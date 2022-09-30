ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, FL

News4Jax.com

Deluge from Ian waterlogs low-lying Putnam County communities

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – Communities along Dunns Creek in Putnam County were nowhere near drying out Friday night. News4JAX took a ride along with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit for a closer look and took the pictures posted in the album above (mobile users: click here). In the Magnolia Trail community, which sits right next to the creek, streets were flooded and many homes had water up to their front doors.
mainstreetdailynews.com

Two dead in head-on Columbia County collision

Two people were killed in a head-on collision along US Highway 90 east of Lake City on Saturday morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 32-year-old Jacksonville female was driving a pickup westbound on US Highway 90 east of SE Timberwolf Drive around 2:45 a.m. when she crossed the center line. The pickup collided head-on with a 24-year-old Lake City man driving a sedan eastbound on US 90.
WCJB

Trees fall in Starke downing power lines

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Storm damage is impacting people all over North Central Florida. Starke police officers are reporting three fallen trees, and down power lines in the area. This is in three separate neighborhoods within the city. Police officers there are asking residents to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary.
WCJB

Viewer photos show effects of Ian in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We’re getting photos from TV20 viewers showing how Ian has affected their neighborhoods. One shows flooding at a home in Satsuma in Putnam County. A viewer sent in a photo showing a downed tree on 13th Street. Another viewer, also on 13th Street, had a...
Daily News

Two killed in crash after storm

Two Putnam County residents died in a car crash Thursday evening after losing control of their vehicle and overturning in a flooded ditch, authorities said. A 37-year-old San Mateo man and a 30-year…
