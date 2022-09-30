When the Palo Alto City Council voted Monday to formally endorse Measure K, which would create a business tax, the most striking comments were the ones that weren’t spoken. Not a single person from the business community addressed the council to oppose the measure — a scenario that two months ago would have seemed unlikely, if not unthinkable. The only person who had anything to say against the measure was council member Greg Tanaka, who has historically opposed all business tax proposals.

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO