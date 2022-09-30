Read full article on original website
Related
This Dow Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend
A blue-chip Dow stock with a dividend yield of over 6% is an attractive investment opportunity.
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street
Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
3 Stocks I'm Buying During the NASDAQ Bear Market
Plenty of excellent companies are on sale; investors just have to know where to look.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Got $5,000? 3 Bear-Market Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Due to a discounted stock market and high growth rates, these stocks could deliver outsize returns.
3 Beaten-Down Dow Stocks to Buy Before the Market Bounces Back
All bear markets since 1928 have recovered. Ensuing bull markets can provide breathtaking long-term returns.
3 Growth Stocks Down 48.3% to 74.7% That Billionaires Are Buying
When the going gets tough, these legendary investors go shopping for stocks.
Nasdaq Sell-Off: 2 Warren Buffett Stocks He Plans to Hold Forever
These two stocks have produced eye-popping returns since Buffett bought them years ago. If you missed out, the Nasdaq's bear market provided you one more shot.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Trust as the Market Plunges
These rock-solid income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.8% to 13.8%, are perfectly positioned to make patient investors richer.
This Dow Jones Stock Is a No-Brainer for Dividend Growth
The Dow is volatile, but American Express will offer increasing passive income for years to come.
Want to Get Richer? 2 Top Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
It's not too late to invest in these well-established market beaters.
10 High-Paying Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More
The dividend yield on the S&P 500 has been hovering near its lowest level in roughly two decades for some time now, and while it's starting to move higher, it's still at a paltry 1.7%. So what are yield-hungry investors left to do?. Thankfully, there is no shortage of high-paying...
2 High Growth Stocks That Are on Sale Now
Fast-growing companies had high-flying stocks last year, but the tide turned against them in 2022. That made no-brainer buys out of these disruptors.
Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? Here's What the Most Bearish Indicator Suggests
If this indicator, which has called bear market bottoms before, is accurate, the stock market would have a lot further to fall.
3 Warren Buffett Stocks With 105% to 137% Upside, According to Wall Street
Select analysts believe these three Berkshire Hathaway holdings can more than double.
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks Poised to Skyrocket
Eli Lilly's revenue could jump significantly thanks to two especially promising drugs. Pfizer is too cheap to ignore with acquisitions improving its long-term prospects. Vertex could only be in the early stages of delivering tremendous growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Energy Sector
PDC Energy PDCE - P/E: 4.5. PDC Energy's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $5.11, whereas in Q1, they were at 3.66. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.06%, which has increased by 0.08% from last quarter's yield of 1.98%. ConocoPhillips saw an increase in earnings...
5 Top Stocks for October
This basket of growth and dividend stocks has some worthy additions to a diversified portfolio.
US Stock Futures Mixed After Recording Quarterly Losses; Tesla In Focus
U.S. stock futures traded mixed in early pre-market trade on Friday after recording losses for the week, month and quarter. The Dow Jones settled below the 29,000 level for the first time since November 2020, while the S&P 500 index also recorded its worst month since March 2020. The 30-stock...
4 Trailblazing Growth Stocks That Can Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million by 2040
These game-changing stocks can deliver life-altering wealth for long-term investors.
Comments / 0