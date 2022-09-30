Read full article on original website
Related
Virginia Business
Roanoke Days Inn sells for $3M
A Roanoke Days Inn has a new owner. Saul Urban LLC purchased the 165-room hotel, located at 601 Orange Ave., from Shri Sainath Enterprises LLC for $3 million, according to Colliers. The new owner is planning a comprehensive renovation of the property and is exploring alternative uses. Prashant Merchant and...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke, Building a multilingual city
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Iliana Sepulveda is a board member for Latinas Network – a group that connects Roanoke’s Hispanic population to resources in the city. She moved to Roanoke five years ago. “I was like where’s the office of Latino affairs and there was no office...
Virginia Business
Danville Quality Inn sells for nearly $5M
A Quality Inn hotel in Danville with 58 rooms has changed hands. Anil Patel purchased the hotel located at 2175 Riverside Drive in Danville from Riverside Motel Corp. for $4.275 million, according to Colliers. The new owner expects to continue operating the hotel as a Quality Inn under a license...
timesvirginian.com
Sheetz celebrates grand opening of Concord store
Sheetz has officially arrived in Concord as it celebrated its grand opening today at 2 p.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony and Sheetz Card prize giveaways. The store was open for business Thursday but the ceremony was held today. In spite of the windy, rainy weather, the parking lot was full, motor vehicles were lined up at the gas pumps and the inside of the store was packed with customers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whee.net
Regional news nonprofit to add Martinsville-based reporter
Martinsville, Va. — Cardinal News, a nonprofit, nonpartisan digital news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia, is expanding its footprint in Martinsville-Henry County (MHC) by hiring a local reporter. The Harvest Foundation made a three-year investment of $300,000 to fund the new position. Harvest Program Officer DeWitt House said...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg community organization breaks ground on affordable housing project
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A community, faith-based organization broke ground in Lynchburg Friday for an affordable housing project. The Lighthouse Group is starting construction on a two-story, three-bedroom home that focuses on sustainability. It’s the first home of a project that aims to build hundreds of affordable homes in Lynchburg.
wfxrtv.com
Hispanic-owned restaurants bringing unique and distinct flavors to Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — One way for anyone to experience Hispanic culture is through food and people in the Roanoke region have more choices now than ever before. If you want to take a quick trip to Peru, all you have to do is take a short drive to Inka Grill in Roanoke, where staples like rice, plantains and potatoes are elevated to dishes that appeal to both the eye and the pallate.
WSLS
Crews working to restore power in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. – Crews in Danville were able to restore service overnight to about 1,000 customers. As of 8:45 a.m. on Sunday, the city has 1,984 customers without power due to the remnants of Hurricane Ian. The largest concentration of outages is in the Golf Club Road and Hunting Hills area, where there about 500 customers without power.
RELATED PEOPLE
wfirnews.com
Rain from Ian leads to power outages in Roanoke and New River Valleys
As expected, heavy rain and gusty winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian caused damage in parts of Appalachian Power’s Virginia service area late Friday night, which left more than 29,000 customers without electric service. Outages. Most outages are in the company’s Virginia service territory in areas east of...
WSET
Danville Utilities restores many customers power, working hard to restore all power
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Ian has brought lots of damage and many people have lost power. Danville Utilities said they were able to restore service overnight to about 1,000 of its customers. They gave an update on Sunday morning at 8:30. They said that there are still 1,974 customers...
WSET
100,000 Virginia customers lose power due to Ian
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Strong winds from the remains of Ian contributed to thousands of Virginians losing power. The ABC13 area has been battered with tropical storm force wind from Ian. Wind gusts were up to 40-50 mph overnight. Currently, 100,000 Virginians are without electricity. Specifically, Danville and Pittsylvania...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County Board of Supervisors approves petition for hotel and townhomes
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - ABoone Real Estate Inc. got the go ahead from the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors Wednesday to rezone 3.46 acres to C-2 for a four story hotel and 28.86 acres to R-3 for 80 townhouses in the 1300 and 1400 blocks of Edgebrook Road. This comes after the Planning Commission voted unanimously in favor of sending it to the Board of Supervisors in early September.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSET
These Virginia schools are closing early ahead of Ian
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Henry County Public Schools announced they are dismissing school 3 hours early Friday due to anticipated high winds. Craig county Public Schools are dismissing at 1 p.m. for the weather. "Please stay safe and have a great weekend," they posted on Facebook. Martinsville City...
WSLS
More than 6,000 without power across the region as Ian remnants move through
Va. – 11:50 a.m. Update Sunday. More than 6,000 are now without power. See below for an updated breakdown. Check with your power company to see when power is expected to be restored. 1:45 p.m. Update Saturday. More than 36,000 are now left without power. See below for an...
WSLS
Grant program to provide funding to local teachers
The Blue Eagle Credit Union is providing teachers with the opportunity to receive grant money for their classrooms. The Teacher Grant program allows local Roanoke and Lynchburg teachers to apply to receive up to $500 for classroom projects. The program aims to help out teachers by allowing them to positively...
wfxrtv.com
Families displaced after tree falls on home
FOREST, Va. (WFXR) — Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department says multiple families are now displaced after a tree fell on their homes. Firefighters say the incident happened on Edgeway Drive in Lynchburg on Friday night. Rescue 12 searched the apartments and deemed the structure unsafe for entry. First responders say...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDBJ7.com
Woman found shot in SW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman was found Saturday morning in the 800 block of Ferdinand Avenue SW with what was believed to be a non-critical gunshot wound, according to Roanoke Police. Police were notified around 5:00 a.m. about a report of a person who had been shot. The woman...
wfxrtv.com
Volunteers help children ‘Sleep In Heavenly Peace’
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Sleep In Heavenly Peace is made up of volunteers who build, assemble and deliver bunk beds to children and families in need. The charity organization started in Idaho, but has spread across the United States. In Virginia, there are chapters in Blacksburg, Roanoke, Waynesboro, Pennington Gap, Richmond and Hampton.
WDBJ7.com
Four families displaced after tree falls on apartment complex
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - It was around 10:30 p.m. Friday when a tree fell on the roof of an apartment complex near Edgeway Dr. The four families that call this building home were all present and they all made it out alive. “I am just so glad we’re not hurt,”...
Updated report on Danville Power outages
UPDATE 10/2/22: The City of Danville says it restored power overnight to about 1,000 people. However, on Sunday morning there are still roughly 1,984 people in the dark. The city says 500 of those outages are in the areas of Golf Club Road and Hunting Hills. All Power crews are on duty again Sunday and […]
