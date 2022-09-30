Read full article on original website
Castillo de San Marcos celebrates 350th Anniversary
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — This Sunday marks the 350th anniversary of the 1672 ground-breaking ceremonies for Castillo de San Marcos. Celebrate with St. Augustine at the fort throughout the day to explore the 350 years of Castillo history and its impacts on the city. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
Five Florida Cities Among the Nation's Fastest Growing
Everyone wants a piece of Florida in 2022. The population is growing by the day. Five Florida cities ranked in the national Top 15 fastest growing cities in the nation, based on new data from Woods & Poole Economics, a firm that specializes in long-term economic and demographic data projections.
St. Johns County Opens Four Points of Distribution for Free Water
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — St. Johns County has opened four Points of Distribution (PODs) for those affected by Hurricane Ian to receive water. The PODs will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday this weekend. Water distribution will be limited to two cases of water per car.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants In St. Augustine, FL
We’ve compiled a list of the Best Restaurants in St Augustine. Whether you’re looking for a romantic dinner spot, a place to enjoy some local seafood, or just want to find the best eats in town, this list has you covered. You can trust every restaurant on this...
News4Jax.com
Feeding Northeast Florida holds 6 emergency food distributions Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Feeding Northeast Florida announced six emergency food distribution sites for those in need Saturday in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The additional hurricane relief distributions on Saturday are at the following locations:. Church of Christ Odessa | 9:00 am | 852 Odessa Street Jacksonville, FL. 32254.
Hurricane Ian: Reopenings in NE Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on reopenings in the Northeast Florida area:. Jacksonville area beaches are reopen, as of noon Friday. This includes, Atlantic, Neptune, and Jacksonville Beach. Mayor Lenny Curry says there’s still a high rip current risk, so beach goers should stay out of the water.
BBC
Hurricane Ian: Who is Ron DeSantis' wife Casey?
Florida's 'First Lady' will play a major role in the state's relief efforts after Hurricane Ian. Is she Governor Ron DeSantis's secret weapon?. When Florida's governor gave a major press conference on the relief efforts under way as Hurricane Ian ravaged his state, he did something he was not accustomed to doing - he stepped aside.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville generally spared worst of Ian’s impact
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There is always a plot twist on how major hurricanes impact when making landfall. A quick preliminary look at how Ian impacted Florida it was the extreme storm surge and not so much the winds. Despite the high winds recorded by Hurricane Hunters (over 150 mph), the reality on the ground was winds that were not even close to those levels.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Hurricane Ian insurance claims likely to affect all policyholders
Northeast Florida was spared the devastation wrought by Category 4 Hurricane Ian in other parts of the state, but that doesn’t mean the disaster will not affect almost everyone who carries property and casualty insurance. An initial analysis released Sept. 29 by Fitch Ratings indicates the total insurance claims...
Opinion: The hurricane problem Florida could have avoided
Stephen Strader writes that as the population of Florida has expanded, the wetlands and mangroves that once acted as natural "buffers" to the rising waters and waves that come with hurricanes have been destroyed to make way for subdivisions.
Gov. DeSantis visits hard-hit St. Augustine Friday, says he's requesting FEMA funding
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis, along with state and federal officials, were in St. Augustine Friday afternoon sharing updates on the state's response to Hurricane Ian. DeSantis was in the Davis Shores area of St. Augustine, which saw significant flooding as the storm passed through as a...
‘I lost everything I own’: Florida residents shell-shocked by Ian’s destruction
The region was left with 2 million people without power and a fear that a huge death count awaits.
fox35orlando.com
Curbside debris pickup after Hurricane Ian: Dates, locations and what's accepted in your county
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Central Florida residents will be spending the weekend cleaning up debris left behind by Hurricane Ian. The storm left catastrophic flooding in several communities and downed trees and limbs in others. FOX 35 is breaking down when Central Florida counties will begin picking up your debris...
WCJB
Viewer photos show effects of Ian in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We’re getting photos from TV20 viewers showing how Ian has affected their neighborhoods. One shows flooding at a home in Satsuma in Putnam County. A viewer sent in a photo showing a downed tree on 13th Street. Another viewer, also on 13th Street, had a...
News4Jax.com
St. Johns County assesses damage in wake of major flooding from Ian
SAINT AUGUSTINE, Fla. – News4JAX got a sense of what neighbors living in St. Augustine experienced with the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Manny Granados moved to Jack Wright Island Road in March 2022. His home wasn’t impacted, but seeing the flooding with this storm he has concerns about what could happen in the face of a serious storm.
“Sick to my stomach”: Cleanup underway after historic flooding from Ian
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — Flooding across St. Augustine now has property owners there doing what they can to mop-up and clean-up in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. One homeowner said she’s been through several hurricanes living in other parts of Florida, but said she never dealt with flooding like this.
wogx.com
Woman visiting Florida killed after being pulled into ocean by storm surge wave from Hurricane Ian
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A woman from Kentucky visiting family in Florida was killed after being pulled into the ocean by a big wave during Hurricane Ian this week. She is the third storm-related fatality in Volusia County. Authorities say the victim, whose age was not immediately known, was killed...
St. Johns residents may be eligible for disaster assistance
St. Johns, Fla. — St. Johns county residents and businesses who have been impacted by hurricane Ian may be eligible for uninsured and underinsured damages. Disaster assistance may include financial help with temporary lodging and home repairs, as well as other disaster-related expenses. Residents should notify their insurance agents...
First Coast News
Gov. DeSantis visit hard-hit St. Augustine after Hurricane Ian
Gov. Ron DeSantis visited St. Augustine on Friday a day after Hurricane Ian. He said power restoration is taking place swiftly, but more challenging in hard hit area.
