OPU lineworkers join convoy to restore power in Florida

Owatonna Public Utilities (OPU) line workers Tony Hartle, Lance Diderrich and Samuel Bahl joined a convoy of line workers from other Minnesota Municipal Utilities traveling to Kissimmee, Florida, to provide mutual aid in the wake of destruction from Hurricane Ian.

OPU is joined by line crews from the communities of Alexandria, Anoka, Austin, Brainerd, Buffalo, Elk River, Luverne, Marshall, Moorhead, New Ulm, Rochester, Shakopee and Wilmar. In addition to the line crews, a vehicle mechanic crew as well as safety and support staff are part of the convoy traveling to Florida.

Minnesota Municipal Utility Association (MMUA) is coordinating and leading the mutual aid efforts for the Minnesota Municipal Utilities who have responded to the request for assistance. A total of 23 vehicles, including bucket trucks, digger derricks, dump trucks, and support pickups departed from Rochester Public Utilities at approximately 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Mutual aid efforts are of vital importance following devastating storms and natural disasters. Additional crews and equipment pouring into disaster areas assist in rebuilding electric infrastructure and restoring power to keep public safe and reduce the loss of life. Utilities from at least 32 states, including Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Michigan, Illinois Indiana, Ohio, Nebraska, Kansas, and Missouri have activated mutual aid assistance. These crews will be gathering close to Florida until it is safe to go into the devastated areas and begin the long and difficult work of restoring power to the millions of people currently without electricity in Florida.