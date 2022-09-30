Read full article on original website
gomarquette.com
No. 19 Volleyball sweeps Providence to finish homestand
MILWAUKEE – The No. 19 Marquette University women's volleyball team swept Providence, 25-14, 25-16, 25-16 on Saturday night at the Al McGuire Center to cap its 10-match homestand with its 11th straight victory. The Golden Eagles (13-1, 4-0 BIG EAST) were led by middle blocker Hattie Bray with a...
gomarquette.com
MSOC Falls to Butler 3-1
MILWAUKEE — The Marquette men's soccer team (4-5-1, 0-1-1 BIG EAST) suffered its first loss of BIG EAST play on Friday night, dropping a 3-1 match to RV Butler at Valley Fields. After a slow start to the match for both offenses, Butler (6-2-1, 2-0-1) was able to register...
CBS 58
Week 7 high school football highlights
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) – We are back with more high school football under the lights. Our first game is Brookfield East vs. Brookfield Central, where Brookfield Central won with a score of 38-7. Our next game is Pewaukee vs. New Berlin West, where Pewaukee won with a score of...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Homecoming week in Mukwonago
This week was Homecoming for Mukwonago High School. The senior class won the final powderpuff football game on Thursday night. Following the game was the annual bonfire. Hundreds of students stood around the bonfire to keep warm while others hung out by the live DJ and danced to keep warm. The school held a pep rally Friday. The four classes went head-to-head in a few games along with teachers having some fun in the action with dancing and singing music to today's hits all the way to the 80s.
spectrumnews1.com
A Milwaukee company makes pickleball paddles shipped across the world
MILWAUKEE — As the sport of pickleball continues to grow, a Milwaukee company is making sure the world has the gear to play it. ProLite Sports makes pickleball paddles that are sold and shipped all over the world. The owner of the company, Neil Friedenberg, has loved playing pickleball...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Indians survive scare from Raccoons
MUKWONAGO — Oconomowoc’s 21-14 upset of Muskego on Sept. 17, 2021 may have turned more heads than any regular-season prep football game in Wisconsin last season. After all, it snapped the Warriors’ 41game winning streak. The Raccoons nearly played giant killers again Friday. They held a 25-21...
This Is Wisconsin's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
southmilwaukeeblog.com
South Milwaukee Loses a Local Music Icon: Kneevers Passes Away
South Milwaukee lost an iconic figure on Thursday, as Earl Edwin Kneevers Jr. passed away at the age of 93 in Sheboygan. What a life he led … from his groundbreaking service in the U.S. Army to his decades making music in South Milwaukee to his church and volunteer work to his post-retirement efforts as a historian and author, Mr. Kneevers left quite a legacy.
Family finds White supremacy flyers in Greendale
A Greendale family discovered a plastic bag with a white supremacist message on their driveway Sunday morning. When they noticed more pamphlets were all along the block, they took action.
On Milwaukee
Dominic the Food Reviewer's Top 5 Favorite Restaurants for 2022
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. At OnMilwaukee, we believe in lifting up all voices and...
milwaukeemag.com
Milwaukee’s Christmas Tree Won’t Be at City Hall This Year
There’s a new home for Milwaukee’s official Christmas tree. The City of Milwaukee Christmas tree will have a new location this holiday season for the 109th celebration. Through a partnership between the city and the Milwaukee Bucks, the tree will be situated in the Deer District outside Fiserv Forum. For the past several years, Milwaukee’s Christmas tree had been situated outside City Hall and before that at nearby Red Arrow Park.
Watch: Former TMJ4 reporter rescues woman from Hurricane Ian flooding
A former TMJ4 News reporter is being called a hero after he rescued a woman from Hurricane Ian flooding on Thursday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin Army National Guard headed to Horn of Africa for 10 months
MILWAUKEE - Nearly 300 Wisconsin Army National Guard soldiers are headed to the Horn of Africa – and history is being made. For the first time ever, a Milwaukee-based unit, the 157th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade (MEB), will deploy to the region – an area that includes Somalia. On Friday night, Sept. 30, there was a special send-off at the Miller High Life Theatre in downtown Milwaukee.
Milwaukee woman rescues puppy while battling through two hurricanes
Christina Lloyd finally made her way home to Milwaukee after finding herself in not one but two hurricanes between Puerto Rico and Florida.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Mana Mobile truck to visit Milwaukee on Friday
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Mana Mobile truck, for his Teremana tequila brand, is stopping in Milwaukee on Friday for part of its "Great American Road Trip."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Emily Rogers homicide: Nicholas Matzen bound over for trial
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge bound Nicholas Matzen over for trial on Thursday, Sept. 29 in the connection to the death of Emily Rogers. The ruling came after Matzen's preliminary hearing. In that hearing, his defense team argued the case should be dismissed. But the motion was denied. Matzen...
These streets in Milwaukee are the 'most reckless'
The I-Team put together a map showing where the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) issued reckless driving citations since 2017. Fond du Lac, 27th, and Capitol create a triangle of danger.
WISN
Brookfield family watches Hurricane Ian hit Florida vacation home
BROOKFIELD, Wis. — A Brookfield man is heading to Florida to check on the damage from Hurricane Ian. His second home is on North Captiva Island, where the hurricane made landfall Wednesday. Mike Anderson said Thursday he never paid much attention to Florida hurricanes until he bought a townhouse...
On Milwaukee
BelAir Cantina, Fuel on 5th and Finks to move forward under new ownership
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. After nearly 30 years, longtime restaurateurs Leslie Montemurro and Scott...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin GOP sues Milwaukee mayor over 'get out the vote' effort
MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Republican Party is suing Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson. The party's lawsuit filed in Milwaukee County asks a judge to deem the mayor's involvement and promotion of "get out the vote" work called "Milwaukee Votes 2022" to be illegal. The suit also asks the judge to stop the city from helping or coordinating with the project in the future. The mayor's spokesman said the city will strongly fight the allegations.
