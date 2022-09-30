Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz found himself center stage on the mat once again in Cobra Kai season 5. He went head-to-head with Kenny in the Sekai Takai face-off and uncaged Hawk once again during the match. However, Kenny got the upper hand when he used the dirty Silver Bullet on Eli, which left Eli gasping for air. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Jacob Bertrand, and he doesn’t think this was the last time Eli and Kenny will meet on the mat.

