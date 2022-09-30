Read full article on original website
The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
Modern Nirvana Held Their Annual Conference in Austin, TX September 23, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Chris Bosh Talks at the Texas Tribune Fest 2022 About the Need to Build Better Resources for Aspiring Young PlayersCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Here’s What California Governor Newsom said in Texas that will Make You Happy or MadTom HandyTexas State
breezejmu.org
Sunday Notebook | Contrary to initial sentiment, JMU can win — and dominate — without A-level performance
Sixty-eight days and 50 degrees warmer ago at Sun Belt Conference Media Days, surrounded by coaches who touted the conference as the premier non-autonomous league in the country, head coach Curt Cignetti was adamant: JMU can’t play its “C+” game anymore and expect to dominate like it could in the CAA.
breezejmu.org
Volleyball splits matches versus reigning Sun Belt finalists
JMU volleyball wins tight match against Texas State. JMU volleyball won a close five set match Friday at Texas State to remain undefeated in Sun Belt play this year (26-24, 19-25, 25-21, 25-22, 15-11). The match went back and forth all night long, as the Dukes and Bobcats traded set...
breezejmu.org
The good, bad and ugly of JMU's first half against Texas State
Maybe the families aren’t too fond of the weather, but JMU’s taking care of business in the first half in its first home Sun Belt Conference game of the year, leading 19-0. Here’s the good, the bad and the ugly of the Dukes’ first half versus Texas State....
breezejmu.org
JMU takes down Texas State 40-13 in first-ever Sun Belt home victory
JMU football took on Texas State in the rain to celebrate Family Weekend, its first game since the historic win at App State. The Dukes wasted no time, scoring early, and beat the traveling Bobcats 40-13 to improve to 4-0. JMU cross country finished 28th of 46 teams Friday at...
breezejmu.org
Recapping JMU's win against Texas State.
JMU is now 4-0 on the year looking ahead of Arkansas state. Sports Editor Grant Johnson and Senior Anchor Joshua Dixon recap JMU's 40-13 victory over Texas State.
breezejmu.org
JMU men’s soccer concedes three in Sun Belt loss to Kentucky
JMU men’s soccer fell to 0-2-1 in Sun Belt Conference play in its 3-1 home loss to No. 5 Kentucky. The Dukes kept the Wildcats scoreless in the first half, but two goals in two minutes, at 53’ and 55’, were too much to overcome. Freshman goalie...
breezejmu.org
Inside the locker room: What JMU’s saying ahead of Week 5
JMU’s got “the warm and fuzzies” this week. That’s how head coach Curt Cignetti described the vibe around JMU after its come-from-behind, 32-28 barnburner at The Rock last week against Appalachian State and, as a result, staying on the short list as one of 21 undefeated FBS teams.
breezejmu.org
JMU cross country sets eight personal records at Paul Short Run
JMU cross country earned 796 points and finished 28th of 46 teams Friday in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, at the Paul Short Run. The Dukes finished 10 places lower than last year, where they finished 18th of 38 teams, but six runners finished under 22 minutes compared to two runners last year.
NBC 29 News
Louisa football’s gameday experience sizzles
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Louisa County High School football team is currently undefeated this season at 5-0. LCHS has built one of the best high school home field advantages, creating a spectacle like no other in central Virginia. “Very excited coming out of the tunnel, I got chills...
WHSV
WHSV EndZone - Week 6: Staunton vs. Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton and Harrisonburg meet in week six.
WHSV
Residents of Harrisonburg’s Old Town Neighborhood fed up with JMU student parties
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Residents of the Old Town Neighborhood in Harrisonburg have gotten fed up with parties and disorderly conduct from JMU students living in the neighborhood, and one woman has organized her neighbors to take action. “It is just something that I am not willing to tolerate in...
breezejmu.org
National Nonviolence Award given to David Hogg, March for Our Lives
David Hogg and the March For Our Lives foundation, an activist group that focuses on youth action against gun violence, received the National Nonviolence Award from JMU’s Mahatma Gandhi Center for Global Nonviolence on Saturday. Hogg is the second recipient of the award, after John Lewis in 2020. “To...
WHSV
New addiction recovery group hoping to fill need in Shenandoah, Page County
SHENANDOAH, Va. (WHSV) - According to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics, there are an average of 1,547 overdose deaths per year in Virginia. To try and help prevent deaths and help those struggling with addiction locally, a new support group has formed in the town of Shenandoah. “We...
WDBJ7.com
Hundreds of customers will remain without power across SW Virginia
(WDBJ) - UPDATE: Danville Utilities’ says they will be unable to restore service to all customer tonight. One of the areas they won’t get restored on Saturday is the Hunting Hills Road and Golf Club Road areas. Crews tried to complete the repair of poles damaged from a fallen tree on Route 41, but weren’t able to finish.
Augusta Free Press
Farm Credit honors Augusta County resident for four decades with the cooperative
Augusta County resident Katrina Davis has retired from Farm Credit of the Virginias after more than four decades with the cooperative. Davis was raised on a beef cattle farm in Augusta County. She joined the association as a loan assistant at the Verona branch in 1982. At the time, she...
WHSV
Waynesboro’s South River Greenway expansion open to walkers and riders
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The newest section of Waynesboro’s South River Greenway is officially open. The Greenway has been a work in progress since 2018. Prior to this extension, the city had 1.2 miles of trail. Now, that’s up to two miles. The latest addition to the trail connects the two sides of the city.
WHSV
Elkton man looks to address Kudzu infestation along Route 33
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - An Elkton man is taking action after learning about an infestation of an invasive plant in the town. Kudzu is a vine that is native to Asia and continues to spread year after year. The plant has spread throughout the Southeastern United States and has been spreading along Route 33 in Elkton.
ourdavie.com
Making apple butter with the Mennonites
Have car – will travel – recently navigating hairpin curves down into a mountain valley near Stuarts Draft, Va., for what turned out to be a cultural immersion weekend. My friend, Pete, extended a personal invitation to the Mennonite apple butter boiling. The event delivered all promised – an incredible experience from beginning to end.
For a decade, Front Royal woman ran opiate network with crooked doctor
A Front Royal woman was sentenced to seven years in prison earlier this week for her role in masterminding a pill-mill scheme in Northern Virginia that saw her move tens of thousands of illicit oxycodone pills over the course of a decade.
