Chilli Judging, Art and Crafts Vendors, Chamber Chilli, All Part of Greater Taylorville Chamber Chillifest This Weekend

Carla Jean Lingl, 53 of Taylorville, passed away at 9:58p.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022 surrounded by her family in her home. She was born on April 26, 1969 in New Ulm, Minnesota, the daughter of Glenn and Lorraine (Molton) Sampson. She married Daniel Lingl, on May 1, 1991 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Carla worked for International Paper for many years. Her family was the center of her life.

