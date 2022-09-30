Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,492,430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,568,578,000 after acquiring an additional 30,181,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,205,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,804,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,602,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,294 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STOCKS ・ 20 HOURS AGO