ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Business#Business Economics#State Of The Union#Business Industry#Cbre Hotels Research#Tsa
Fortune

China’s millennials and Gen Z are falling out of love with consumerism and fueling a new ‘frugal living’ social media movement as reality bites

People walk in front of the Louis Vuitton store in Chengdu, China, on August 17, 2022. On Douban, a Chinese website that provides information related to current events, music, and more, young Chinese are flocking to groups that offer money-saving tips. One group, named “Crazy Money Savers,” which has over 600,000 subscribers, encourages members to shun takeout and bubble tea, and advises them to delete popular e-commerce apps like Alibaba and Pinduoduo.
CHINA
crowdfundinsider.com

Honeycomb Investment Trust Finalizes Acquisition of Pollen Street Capital

Honeycomb confirmed recently that all the share combination (previously announced) between Honeycomb and Pollen Street Capital Holdings Limited, as announced by Honeycomb on 15 February 2022 has “successfully completed.”. Chairman Robert Sharpe said:. “I am delighted to share that the Combination of Honeycomb and Pollen Street has completed having...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Asian stocks sink on German inflation, British tax cuts

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks sank again Friday after German inflation spiked higher, British Prime Minister Liz Truss defended a tax-cut plan that rattled investors and Chinese manufacturing weakened. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney retreated. Oil prices edged lower. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index fell 2.1% on Thursday to its lowest level in almost two years after strong U.S. jobs data reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve will stick to plans for more interest rate hikes. Investors increasingly worry the global economy might tip into recession following interest rate hikes by the Fed and central banks in Europe and Asia to cool inflation that is at multi-decade highs. Global export demand is weakening and Russia’s attack on Ukraine has disrupted oil and gas markets.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Business Travel
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Google
notebookcheck.net

Disappointing iPhone 14/14 Plus sales allegedly prompt Foxconn to cut production in favor of the iPhone 14 Pro/14 Pro Max

Apple released the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max earlier this month. While reviews of the devices have been stellar across the board, the little-to-no design changes of the non-Pro iPhone 14 models did disappoint some fans who were hoping for a more substantial upgrade over the iPhone 13. Unsurprisingly, consumers in China are apparently choosing the iPhone 14 Pro and the 14 Pro Max over the base models according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP).
CELL PHONES
equalocean.com

China VC Investment List Q3 2022 - New Consumption

For new consumption, we at EqualOcean have identified 20 companies worth watching in Q3. The core criterion is to receive venture capital investments of over USD 30 million on average or the equivalent value in CNY in a single round. When compiling the list, we also considered factors such as growth prospects, brand influences and reputation, as well as planned expansions.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

China manufacturing weak, adding to economy pressure

BEIJING (AP) — Growth in Chinese factory activity was weak in September, export orders fell and employers cut jobs, two surveys showed Friday, adding to pressure on lackluster economic growth. A monthly purchasing managers’ index released by business news magazine Caixin fell to 48.1 from August’s 49.5 on a...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Why Carvana Sank as Much as 23.7% This Week

CarMax, Carvana's main competitor, posted worse-than-expected earnings during the week. With used car prices soaring and interest rates rising, consumers are getting priced out of the market. On top of a weakening car market, Carvana is unprofitable and has a bloated balance sheet. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

SoFi Stock (NASDAQ:SOFI): Dirt Cheap, Massive Growth Potential Ahead

SoFi continues to kill it as far as its operating performance is concerned and is progressing towards profitability. Moreover, it trades at a hefty bargain compared to its growth outlook, making it a potentially fantastic investment at this time. Fintech giant SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) may seem like a stock to...
STOCKS
kalkinemedia.com

Should you explore BlackBerry (TSX: BB) after latest earnings report?

As of September 29, 2022, the sector was down by 40.66 per cent year-to-date. As of writing, BlackBerry had a total market capitalization of C$ 3.95 billion. In August, NETA AUTO selected BlackBerry QNX technology to power its sports sedan NETA S. The TSX tech sector is one of the...
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Biogen, Thor Industries, Lyft and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Biogen (BIIB) – Biogen soared 45.6% in premarket trading after Biogen and Japanese partner Eisai said their experimental Alzheimer's drug dramatically slowed the disease's progression in a study, reducing cognitive and functional decline by 27%. Thor Industries (THO) – Thor...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Weekend Stock Spotlight: Uber, Microsoft, Ford, Exxon Mobile And The Impact Of Paul Singer's Stake In Paypal

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by leading media outlets, here are the articles investors need to read. "Why Even Big Tech Companies Keep Getting Hacked—and What They Plan to Do About It," by The Wall Street Journal's Christopher Mims, looks at how companies are responding to cyberattacks, following confirmed hacks of Uber Technologies Inc UBER and the Rockstar Games unit of videogame company ​​TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC TTWO this past week.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy