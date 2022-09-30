Read full article on original website
Related
3 Stocks I'm Buying During the NASDAQ Bear Market
Plenty of excellent companies are on sale; investors just have to know where to look.
This Dividend Stock Is a No-Brainer for Bear Market Growth
It may not look like it right now, but Rockwell Automation's business will likely benefit from rough economic times.
3 Growth Stocks Down 48.3% to 74.7% That Billionaires Are Buying
When the going gets tough, these legendary investors go shopping for stocks.
Nasdaq Sell-Off: 2 Warren Buffett Stocks He Plans to Hold Forever
These two stocks have produced eye-popping returns since Buffett bought them years ago. If you missed out, the Nasdaq's bear market provided you one more shot.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Dow Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend
A blue-chip Dow stock with a dividend yield of over 6% is an attractive investment opportunity.
Got $5,000? 3 Bear-Market Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Due to a discounted stock market and high growth rates, these stocks could deliver outsize returns.
10 High-Paying Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More
The dividend yield on the S&P 500 has been hovering near its lowest level in roughly two decades for some time now, and while it's starting to move higher, it's still at a paltry 1.7%. So what are yield-hungry investors left to do?. Thankfully, there is no shortage of high-paying...
A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy Before the Recovery
Today's bear market has demolished some of the best growth stocks. But history shows that every bear market recovers, yielding phenomenal gains. These three companies are leaders in their industries and could lead the way. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Trust as the Market Plunges
These rock-solid income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.8% to 13.8%, are perfectly positioned to make patient investors richer.
5 Top Stocks for October
This basket of growth and dividend stocks has some worthy additions to a diversified portfolio.
2 Financial Stocks to Buy Before the Bear Market Is Over
The market is tanking and interest rate hikes could lead to a recession. It's a tough time to buy financial names, but this duo is worth it.
Is Altria Stock a Value or a Value Trap?
Is the tobacco giant's 9% dividend yield too good to be true?
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats That Can Double Your Money by 2027
Though all three major U.S. stock indexes are in a bear market, the Nasdaq's 34% peak decline has been the steepest. Buying dividend stocks is a smart way for investors to hedge against a volatile market. Two Dividend Aristocrats, with yields ranging from 4.1% to 5.9%, are prime bounce-back candidates.
msn.com
Tesla, Nike And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $8.57 billion before the opening bell. CarMax shares fell 0.2% to $86.24 in after-hours trading. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter, while sales topped estimates. Vail Resorts shares rose 4% to $218.75 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) to have earned $0.92 per share on revenue of $12.27 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. NIKE shares slipped 1.2% to $97.56 in pre-market trading.
invezz.com
Microsoft stock price forecast: Raymond James sees a 25% upside
Raymond James resumes Microsoft at "outperform" with a PT of $300. Analyst Andrew Marok says it's better positioned for a recession. Microsoft stock is currently down about 30% versus the start of 2022. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is down big this year as fears of inflation and aggressive rate hikes...
Amazon, bluebird bio And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Hologic, Inc. HOLX authorized a stock buyback program of up to $1 billion. Hologic shares gained 0.4% to close at $62.98 on Friday. bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Biogen, Thor Industries, Lyft and more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Biogen (BIIB) – Biogen soared 45.6% in premarket trading after Biogen and Japanese partner Eisai said their experimental Alzheimer's drug dramatically slowed the disease's progression in a study, reducing cognitive and functional decline by 27%. Thor Industries (THO) – Thor...
Looking to Rev Up Your Portfolio's Returns? Buy This Growth Stock
This auto parts retailer is present in much of the U.S.
Dow Jones Bear Market: 3 Powerhouse Stocks That Haven't Been This Cheap in Years
If you have funds available to invest, you can find deals in companies that are poised to do well.
tickerreport.com
Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 3,928 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,021 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,884,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,956,000 after purchasing an additional 92,393 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Dropbox by 3.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,670,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,342,000 after acquiring an additional 113,180 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Dropbox by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,451,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000,000 after acquiring an additional 115,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Dropbox by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,407,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,080,000 after acquiring an additional 411,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.
Comments / 0