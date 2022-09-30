CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker has instructed the Illinois Department of Revenue to temporarily suspend the international fuel tax agreement licensing requirements for 30 days, to allow those assisting with Florida’s hurricane relief efforts to provide help without having to register and pay fuel tax in Illinois. IFTA is an agreement among U.S. states and Canadian provinces to simplify the reporting of tax due on fuel use for carriers that operate in more than one state or province. Carriers report miles driven and fuel purchased. IDOR will temporarily waive IFTA registration and motor fuel use tax single trip permitting for qualified vehicles traveling through Illinois responding specifically to power, communications, utilities, and infrastructure restoration to areas or events that have been declared as either a national emergency by the President of the United States or a state of emergency as declared by any Governor of an IFTA jurisdiction.

