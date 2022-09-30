Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Penguins vs. Red Wings Takeaways: Depth Shows Its Spark
The Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Detroit Red Wings by a score of 3-2. In their penultimate preseason game, the Penguins played all of their top players, and gave back-up goaltender, Casey DeSmith, a full 60 minutes of work. With the roster taking shape and the team getting some valuable preparation, there were a few key take aways from the game.
NHL
Bruins Announce Roster & Schedule for Preseason Game Against the Devils
BOSTON - The Boston Bruins announced today the roster and schedule for their preseason game against the New Jersey Devils on October 3. Forwards: John Beecher, Charlie Coyle, Trent Frederic, AJ Greer, Joona Koppanen, Jakub Lauko, Vinni Lettieri, Marc McLaughlin, Tomas Nosek, Craig Smith, Oskar Steen, Jack Studnicka. Defensemen: Jack...
Detroit Red Wings: 3 bold predictions for 2022-23 NHL season
The Detroit Red Wings underwent an offseason of change this summer. And that change was welcomed news for frustrated fans waiting to see some sort of progress in this rebuild. The Wings began their offseason by announcing the departure of head coach Jeff Blashill. Blashill, a Detroit native, spent seven years behind the bench in Hockeytown with only one playoff appearance to show for it.
NHL
OTT@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL - The Canadiens will look eastwards for their first win of the preseason following Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Senators. The two teams will meet twice more this week to wrap up training camp in Gander, NL and Bouctouche, NB as part of Kraft Hockeyville. Captain Nick Suzuki was...
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers at Canucks
The Oilers visit the Canucks for a pre-season rematch in Abbotsford on Wednesday night. The Edmonton Oilers head to Abbotsford, BC for a pre-season rematch with the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. You can stream the game on EdmontonOilers.com or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Read...
lastwordonsports.com
Shea Weber for P.K. Subban Final Trade Analysis
Six years ago on June 29, 2016, the Montreal Canadiens and Nashville Predators completed a blockbuster trade that saw them swap franchise defenseman Shea Weber and P.K. Subban. Both players have had successful careers in their own right but it appears that their careers are ending. On Tuesday P.K. Subban decided to call it a career and announce his retirement from professional hockey at the age of 33. Weber on the other hand hasn’t formally announced his retirement but it appears to be a foregone conclusion that he won’t play again. The former habs captain hasn’t suited up since the Stanley Cup finals in 2021. With both players’ careers seemingly over we can now analyze who won the Weber for Subban trade.
NHL
DeBoer wants to see Stars round into form against Avalanche
DALLAS -- The Stars on Monday will take the next step in their preparation for the regular season opener by playing a stout lineup against the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche in preseason Game No. 5. Roope Hintz will return to play to center the top line, and Dallas...
NHL
Sharks 3, Eisbaren Berlin 1
BERLIN -- Steven Lorentz scored the go-ahead goal for the San Jose Sharks in a 3-1 win against Eisbaren Berlin in the NHL Global Series Challenge at Mercedes-Benz Arena on Tuesday. Tomas Hertl scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made nine saves in 31:25. He was replaced by Kaapo...
NHL
De Leo, Grimaldi Battling for Spot in Ducks Lineup, SoCal Hockey History
If you were growing up as a Southern California hockey player in the mid-2000s, there was a pretty good chance you were knew who Rocco Grimaldi was. Same goes for Chase De Leo, for those SoCal ice kids in the 2010s. After all, in that generation's formative days there just...
NHL
Training Camp Notebook - October 3
WINNIPEG - His performance against Montreal, which included a big game-tying goal in the third period, along with his speed and finesse in overtime against Edmonton on Saturday have earned Brad Lambert the nickname Big Bad Brad. Sure, it may only be Nate Schmidt that calls him that, but shouts...
NHL
Timmins Focused on Continuous Improvement as Regular Season Nears
Coyotes defenseman working hard to get back into playing form, 'itching to play hockey again'. Conor Timmins has never been more ready for an NHL season to start. The 24-year-old defenseman has been limited to just 39 games over his three-year NHL career, and 31 of those were in the 2020-21 season with the Colorado Avalanche. He signed a two-year deal with Arizona after he was acquired from the Avalanche as part of the Darcy Kuemper trade in July 2021.
NHL
Barzal agrees to eight-year contract with Islanders
Center could have become restricted free agent after season, commits to New York because 'I love it here'. Mathew Barzal agreed to an eight-year contract with the New York Islanders on Tuesday. Financial terms were not announced for the contract, which begins next season. The 25-year-old enter is in the...
WXYZ
Red Wings update 20 weekday home games with earlier start times
(WXYZ) — 20 weekday Detroit Red Wings home games will be moved up to 7 p.m. start times this season, the team announced Monday. Games with updated start times include the season opener October 14 against the Montreal Canadiens. “Based on feedback from fans, season ticket members, hockey operations...
NHL
Kings Trim Training Camp Roster to 34 Players
• Helge Grans - D • Samuel Helenius - F In addition, the following players have been released from their ATO's and PTO's:. The Kings now have 34 players on their training camp roster (20 forwards; 10 defensemen; 4 goaltenders). An updated camp roster can be found here. The...
NHL
Global Series blog: Matt Benning
Sharks defenseman discusses victory against Eisbaren Berlin, atmosphere in arena. Matt Benning is writing a blog for NHL.com with the San Jose Sharks in Europe this week. The Sharks defeated Eisbaren Berlin 3-1 in an exhibition game at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin on Tuesday as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series Challenge. They will open the regular season with back-to-back games against the Nashville Predators in Prague on Friday and Saturday as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series.
NHL
Zegras, others may make trick shots, creative goals regular part of NHL
Ducks center among young players whose showmanship 'comes naturally to them'. Trevor Zegras lit up the NHL last season with not one, but three trick plays that resulted in dazzling goals that went viral. What he has planned for an encore is anyone's guess, including his. "I just come up...
NHL
'Bump my play up': Gustav Lindstrom working towards consistency
Lindstrom, who was the Detroit Red Wings' 38th overall pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, logged his first North American campaign in 2019-20, recording five assists in 45 games with the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. After making his Red Wings debut on Feb. 26, 2020, Lindstrom appeared...
NHL
The Wrap: Coyotes Battle Back, Come up Just Short in Vegas
Hayton notches second three-point game of preseason, Arizona next plays in Vancouver on Friday. Barrett Hayton continues to impress this preseason. The Arizona Coyotes rallied from two separate deficits, and Hayton recorded his second three-point game of the preseason, but a late third-period goal propelled the Vegas Golden Knights to a 4-3 win over the Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday.
NHL
NHL Top Players: Nos. 20-11
NHL Network is getting ready for this season by ranking the top 50 players in the League. Researchers, producers and on-air personalities compiled the list, and players 20-11 were revealed Sunday in the eighth of a nine-part series. Here is the list:. [Related: NHL Top Players Nos. 50-41 | Nos....
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Head to Vegas for Fifth Preseason Game
Arizona has three exhibition games remaining before regular season kicks off on Oct. 13. Oct. 4, 2022 | 7 pm MST | T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nev. The Arizona Coyotes hit the road for Vegas today as their training camp roster continues to take shape. Forwards Barrett Hayton and Christian...
