WEST CHESTER — Hundreds of Chester County residents gathered Saturday at the Chester County History Center for a rally in support of the LGBTQIA+ community. The event featured local elected officials, community leaders, and local advocates. The rally was held in response to the cancellation of a planned OUTFest street festival due to hate filled emails sent to West Chester Borough Council. The rally filled the History Center to capacity, causing some attendees to participate from outside.

WEST CHESTER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO