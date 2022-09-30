Read full article on original website
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers had a tough first half against New England on Sunday afternoon. The Packers trailed the Patriots, 10-7, on Sunday afternoon, following an extremely rare pick-six by Green Bay's superstar quarterback. It's been a promising start to the year for Rodgers and the Packers,...
Green Bay’s airport ready to see Packers off to London
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’ve been to Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport recently, you’ve noticed some changes. Excitement is in the air at the international airport as the Packers are flying out to London next week. It’s the Packers’ first game in London. They’re the only...
Packers fans literally Jumped Around just as Paul Chryst was fired by Wisconsin (Video)
The only solution Green Bay Packers fans had to Paul Chryst getting fired at Wisconsin was to Jump Around. The cheese curds weren’t even cold yet, as Green Bay Packers fans Jumped Around on Paul Chryst’s Wisconsin grave at Lambeau Field. The former Badgers quarterback was ousted at...
DK Metcalf Carted Off Field For Completely Unexpected Reason
The Seattle Seahawks receiver summed up the emergency in one hellacious tweet.
Monday Night Football schedule for 2022 NFL season
Monday Night Football looks a lot different in the 2022 NFL season. This year, ESPN brought on former Fox Sports duo Joe Buck and Troy Aikman to call MNF games on the four-letter network in addition to other important broadcasts. ESPN is set to broadcast 18 games under the Monday Night Football ...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Beating Patriots
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said a "win's a win" after knocking off the New England Patriots on Sunday.
Packer fans react to Brett Favre’s alleged involvement in welfare money scandal
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – For 16 years he was number four on the field, but number one in the hearts of many Packer fans. But have allegations that he helped to misappropriate welfare money to fund projects at his alma mater changed how Packers fans feel about Brett Favre? Favre has gotten tangled up […]
