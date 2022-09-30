ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood

Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Kiplinger

10 High-Paying Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More

The dividend yield on the S&P 500 has been hovering near its lowest level in roughly two decades for some time now, and while it's starting to move higher, it's still at a paltry 1.7%. So what are yield-hungry investors left to do?. Thankfully, there is no shortage of high-paying...
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks Poised to Skyrocket

Eli Lilly's revenue could jump significantly thanks to two especially promising drugs. Pfizer is too cheap to ignore with acquisitions improving its long-term prospects. Vertex could only be in the early stages of delivering tremendous growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Energy Sector

PDC Energy PDCE - P/E: 4.5. PDC Energy's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $5.11, whereas in Q1, they were at 3.66. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.06%, which has increased by 0.08% from last quarter's yield of 1.98%. ConocoPhillips saw an increase in earnings...
