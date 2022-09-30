Read full article on original website
Related
This Dow Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend
A blue-chip Dow stock with a dividend yield of over 6% is an attractive investment opportunity.
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street
Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
3 Stocks I'm Buying During the NASDAQ Bear Market
Plenty of excellent companies are on sale; investors just have to know where to look.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Beaten-Down Dow Stocks to Buy Before the Market Bounces Back
All bear markets since 1928 have recovered. Ensuing bull markets can provide breathtaking long-term returns.
This Dow Jones Stock Is a No-Brainer for Dividend Growth
The Dow is volatile, but American Express will offer increasing passive income for years to come.
4 Trailblazing Growth Stocks That Can Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million by 2040
These game-changing stocks can deliver life-altering wealth for long-term investors.
Motley Fool
Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Owns These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Enbridge has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years. Kinder Morgan is trouncing the S&P 500 with a stock that's still ridiculously cheap. Verizon Communications stock isn't performing well, but its dividend and valuation are attractive. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 Top Stocks for October
This basket of growth and dividend stocks has some worthy additions to a diversified portfolio.
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks Poised to Skyrocket
Eli Lilly's revenue could jump significantly thanks to two especially promising drugs. Pfizer is too cheap to ignore with acquisitions improving its long-term prospects. Vertex could only be in the early stages of delivering tremendous growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Trust as the Market Plunges
These rock-solid income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.8% to 13.8%, are perfectly positioned to make patient investors richer.
Motley Fool
Dow Jones Bear Market: 2 Dividend Stocks That Haven't Been This Cheap in Years
The Dow Jones Industrial Average just closed more than 20% below its previous high, meeting the definition of a bear market. 3M and Intel have fallen even more sharply since the beginning of 2022 and are at levels not seen since the mid-2010s. Both stocks pay hefty dividend yields, although...
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Energy Sector
PDC Energy PDCE - P/E: 4.5. PDC Energy's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $5.11, whereas in Q1, they were at 3.66. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.06%, which has increased by 0.08% from last quarter's yield of 1.98%. ConocoPhillips saw an increase in earnings...
Motley Fool
Got $2,000? Buy These 2 Bear Market-Beating Growth Stocks
Healthcare stocks haven't performed very well during this bear market. AbbVie's two newest cash cow drugs are finding traction in the market. Jazz is hoping for EU approval of one drug soon and is ramping up sales of another. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Check Out These Two Dividend Stocks Dan Loeb Holds For Steady Gains
Dan Loeb’s Third Point Management has earned annualized returns of 15.7% since its inception in 1995 through December 2016. In 2021, Third Point saw annual returns of 22.7%, as markets saw record highs. Over the course of the second quarter, Loeb purchased roughly 3.8 million shares of Ovintiv and...
msn.com
Tesla, Nike And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $8.57 billion before the opening bell. CarMax shares fell 0.2% to $86.24 in after-hours trading. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter, while sales topped estimates. Vail Resorts shares rose 4% to $218.75 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) to have earned $0.92 per share on revenue of $12.27 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. NIKE shares slipped 1.2% to $97.56 in pre-market trading.
tickerreport.com
Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by GAM Holding AG
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,492,430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,568,578,000 after acquiring an additional 30,181,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,205,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,804,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,602,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,294 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
tickerreport.com
Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,516 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 8,557 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,710,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,853,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,487,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,092,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,681 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $831,839,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Blackstone by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,952,000 after purchasing an additional 401,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.
How Much Does the S&P 500 Return Annually?
How many times have you read or heard that the S&P 500 returns 10% per year? It's an easy number to toss around. However, if that number was wrong, then it could have dire consequences for your retirement planning. Unfortunately, the S&P 500 doesn't return anywhere close to 10% per...
Comments / 0