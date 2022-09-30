Read full article on original website
Related
classichits106.com
Illinois Department of Revenue suspends fuel tax for commercial vehicles assisting with hurricane relief
CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker has instructed the Illinois Department of Revenue to temporarily suspend the international fuel tax agreement licensing requirements for 30 days, to allow those assisting with Florida’s hurricane relief efforts to provide help without having to register and pay fuel tax in Illinois. IFTA is an agreement among U.S. states and Canadian provinces to simplify the reporting of tax due on fuel use for carriers that operate in more than one state or province. Carriers report miles driven and fuel purchased. IDOR will temporarily waive IFTA registration and motor fuel use tax single trip permitting for qualified vehicles traveling through Illinois responding specifically to power, communications, utilities, and infrastructure restoration to areas or events that have been declared as either a national emergency by the President of the United States or a state of emergency as declared by any Governor of an IFTA jurisdiction.
classichits106.com
IVCC awarded $3.5 million grant for ag education facility
OGLESBY – Illinois Valley Community College has secured a large grant to construct a new agriculture education facility. The $3.5 million grant awarded from the U.S. Secretary of Commerce Department’s Economic Development Administration will be matched with $1.1 millionin local funds and generate $500,000 in private investment. This grant will allow IVCC to train and upskill agriculture workers, aid in the development of new technology, and develop sustainable practices. The EDA investment is expected to create 100 jobs and retain 15 jobs.
classichits106.com
Illinois Department of Agriculture and USDA announce new conservation funding
SPRINGFIELD, IL- The Illinois Department of Agriculture announced the approval of the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Services Illinois Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy and Conservation Planning Assistance grant agreement. The IDOA/NRCS partnership leverages $3.5 million state NLRS funds with $9.8 million of federal funds from the USDA/NRCS to deliver over $13.3 million in new funding to support conservation planning. The project will allow the addition of up to 40 conservation planners across the state. The conservation planners will increase Conservation Reserve Program technical assistance for planning, implementation, and maintenance.
classichits106.com
Final designs for new IVCC Ag facility could be ready in three months
OGLESBY – Illinois Valley Community College is expecting construction of the new ag and lab classrooms south of the campus in the next 12-18 months. IVCC was named the recipient of a $3.5 million U.S. Department of Economic Development Administration grant to construct the new facility. The grant will cover about 80 percent of the cost of an ag classroom and lab building south of campus. Two years ago, IVCC opened phase 1 of its ag complex, a 60 x 100-foot storage facility to house tractors, tillage tools, planters and other high-tech equipment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
classichits106.com
IDPH and University of Illinois launch wastewater testing for COVID-19 in schools
CHICAGO – The state of Illinois announced it is launching a program to protect school children from COVID-19 and reduce its spread through classrooms by analyzing school wastewater for the coronavirus. The project, which also will test for influenza, is an expansion of the Illinois Wastewater Surveillance System, a partnership between the Illinois Department of Public Health and the University of Illinois’ Discovery Partners Institute. The 25-week pilot project will encompass up to 20 schools across the state. The effort will be the first of its kind in Illinois. Because of its expected cost-effectiveness, it could be expanded to other schools and facilities where people congregate.
classichits106.com
Illinois Valley Community College to host FAFSA workshop
OGLESBY – Illinois Valley Community College will host a FAFSA workshop from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at its Ottawa Center in downtown Ottawa. Students can stop in anytime to apply for federal aid, work-study and loans through the Free Application for Federal Student Aid or FAFSA. No appointment is necessary. Participants should bring their 2021 tax information for both the student and parents. Free refreshments will be served and IVCC prizes awarded.
classichits106.com
Area theatre participants honored
OAKBROOK – Several area theatre associations have been honored by the Illinois Theatre Association gala held last week in Oakbrook. Kim Freeman of Streator Township High School was honored with the award of excellence in the secondary education division. Vermillion Players of Pontiac received the award of excellence in community theatre presented by ITA board secretary Kathy Missel of Streator. Board president Brook Sauter accepted the award of behalf of the Vermillion Players board of directors.
classichits106.com
Illinois Valley Community College announces 21st Century Scholar award winner
OGLESBY – Illinois Valley Community College has announced their 16th annual 21st Century Scholar award winner. Gunnar Jauch of Spring Valley was named the Illinois Valley Community College Foundation 21st Century Scholar at a Thursday evening ceremony at Starved Rock Lodge. He was honored along with three other finalists at the 16th annual 21st Century Scholars Society dinner. The son of Edward and Dana Jauch will transfer to Belmont University in Nashville next fall to double-major in economics and finance and plans to stay on at the university to pursue its joint, three-year JD/MBA program.
IN THIS ARTICLE
classichits106.com
OSF Saint Elizabeth announces Sunflower Award winner
OTTAWA – OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center announced that the Sunflower Award was recently presented to Ronald Buendia, clinical lab scientist in the hospital lab. Ronald has been with OSF HealthCare for twenty-one years and resides in Ottawa. OSF HealthCare encourages patients, family members, and fellow staff to recognize caregivers who have provided exceptional care and service by nominating them for an award to honor their dedication.
classichits106.com
IDPH Reports nearly half-million doses of new Bivalent COVID-19 vaccines administered in less than a month
CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Public Health reported that 493,000 residents have received a dose of the new, bivalent COVID-19 vaccines since they were approved for use in early September, including 137,000 doses in the last week. Daily vaccination numbers are at the highest level seen since early February, during the major surge in illnesses caused by the Omicron variant. The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent, is authorized for use as a single booster dose in individuals 18 years of age and older. The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent, is authorized for use as a single booster dose in individuals 12 years of age and older.
classichits106.com
IVCC Wind Ensemble Concert Thursday
OGLESBY- Illinois Valley Community College’s Wind Ensemble will offer a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, in the Dr. Mary Margaret Weeg Cultural Centre. The performance will include the music of Leroy Anderson, Johnny Mercer/Jacques, Prevert/Joseph Kosma, Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakoff, Camille Saint-Saens, Robert Sheldon, and Haydn Wood. Selections will include “The Typewriter,” “Autumn Leaves,” “Procession of the Nobles,” “Bacchanale,” “Rhapsodic Celebration,” and “Mannin Veen.”
classichits106.com
Paddock, Steele lead Ball State back from 17-point deficit
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — John Paddock passed for 403 yards, Carson Steele’s third rushing touchdown was the go-ahead score in the second overtime and Ball State defeated Northern Illinois 44-38 after trailing by 17 points at the half. Ball State’s win overshadowed a 230-yard, three-touchdown rushing performance by Harrison Waylee of Northern Illinois. After Steele’s short touchdown in the second overtime, a sack by Ball State’s Cole Pearce left NIU facing fourth-and-19 from the 34-yard line then Ethan Hampton’s fourth-down pass was broken up by Tyler Potts. Paddock completed 40 of 58 passes and threw for three touchdowns. Tanner Koziol had two TD catches, including a 6-yarder with 36 second left in regulation as the Cardinals scored 10 points in 3 1/2 minutes to force overtime.
Comments / 0