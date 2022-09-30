Read full article on original website
Related
'He is a big leader on the team': Sam Tojaga returns to Akron men's soccer starting lineup
Senior midfielder Sam Tojaga knows what is expected of him and his teammates each time they put on a University of Akron men’s soccer uniform. Whether it is a training session or a match, Tojaga said Sunday night that the message from Zips coach Jared Embick is the same. ...
Dover's Fennessy shoots even-par in first round of NHIAA girls state golf championship
SALEM - Dover High School sophomore Carys Fennessy shot an even-par 36 in the first round of the NHIAA girls golf high school state individual championship on Saturday at Campbell Scottish Highlands. The top six scores advance to the second round at Concord's Beaver Meadow Golf Course on Saturday, October...
Comments / 0