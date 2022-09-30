Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street
Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Energy Sector
PDC Energy PDCE - P/E: 4.5. PDC Energy's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $5.11, whereas in Q1, they were at 3.66. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.06%, which has increased by 0.08% from last quarter's yield of 1.98%. ConocoPhillips saw an increase in earnings...
4 Trailblazing Growth Stocks That Can Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million by 2040
These game-changing stocks can deliver life-altering wealth for long-term investors.
Like Passive Income? Buy These 2 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks
These dividend-paying Berkshire Hathaway holdings could help power your portfolio.
Motley Fool
Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Owns These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Enbridge has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years. Kinder Morgan is trouncing the S&P 500 with a stock that's still ridiculously cheap. Verizon Communications stock isn't performing well, but its dividend and valuation are attractive. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
US Stock Futures Mixed After Recording Quarterly Losses; Tesla In Focus
U.S. stock futures traded mixed in early pre-market trade on Friday after recording losses for the week, month and quarter. The Dow Jones settled below the 29,000 level for the first time since November 2020, while the S&P 500 index also recorded its worst month since March 2020. The 30-stock...
invezz.com
Microsoft stock price forecast: Raymond James sees a 25% upside
Raymond James resumes Microsoft at "outperform" with a PT of $300. Analyst Andrew Marok says it's better positioned for a recession. Microsoft stock is currently down about 30% versus the start of 2022. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is down big this year as fears of inflation and aggressive rate hikes...
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Voya Financial Stock (NYSE:VOYA) Ticked Up Today
Voya Financial ticked up after a new rating at Piper Sandler. The reasons behind that rating, and a few others, combine to make Voya a fairly attractive offering in an otherwise risky market. Financial services firm Voya Financial (NYSE: VOYA) has plenty of options available to its customer base. Some...
Credit Suisse slides 8% as markets fret about the risk of a Lehman Brothers-style collapse
Credit Suisse executives spent the weekend trying to reassure large clients about the bank's health, according to a report.
tickerreport.com
Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 764 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)
tickerreport.com
Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,516 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)
Dow Tumbles 500 Points, Volatility In Markets Increases Further
U.S. stocks closed sharply lower on Friday, as higher-than-expected inflation data resulted in losses for the third quarter. Recent personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index data showed an increase of 0.3% for August after declining 0.1% in the previous month. It was the third weekly drop in a row for...
Stocks slide to cap 9.3% decline in September, worst month since March 2020
Wall Street closed out a miserable September with a loss of 9.3%, the worst monthly decline since March 2020.
Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats That Can Double Your Money by 2027
Though all three major U.S. stock indexes are in a bear market, the Nasdaq's 34% peak decline has been the steepest. Buying dividend stocks is a smart way for investors to hedge against a volatile market. Two Dividend Aristocrats, with yields ranging from 4.1% to 5.9%, are prime bounce-back candidates.
Motley Fool
S&P 500 Index Bear Market: 2 Blue Chip Stocks That Haven't Been This Cheap in Years
General Electric has near-term risks, but it also has world-class businesses that are leaders in their fields. UPS continues to transform its business, and long-term margin expansion looks assured even as near-term volumes may be challenged. Both stocks are excellent values for investors willing to ride out some potential near-term...
tipranks.com
Ryder Stock (NYSE:R) Soars 14% on Acquisition Rumor
Shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R) jumped over 14% on Tuesday. This was attributable to rumors of a possible acquisition of the company by Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO). The rumor doesn’t mention anything about a purchase price. Nonetheless, based on the market’s reaction, it appears that traders expect it to be higher than its present market cap.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Nike, Rent-A-Center, Carnival Cruise
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Nike — Nike shares dropped 12.8% after the sneaker giant said Thursday its inventory was overstocked, up 44% in its latest quarter. As a result it will offer more discounts to clear out the excess merchandise. Other retailers were also dragged down, with Lululemon Athletica and Under Armour losing almost 6% and nearly 5% respectively.
tickerreport.com
UMB Bank n.a. Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)
tickerreport.com
Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC
