implying that therapeutic intervention targeting improving sleep quality may be a promising approach to prevent or delay the development of dyskinesia in PD.
Nature.com
Bias-free solar hydrogen production at 19.8"‰mA"‰cm using perovskite photocathode and lignocellulosic biomass
Solar hydrogen production is one of the ultimate technologies needed to realize a carbon-neutral, sustainable society. However, an energy-intensive water oxidation half-reaction together with the poor performance of conventional inorganic photocatalysts have been big hurdles for practical solar hydrogen production. Here we present a photoelectrochemical cell with a record high photocurrent density of 19.8"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2 for hydrogen production by utilizing a high-performance organic"“inorganic halide perovskite as a panchromatic absorber and lignocellulosic biomass as an alternative source of electrons working at lower potentials. In addition, value-added chemicals such as vanillin and acetovanillone are produced via the selective depolymerization of lignin in lignocellulosic biomass while cellulose remains close to intact for further utilization. This study paves the way to improve solar hydrogen productivity and simultaneously realize the effective use of lignocellulosic biomass.
Nature.com
Lessons learned during the process of reporting individual genomic results to participants of a population-based biobank
European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. The return of individual genomic results (ROR) to research participants is still in its early phase, and insight on how individuals respond to ROR is scarce. Studies contributing to the evidence base for best practices are crucial before these can be established. Here, we describe a ROR procedure conducted at a population-based biobank, followed by surveying the responses of almost 3000 participants to a range of results, and discuss lessons learned from the process, with the aim of facilitating large-scale expansion. Overall, participants perceived the information that they received with counseling as valuable, even when the reporting of high risks initially caused worry. The face-to-face delivery of results limited the number of participants who received results. Although the participants highly valued this type of communication, additional means of communication need to be considered to improve the feasibility of large-scale ROR. The feedback collected sheds light on the value judgements of the participants and on potential responses to the receipt of genetic risk information. Biobanks in other countries are planning or conducting similar projects, and the sharing of lessons learned may provide valuable insight and aid such endeavors.
Comments / 0