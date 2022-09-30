ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls adds usable space to its downtown landscape

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls’ newest “green” space is open for business. “Just a great gathering space for people to really connect downtown and enjoy what downtown has to offer,” Sioux Falls Parks & Rec Recreation Manager Jackie Nelson said. “Something very similar...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Iconic South Dakota Ice Cream Shop Lists Season Closure Dates

One of the best parts about summer is enjoying delicious ice cream. A local favorite establishment to enjoy sweet ice cream treats is B&G Milkyway. Just like summer winding down for the school year to begin, the same goes for all eight B&G Milkyway locations across the Sioux Empire. Closing dates for the season have been announced for some of the B&G Milkyway locations.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Brookings, SD
Brookings, SD
South Dakota State
Mix 97-3

So, Just How Many Car Washes Are There in Sioux Falls?

If there is one thing the city of Sioux Falls has no shortage of, it has to be car washes. There seemingly appears to be at least one on every busy street in the city. I mean, there is certainly no excuse for driving a dirty car in this city. If you do, you either don't care that "wash me" is written on the back of your car, or you're just too damn cheap to wash your vehicle.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Will Sioux Falls hit $2 billion in permit values?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city only needs $280 million to reach $2 billion in building permit values for the city of Sioux Falls. Will the city reach $2 billion by the end of the year?. “I don’t think we will hit $2 billion. I really don’t,” said...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll – Oct. 3

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Oct. 3 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses. Class 11AAA Jefferson (18) 6-0 90 1 Harrisburg 5-1 68 3 O’Gorman 4-2 58 […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Saturday Boredom Busters: October 1st

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Festival of Bands in Sioux Falls features schools from South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, and Minnesota competing for first-place honors in parade and field competitions. Activities begin at 8 a.m. with a parade starting on West Madison Street. The marching competition begins at 9:45 a.m. at Howard Wood Field. The marching finals begin at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 to $15.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Kevin Cronin
KELOLAND TV

SiouxperCon takes flight in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A convention celebrating everything from comic books to cosplay to professional wrestling is underway in Sioux Falls. SiouxperCon took flight in 2016 as a destination for all things pop culture and fandom. “If you’re into Supernatural or you’re into Harry Potter or you’re into...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

The Buffalo Roundup draws thousands to the Black Hills

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thousands gathered at Custer State Park to witness approximately 60 horse riders herd buffalo through the Black Hills. The Buffalo Roundup is both important to spectators and help keeps the herd healthy and active. According to KOTA TV News and KEVN, a herd...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Will it snow in South Dakota this October?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The leaves have just started fading into oranges, reds and yellows and many people have already started wondering: When will it snow?. First, let’s look at when temperatures across the area will cool down. KELOLAND meteorologist Brian Karstens explained Hurricane Ian is currently slowing down weather patterns, which in turn is stalling rain patterns.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Saturday night Scoreboard – October 1

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – View scores from the area below: College Football South Dakota State 34 Western Illinois 10 Sioux Falls 31 Augustana 24 UMary 27 Northern State 26 College Volleyball South Dakota 3 South Dakota State 2 Augustana 3 Bemidji State 0 Minnesota Duluth 3 Sioux Falls 0 South Dakota High School Volleyball […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crews respond to fire in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Crews on Sunday afternoon responded to a fire call near 49th and Cliff in southern Sioux Falls. Multiple fire trucks responded to the fire. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says they were able to extinguish the fire about 45 minutes. No injuries were reported. The northbound lane of Cliff was temporarily blocked.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

What to expect for weather in October

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve been coasting through the fall, but we know how quickly that can change. The warm weather has been sticking around for much of the fall as well as the dry weather. But October can give us some big swings. October is here,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Temperatures in KELOLAND to cool next week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve enjoyed the warm and dry conditions as of late, but as we flip the calendar to October, be prepared for changes. The first change is showing a connection to the tropics. Though a slight connection, it is there. As Hurricane Ian moves...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

