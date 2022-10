DULUTH, Minn. – For the second consecutive night, the Arizona State men's ice hockey team landed on the board first against No. 5 Minnesota Duluth (2-0-0) at AMSOIL Arena. The tides turned late in the second period as the Sun Devils (0-2-0) suffered four unanswered goals in a 4-1 loss to complete the series on Sunday afternoon.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO