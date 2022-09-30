ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
kptv.com

Woodburn educator named Oregon’s 2023 Teacher of the Year

WOODBURN, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon has a new Teacher of the Year, and she’s shaping young minds in the local area. The Oregon Department of Education surprised Rosa Floyd on Wednesday morning in Woodburn with the honor. Floyd, who was born and raised in Guadalajara, Mexico, has been a...
WOODBURN, OR
kptv.com

Trans Siberian Orchestra is ready to rock the Rose City

PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – The Trans Siberian Orchestra is known for its holiday show “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve.”. For 23 years now, the show has been putting a rock opera twist on classic holiday songs! With the orchestra making two stops in Oregon this year, FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talked with two members of the group to learn more about what fans can expect.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Punta Gorda, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
State
Washington State
City
Fort Myers Beach, FL
City
Orlando, FL
State
North Carolina State
City
Tallahassee, FL
City
Sanibel, FL
State
South Carolina State
Local
Florida Government
kptv.com

1 dead, 5 injured after three-alarm fire at retirement center in St. Helens

ST. HELENS, Ore. (KPTV) - One resident has died and five others were injured after a three-alarm fire at a retirement center in St. Helens early Wednesday morning. Just after 12:30 a.m., Columbia River Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire at the Columbia Hills Retirement Center on Pittsburg Road. Crews arrived to the scene and found six units of the retirement home on fire. Shortly after, an explosion in the building threw fire and debris across the complex.
SAINT HELENS, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy