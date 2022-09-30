ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

Five Florida Cities Among the Nation's Fastest Growing

Everyone wants a piece of Florida in 2022. The population is growing by the day. Five Florida cities ranked in the national Top 15 fastest growing cities in the nation, based on new data from Woods & Poole Economics, a firm that specializes in long-term economic and demographic data projections.
12 Best Restaurants In St. Augustine, FL

We’ve compiled a list of the Best Restaurants in St Augustine. Whether you’re looking for a romantic dinner spot, a place to enjoy some local seafood, or just want to find the best eats in town, this list has you covered. You can trust every restaurant on this...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
Saint Augustine, FL
Saint Augustine, FL
Feeding Northeast Florida holds 6 emergency food distributions Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Feeding Northeast Florida announced six emergency food distribution sites for those in need Saturday in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The additional hurricane relief distributions on Saturday are at the following locations:. Church of Christ Odessa | 9:00 am | 852 Odessa Street Jacksonville, FL. 32254.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Hurricane Ian: Reopenings in NE Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on reopenings in the Northeast Florida area:. Jacksonville area beaches are reopen, as of noon Friday. This includes, Atlantic, Neptune, and Jacksonville Beach. Mayor Lenny Curry says there’s still a high rip current risk, so beach goers should stay out of the water.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Hurricane Ian: Who is Ron DeSantis' wife Casey?

Florida's 'First Lady' will play a major role in the state's relief efforts after Hurricane Ian. Is she Governor Ron DeSantis's secret weapon?. When Florida's governor gave a major press conference on the relief efforts under way as Hurricane Ian ravaged his state, he did something he was not accustomed to doing - he stepped aside.
FLORIDA STATE
Jacksonville generally spared worst of Ian’s impact

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There is always a plot twist on how major hurricanes impact when making landfall. A quick preliminary look at how Ian impacted Florida it was the extreme storm surge and not so much the winds. Despite the high winds recorded by Hurricane Hunters (over 150 mph), the reality on the ground was winds that were not even close to those levels.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Hurricane Ian insurance claims likely to affect all policyholders

Northeast Florida was spared the devastation wrought by Category 4 Hurricane Ian in other parts of the state, but that doesn’t mean the disaster will not affect almost everyone who carries property and casualty insurance. An initial analysis released Sept. 29 by Fitch Ratings indicates the total insurance claims...
FLORIDA STATE
Viewer photos show effects of Ian in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We’re getting photos from TV20 viewers showing how Ian has affected their neighborhoods. One shows flooding at a home in Satsuma in Putnam County. A viewer sent in a photo showing a downed tree on 13th Street. Another viewer, also on 13th Street, had a...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
St. Johns County assesses damage in wake of major flooding from Ian

SAINT AUGUSTINE, Fla. – News4JAX got a sense of what neighbors living in St. Augustine experienced with the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Manny Granados moved to Jack Wright Island Road in March 2022. His home wasn’t impacted, but seeing the flooding with this storm he has concerns about what could happen in the face of a serious storm.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL

