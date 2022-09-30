ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

OPU lineworkers join convoy to restore power in Florida

By Annie Harman
Owatonna People's Press
Owatonna People's Press
 2 days ago

Owatonna Public Utilities (OPU) line workers Tony Hartle, Lance Diderrich and Samuel Bahl joined a convoy of line workers from other Minnesota Municipal Utilities traveling to Kissimmee, Florida, to provide mutual aid in the wake of destruction from Hurricane Ian.

OPU is joined by line crews from the communities of Alexandria, Anoka, Austin, Brainerd, Buffalo, Elk River, Luverne, Marshall, Moorhead, New Ulm, Rochester, Shakopee and Wilmar. In addition to the line crews, a vehicle mechanic crew as well as safety and support staff are part of the convoy traveling to Florida.

Minnesota Municipal Utility Association (MMUA) is coordinating and leading the mutual aid efforts for the Minnesota Municipal Utilities who have responded to the request for assistance. A total of 23 vehicles, including bucket trucks, digger derricks, dump trucks, and support pickups departed from Rochester Public Utilities at approximately 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Mutual aid efforts are of vital importance following devastating storms and natural disasters. Additional crews and equipment pouring into disaster areas assist in rebuilding electric infrastructure and restoring power to keep public safe and reduce the loss of life. Utilities from at least 32 states, including Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Michigan, Illinois Indiana, Ohio, Nebraska, Kansas, and Missouri have activated mutual aid assistance. These crews will be gathering close to Florida until it is safe to go into the devastated areas and begin the long and difficult work of restoring power to the millions of people currently without electricity in Florida.

Comments / 0

Related
boreal.org

Minnesota Power Crews On Their Way Back From Florida

MINNESOTA — After getting called-out to Florida for assistance, Minnesota Power crews are already returning home. Florida Public Utilities located near Jacksonville, requested the assistance of Minnesota Power. They needed help with restoring what was lost after the hurricane, but the area ultimately suffered far less damage than expected.
MINNESOTA STATE
kvrr.com

Pursuit that started in Minnesota ends in crash in Fargo

FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – A pursuit that began in Minnesota ended in south Fargo Saturday afternoon. Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting says the Minnesota State Patrol was attempting to stop a four-door pickup that had a trailer in tow with a van on the trailer. Empting says the pickup driver...
FARGO, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
Local
Minnesota Government
Owatonna, MN
Industry
City
Brainerd, MN
Owatonna, MN
Cars
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Cars
State
Missouri State
City
Shakopee, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
State
Ohio State
Local
Minnesota Business
City
Luverne, MN
Local
Florida Industry
Local
Minnesota Industry
State
Nebraska State
Local
Florida Government
City
Rochester, MN
State
Iowa State
City
Alexandria, MN
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
Owatonna, MN
Business
City
Moorhead, MN
Owatonna, MN
Government
City
Buffalo, MN
City
Owatonna, MN
City
Anoka, MN
City
Kissimmee, FL
City
Austin, MN
KARE 11

Plane crashes into Minnesota home, leaving 3 dead

HERMANTOWN, Minn. — Three people died after a Cessna airplane crashed into a two-story home in Hermantown, Minnesota, local police say. According to the Hermantown Police Department, two men from Burnsville and a woman from St. Paul died in the crash overnight Saturday. All three were in their 30s, police say. Officials have identified the victims as 32-year-old Alyssa Schmidt, of St. Paul, her brother Matthew Schmidt, 31, of Burnsville and Tyler Fretland, 32, of Burnsville.
HERMANTOWN, MN
fox9.com

Three dead after small plane crashes into home in Hermantown, Minn.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. (Fox - A small plane crashed into a home in Hermantown, Minnesota, late Saturday night, killing all three occupants: two men from Burnsville and a woman from St. Paul, all of whom were in their early 30s, according to authorities. The Cessna 172 disappeared from radar just before...
HERMANTOWN, MN
millcitytimes.com

Part 2: Community Members Receive AIA Minnesota Collaborative Achievement Awards

Dan Collison and Meghan Elliot are the recipients of this year’s AIA Minnesota Collaborative Achievement Award. They both have contributed much to the quality of our downtown physical environments, and they work collaboratively – which is the main criteria for the award. Our interview with Meghan Elliot was published October 1, and today we turn our attention to Dan Collison, Director of Business Development & Public Affairs for the Midwest at Sherman Associates.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Owatonna Public Utilities
mprnews.org

Photos: Thousands take part in 40th running of Twin Cities Marathon

On Sunday, thousands ran, walked and wheeled their way through Minneapolis and St. Paul during the 40th running of the Twin Cities Marathon. Mostly clear skies and 50 degree temperatures greeted marathoners as they took to the start line outside U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis Sunday morning. The 2022 route took participants down and around the Chain of Lakes, west along Minnehaha Creek and then north on West River Parkway. Racers finished in front of the Minnesota State Capitol after traversing St. Paul’s scenic Summit Avenue.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Kat Kountry 105

The Best Airport in the U.S. is Here in Minnesota

You don't have to go very far to find the airport that was just rated the best in the country-- because it's right here in Minnesota!. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, we're used to being near the top of many national lists and surveys that have to do with our quality of life, right? Our schools and universities are top-notch, Mayo Clinic-- the best hospital in the world (for seven years running now)-- is right in our backyard, and here in Rochester, our crime rate is still fairly low.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Remember Regulations as Minnesota Fall Wild Turkey Hunting Season Opens

The Minnesota wild turkey hunting season begins Saturday, October 1 and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has a handy page filled with resources to help hunters. According to the DNR, hunting is allowed in any open permit area statewide. When securing a license, all hunters are asked which permit area they hunt most but that does not restrict the hunter to that area.
MINNESOTA STATE
B105

Minnesota City Warns Residents Of Spooky Phone Scam

Scams are nothing new but a new scam I came across is different from the others in that it could involve a face-to-face confrontation with the scammer! This scam was reported in small town Minnesota. There are many scams that circulate these days, especially as we navigate post-pandemic life. For...
GOOD THUNDER, MN
Owatonna People's Press

Owatonna People's Press

Owatonna, MN
187
Followers
458
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

Owatonna People's Press, your #1 news source for Steele County, has been serving Steele County since 1874 and publishes Tuesday - Thursday and Saturday and online at www.Owatonna.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/owatonna_peoples_press/

Comments / 0

Community Policy