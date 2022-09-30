Chilli Judging, Art and Crafts Vendors, Chamber Chilli, All Part of Greater Taylorville Chamber Chillifest This Weekend

Read full article on original website
Day 2 Greater Taylorville Chamber of Commerce Chillifest Pictures Now on taylorvilledailynews.com Facebook page
Sunday's pictures from the 37th annual Greater Taylorville Chamber of Commerce Chillifest, are now posted on the TDN Facebook page. Some 190 pictures are featured from entertainment, events, and more. Access the photo album by clicking HERE.
Taylorville Kiwanis Club Inducts New Member, Honors Outgoing Kiwanis President, Hears Committee Reports at Weekly Meeting
The Taylorville Kiwanis Club inducted a new member, honored its outgoing president, and heard monthly committee reports on how the Club is serving children and youth in the Taylorville community, at their weekly meeting at the Taylorville Moose Lodge on Tuesday. Brandon Bible was officially inducted as the Club’s newest...
Designed With Detail Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
A new local business had its ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday morning. Designed with Detail at 602 East Park Street was recognized by the Taylorville Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The business run by Charlee Kocurek and Cheryl Morman officially is open to the public. The ladies say that it all started in 2018.
Taylorville School Teacher Receives $50,000 Award For Excellence
A local teacher has received a $50,000 gift for himself and his school. Taylorville High School Teacher Matt Blomquist received $35,000 for Taylorville School District and $15,000 for himself after he won a contest from Harbor Freight. Blomquist was named a winner of the Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence Tuesday morning. Michelle Rosa, District Manager for Harbor Freight Schools, says that shop teachers need more recognition.
Carla J. Lingl
Carla Jean Lingl, 53 of Taylorville, passed away at 9:58p.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022 surrounded by her family in her home. She was born on April 26, 1969 in New Ulm, Minnesota, the daughter of Glenn and Lorraine (Molton) Sampson. She married Daniel Lingl, on May 1, 1991 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Carla worked for International Paper for many years. Her family was the center of her life.
Christian County Court Cases 10/4/22
The following people were scheduled to appear in Christian County court today. You can view full case details at judici.com. You can also click here for all relevant court information for October 4th.
Area Arrests And Accidents 10/4/22
The Christian County Sheriff's Office reported the following to Regional Radio News;. 10-03-22 Richard Micheletta, age 41, of Taylorville was arrested by CCSO on a FTA warrant for possession of meth. The Taylorville Police Department reported the following to Regional Radio News;. 9/30/22. Joseph F. Matney, age 26, of Taylorville...
