This week was Homecoming for Mukwonago High School. The senior class won the final powderpuff football game on Thursday night. Following the game was the annual bonfire. Hundreds of students stood around the bonfire to keep warm while others hung out by the live DJ and danced to keep warm. The school held a pep rally Friday. The four classes went head-to-head in a few games along with teachers having some fun in the action with dancing and singing music to today's hits all the way to the 80s.

MUKWONAGO, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO