CoinTelegraph
What is the economic impact of cryptocurrencies?
What is the impact of cryptocurrencies on the economy?. Cryptocurrency is far more than just a financial innovation — it’s a social, cultural and technological form of progress. Through its accessible character, cryptocurrencies have the potential to spur the economy immensely. Cryptocurrencies are digital assets managed with cryptographic...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto Biz: The Voyager Digital auction is over — What now?
Voyager Digital filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July after its exposure to the toxic Three Arrows Capital led to its ultimate downfall. This week, rumblings of a Voyager Digital auction surfaced, with Cointelegraph breaking the story on the afternoon of Sept. 26 after a reputable source confirmed the parties involved. A few hours later, a winner was announced: crypto exchange FTX US. But, not everyone is convinced that Voyager’s depositors will be taken care of.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin surges above $20K after 6% BTC rally gains steam ahead of the monthly close
Bitcoin (BTC) swiftly climbed above $20,000 after the Sept. 30 Wall Street open as end-of-month volatility began. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD gaining 3% in a single hourly candle to hit local highs of $20,171 on Bitstamp. The move followed predictions from traders, who were looking...
astaga.com
Crypto Market Remains Cold Amid $4 Billion Bitcoin And Ethereum Expiry
The crypto market stays boring and beneath affect of bears as high cryptocurrencies fail to draw merchants’ curiosity. In response to Deribit, practically $2 billion in Bitcoin and $1.90 billion in Ethereum choices are set to run out right now, marking the month-to-month and quarterly expiry. In complete, practically $4 billion in choices open curiosity will expire.
CoinDesk
Grayscale Takes Over Key Role for Bitcoin Trust, Other Products From Genesis
Crypto asset management firm Grayscale Investments, which offers the world’s biggest bitcoin (BTC) trust, is bringing a key administrative role for all of its products in-house through a newly created broker-dealer unit. The company will now act as the authorized participant for the products through its Grayscale Securities subsidiary,...
CoinTelegraph
So what if Bitcoin price keeps falling! Here is why it’s time to start paying attention
For bulls, Bitcoin’s (BTC) daily price action leaves a lot to be desired, and at the moment, there are few signs of an imminent turnaround. Following the trend of the past six or more months, the current factors continue to place pressure on BTC price:. Persistent concerns of potential...
CoinTelegraph
Next few weeks are ‘critical’ for stock market and Bitcoin, analyst says
The stock market’s movements in the next few weeks will be critical for determining whether we are heading towards a short-term recession or a long-term one, according to forex trader and crypto analyst Alessio Rastani. During the October-December 2022 period, the analyst expects to see the S&P rallying. “If...
thecoinrise.com
50% of MakerDAO’s WBTC Pulled Out by Nexo-linked Address
A crypto address tagged NEXO 0x8fd has pulled out 7758.8 Wrapped Bitcoin (wBTC) from the decentralized finance (DeFi) platform MakerDAO. The hijacked WBTC worth about $153 million at the time of this writing, is exactly half of the amount of wBTC that MakerDAO held before the protocol was breach. This news comes only a few days after crypto financial analysts predicted a 50% fall in the NEXO token owing to regulatory pressures and concerns from investors.
wealthinsidermag.com
Report: Uniswap Seeks to Raise $200 Million in Fresh Capital at $1 Billion Valuation
The largest decentralized exchange (dex) platform by global trade volume, Uniswap, is looking to raise between $100 and $200 million, according to a report citing people familiar with the company. The funding round is currently in a nascent stage as the report claims Uniswap has been “engaging with a number of investors.”
CoinTelegraph
What is wrapped Ethereum (wETH) and how does it work?
Traders who use the Ethereum network are familiar with the ERC-20 technical standard and have most likely traded and invested in tokens that utilize it. After all, its practicality, transparency and flexibility have made it the industry norm for Ethereum-based projects. As such, many decentralized applications (DApps), crypto wallets and...
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum Merge spikes block creation with a faster average block time
The Merge upgrade for Ethereum, which primarily sought to transition the blockchain into a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, has been revealed to have had a positive impact on the creation of new Ethereum blocks. The Merge was considered one of the most significant upgrades for Ethereum. As a result of...
cryptoslate.com
FTX will pay fair market value for Celsius, SBF says
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said his firm would pay a “fair market price” for Celsius’ assets if it gets involved in the bankrupt lender acquisition process in an Oct. 2 tweet. Celsius investors wary of FTX purchase. Simon Dixon, the CEO of BnkToTheFuture, has expressed concerns over...
CoinTelegraph
Net Bitcoin ATMs growth drops globally for the first time ever
The domino effect of a prolonged bear market seeped into the Bitcoin (BTC) ATM ecosystem as September 2022 recorded negative growth in global net installations for the first time in history — primarily driven by a slowdown in the United States. The total number of Bitcoin ATMs installed over...
CoinTelegraph
Celsius founder reportedly withdrew $10M before bankruptcy filing: FT
Celsius Network founder and former CEO Alex Mashinsky allegedly withdrew $10 million from the crypto lending platform just weeks before the company froze customer funds and declared bankruptcy. The withdrawal was cited by sources from the Financial Times who said Mashinsky withdrew the funds in “mid to late May” prior...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Investment Firm NYDIG's CEO Robert Gutmann Departs
Bitcoin investment company NYDIG has said CEO Robert Gutmann and President Yan Zhao will leave the company. Outgoing CEO Robert Gutmann and outgoing President Yan Zhao will remain at Stone Ridge Holdings, the parent firm of NYDIG, which they co-founded alongside Ross Stevens. NYDIG has promoted executives Tejas Shah and...
CoinTelegraph
DOJ objects to Celsius plans to reopen withdrawals and sell stablecoins
The Department of Justice (DOJ) has submitted an objection to Celsius’ motion to reopen withdrawals for select customers and sell its stablecoin holdings. The DOJ is asserting that the state of Celsius’ financials is lacking transparency and that key decisions like this should not be considered until the independent examiner report has been filed.
ihodl.com
BitMEX CEO: Institutional Investors Are Still Interested in Cryptocurrencies
According to the CEO of crypto exchange BitMEX, Alexander Hoeptner, there has been no decline in institutional interest in the digital asset sector. According to him, large investors choose innovative industries during bear market. Periods of bullish growth force them to make hasty decisions, which is difficult for large companies.
CoinTelegraph
Price analysis 9/30: SPX, DXY, BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, SOL, DOGE, DOT
The United States equities markets have been under a firm bear grip for a large part of the year. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite have declined for three quarters in a row, a first since 2009. There was no respite in selling in September and the Dow Jones Industrial Average is on track to record its worst September since 2002. These figures outline the kind of carnage that exists in the equities market.
