Woodburn educator named Oregon’s 2023 Teacher of the Year
WOODBURN, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon has a new Teacher of the Year, and she’s shaping young minds in the local area. The Oregon Department of Education surprised Rosa Floyd on Wednesday morning in Woodburn with the honor. Floyd, who was born and raised in Guadalajara, Mexico, has been a...
Fire danger a concern in Oregon as high temperatures, dry conditions persist into October
RHODODENDRON, Ore. (KPTV)— With above-average temperatures and below-average rainfall the first few days of October have felt more like summer than fall, raising concerns about wildfires. The Oregon Department of Forestry said many of the lands they own are still very dry and experiencing hot temperatures. A spokesperson said...
Open sewage frustrates tenants living in apartments near St. Helens
ST. HELENS, Ore. (KPTV) - It was a stinky problem in Columbia County for far too long: Tenants at a small apartment complex said they endured overflowing sewer tanks and broken sewage pipes while worrying about the health of their families. FOX 12 spoke with seven current tenants and two...
Trans Siberian Orchestra is ready to rock the Rose City
PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – The Trans Siberian Orchestra is known for its holiday show “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve.”. For 23 years now, the show has been putting a rock opera twist on classic holiday songs! With the orchestra making two stops in Oregon this year, FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talked with two members of the group to learn more about what fans can expect.
1 dead, 5 injured after three-alarm fire at retirement center in St. Helens
ST. HELENS, Ore. (KPTV) - One resident has died and five others were injured after a three-alarm fire at a retirement center in St. Helens early Wednesday morning. Just after 12:30 a.m., Columbia River Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire at the Columbia Hills Retirement Center on Pittsburg Road. Crews arrived to the scene and found six units of the retirement home on fire. Shortly after, an explosion in the building threw fire and debris across the complex.
