ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Moving Average#Stock#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Cano Health Inc#Chinese
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Energy Sector

PDC Energy PDCE - P/E: 4.5. PDC Energy's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $5.11, whereas in Q1, they were at 3.66. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.06%, which has increased by 0.08% from last quarter's yield of 1.98%. ConocoPhillips saw an increase in earnings...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

EQT vs. TOU: Which Energy Stock is the Better Buy?

EQT Corporation and Tourmaline Oil are well positioned to benefit from rising natural gas prices. However, EQT’s growth plan seems more compelling – at least in the short term. Amid strong gas demand fears over the war in Ukraine, the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline, and discussions...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Daily Mail

The Wall Street cull begins: Goldman Sachs fires bankers at all levels after dishing out bonuses and hiking salaries during pandemic - as the bank is expected to record more than 40 percent drop in earnings this year

Goldman Sachs has launched a wave of mass layoffs of workers across the US after dishing out cushy bonuses and high salaries during the pandemic - amid an anticipated drop in earnings as the economy slows. The investment banking division of the Wall Street giant launched the effort last week,...
BUSINESS
tipranks.com

Ryder Stock (NYSE:R) Soars 14% on Acquisition Rumor

Shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R) jumped over 14% on Tuesday. This was attributable to rumors of a possible acquisition of the company by Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO). The rumor doesn’t mention anything about a purchase price. Nonetheless, based on the market’s reaction, it appears that traders expect it to be higher than its present market cap.
STOCKS
tickerreport.com

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 3,928 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,021 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,884,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,956,000 after purchasing an additional 92,393 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Dropbox by 3.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,670,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,342,000 after acquiring an additional 113,180 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Dropbox by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,451,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000,000 after acquiring an additional 115,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Dropbox by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,407,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,080,000 after acquiring an additional 411,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Weekend Stock Spotlight: Uber, Microsoft, Ford, Exxon Mobile And The Impact Of Paul Singer's Stake In Paypal

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by leading media outlets, here are the articles investors need to read. "Why Even Big Tech Companies Keep Getting Hacked—and What They Plan to Do About It," by The Wall Street Journal's Christopher Mims, looks at how companies are responding to cyberattacks, following confirmed hacks of Uber Technologies Inc UBER and the Rockstar Games unit of videogame company ​​TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC TTWO this past week.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Beverage Can Demand Aids Crown Holdings (CCK) Despite Cost Woes

CCK - Free Report) has been witnessing strong demand across all product lines with demand for beverage cans being particularly strong, courtesy of consumers’ growing preference for the same. CCK’s investments in the construction of new plants, addition of production lines to existing facilities and strategic acquisitions to make the most of this trend will act as a key catalyst. Inflated raw material and freight costs, and supply-chain issues remain headwinds.
ECONOMY
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Biogen, Thor Industries, Lyft and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Biogen (BIIB) – Biogen soared 45.6% in premarket trading after Biogen and Japanese partner Eisai said their experimental Alzheimer's drug dramatically slowed the disease's progression in a study, reducing cognitive and functional decline by 27%. Thor Industries (THO) – Thor...
STOCKS
CoinDesk

Market Wrap: Bitcoin Holds Strong Above $19.5K as Investors Chew Over Latest Price Data

Bitcoin (BTC) was recently trading at about $19,500, up about 0.3% over the past 24 hours in choppy trading. Prices jumped sharply during the 14:00 UTC (10:00 a.m. ET) time frame and even cracked the $20,000 threshold shortly after a speech on global financial stability by U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard. BTC then retreated to a range between $19,500 and $20,000 in the subsequent hours but experienced a sudden sell-off right before the U.S. equity market close.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Peering Into American Airlines Group's Recent Short Interest

American Airlines Group's AAL short percent of float has risen 3.35% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 80.14 million shares sold short, which is 13.9% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
MARKETS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Nike, Rent-A-Center, Carnival Cruise

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Nike — Nike shares dropped 12.8% after the sneaker giant said Thursday its inventory was overstocked, up 44% in its latest quarter. As a result it will offer more discounts to clear out the excess merchandise. Other retailers were also dragged down, with Lululemon Athletica and Under Armour losing almost 6% and nearly 5% respectively.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Microsoft Stock: A Story With Numerous “Sustainable Advantages,” Says Raymond James

While many former tech high-flyers were already on the backfoot last year, the market’s tech giants kept charging ahead in 2021. The same cannot be said, however, of the leaders’ performance in this year’s bear market. None have been immune to the market conditions, and all are showing negative returns on a year-to-date basis. Microsoft (MSFT) has also succumbed; the shares are down by 31% since the turn of the year.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy