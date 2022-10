Car slams into Springfield, NJ building 00:19

SPRINGFIELD, N.J. - A car crashed into a commercial building in Springfield Friday morning.

Chopper 2 flew over Springfield Avenue.

The car had been pulled free and tire tracks were visible on the pavement.

The car apparently hit a cinderblock wall and struck a gas line. There was a brief fire and some windows on the building were cracked.

So far there has been no word on injuries.