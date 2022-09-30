ST. HELENS, Ore. (KPTV) - One resident has died and five others were injured after a three-alarm fire at a retirement center in St. Helens early Wednesday morning. Just after 12:30 a.m., Columbia River Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire at the Columbia Hills Retirement Center on Pittsburg Road. Crews arrived to the scene and found six units of the retirement home on fire. Shortly after, an explosion in the building threw fire and debris across the complex.

SAINT HELENS, OR ・ 15 HOURS AGO