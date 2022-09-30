ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Novabay Pharmaceuticals#Moving Average#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Chinese#Nby
10 High-Paying Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More

The dividend yield on the S&P 500 has been hovering near its lowest level in roughly two decades for some time now, and while it's starting to move higher, it's still at a paltry 1.7%. So what are yield-hungry investors left to do?. Thankfully, there is no shortage of high-paying...
Tesla, Nike And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $8.57 billion before the opening bell. CarMax shares fell 0.2% to $86.24 in after-hours trading. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter, while sales topped estimates. Vail Resorts shares rose 4% to $218.75 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) to have earned $0.92 per share on revenue of $12.27 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. NIKE shares slipped 1.2% to $97.56 in pre-market trading.
Microsoft stock price forecast: Raymond James sees a 25% upside

Raymond James resumes Microsoft at "outperform" with a PT of $300. Analyst Andrew Marok says it's better positioned for a recession. Microsoft stock is currently down about 30% versus the start of 2022. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is down big this year as fears of inflation and aggressive rate hikes...
Amazon, bluebird bio And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Hologic, Inc. HOLX authorized a stock buyback program of up to $1 billion. Hologic shares gained 0.4% to close at $62.98 on Friday. bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE...
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Biogen, Thor Industries, Lyft and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Biogen (BIIB) – Biogen soared 45.6% in premarket trading after Biogen and Japanese partner Eisai said their experimental Alzheimer's drug dramatically slowed the disease's progression in a study, reducing cognitive and functional decline by 27%. Thor Industries (THO) – Thor...
Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 3,928 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,021 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,884,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,956,000 after purchasing an additional 92,393 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Dropbox by 3.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,670,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,342,000 after acquiring an additional 113,180 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Dropbox by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,451,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000,000 after acquiring an additional 115,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Dropbox by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,407,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,080,000 after acquiring an additional 411,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.
