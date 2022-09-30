Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,420,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 284.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,614,000 after buying an additional 59,153 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,711,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,126,000 after buying an additional 14,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,445,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,307,000 after buying an additional 244,424 shares during the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

