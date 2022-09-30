ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

breezejmu.org

Volleyball splits matches versus reigning Sun Belt finalists

JMU volleyball wins tight match against Texas State. JMU volleyball won a close five set match Friday at Texas State to remain undefeated in Sun Belt play this year (26-24, 19-25, 25-21, 25-22, 15-11). The match went back and forth all night long, as the Dukes and Bobcats traded set...
HARRISONBURG, VA
breezejmu.org

The good, bad and ugly of JMU's first half against Texas State

Maybe the families aren’t too fond of the weather, but JMU’s taking care of business in the first half in its first home Sun Belt Conference game of the year, leading 19-0. Here’s the good, the bad and the ugly of the Dukes’ first half versus Texas State....
SAN MARCOS, TX
breezejmu.org

Inside the locker room: What JMU's saying ahead of Week 5

JMU’s got “the warm and fuzzies” this week. That’s how head coach Curt Cignetti described the vibe around JMU after its come-from-behind, 32-28 barnburner at The Rock last week against Appalachian State and, as a result, staying on the short list as one of 21 undefeated FBS teams.
HARRISONBURG, VA
breezejmu.org

JMU cross country sets eight personal records at Paul Short Run

JMU cross country earned 796 points and finished 28th of 46 teams Friday in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, at the Paul Short Run. The Dukes finished 10 places lower than last year, where they finished 18th of 38 teams, but six runners finished under 22 minutes compared to two runners last year.
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Louisa football's gameday experience sizzles

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Louisa County High School football team is currently undefeated this season at 5-0. LCHS has built one of the best high school home field advantages, creating a spectacle like no other in central Virginia. “Very excited coming out of the tunnel, I got chills...
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
breezejmu.org

National Nonviolence Award given to David Hogg, March for Our Lives

David Hogg and the March For Our Lives foundation, an activist group that focuses on youth action against gun violence, received the National Nonviolence Award from JMU’s Mahatma Gandhi Center for Global Nonviolence on Saturday. Hogg is the second recipient of the award, after John Lewis in 2020. “To...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Hundreds of customers will remain without power across SW Virginia

(WDBJ) - UPDATE: Danville Utilities’ says they will be unable to restore service to all customer tonight. One of the areas they won’t get restored on Saturday is the Hunting Hills Road and Golf Club Road areas. Crews tried to complete the repair of poles damaged from a fallen tree on Route 41, but weren’t able to finish.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Elkton man looks to address Kudzu infestation along Route 33

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - An Elkton man is taking action after learning about an infestation of an invasive plant in the town. Kudzu is a vine that is native to Asia and continues to spread year after year. The plant has spread throughout the Southeastern United States and has been spreading along Route 33 in Elkton.
ELKTON, VA
ourdavie.com

Making apple butter with the Mennonites

Have car – will travel – recently navigating hairpin curves down into a mountain valley near Stuarts Draft, Va., for what turned out to be a cultural immersion weekend. My friend, Pete, extended a personal invitation to the Mennonite apple butter boiling. The event delivered all promised – an incredible experience from beginning to end.
STUARTS DRAFT, VA

