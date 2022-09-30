Read full article on original website
Flooding concerns remain for towns along St. Johns River, Welaka sees record high river rise
WELAKA, Fla. — Between Paradise and Carefree Drives in Welaka, Jack Clements is trying to be a good sport about the state of his neighborhood. "When you read the signs, be careful what you wish for. I think they named those during a time of slack hurricanes because they're not carefree now," he told First Coast News.
WCJB
Putnam County leaders warn residents about storm surge due to Hurricane Ian
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) -Putnam County Commissioner Bill Pickens held a press conference to warn residents about conditions worsening after high tide Thursday night from Hurricane Ian. As rainfall and wind continue, about four to five feet of storm surge is expected to cause more damage to surrounding areas like Welaka...
WCJB
Alachua County responds to over 100 storm-related calls following Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Strong winds kept Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies busy as the storm moved through the state. Deputies say they responded to more than 100 wind-related calls. This includes 50 calls for trees in roadways, 11 reports for downed power lines and 12 traffic lights not working.
Man jumps into St. John’s River during Tropical Storm Ian, currently in critical condition
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous, unrelated report) A 67-year-old man is in critical condition after jumping into the St. John’s River during Tropical Storm Ian Thursday, according to the Green Cove Springs Police Department. Around 12:43 p.m., officers say they were...
Hurricane Ian: Video shows rough seas washing away part of Daytona Beach Sunglow Pier
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Over the past few days, we have gotten a clearer image of the damage in Daytona Beach. And one Daytona Beach pier has been changed by the impact of Hurricane Ian. Viewer Mark Bessette captured the video seen above that shows rough seas washing away...
Dry, breezy, cooler air arrives after Ian’s glancing blow
Jacksonville, Fl — Northeast Florida has a chance to dry out and enjoy a preview of fall now that Ian has passed our latitude. We will still feel some lingering gusty winds closer to the coast of 30-40 mph. Elevated water levels will remain in the St. Johns River...
70+ homes underwater in Welaka following Ian
Welaka, Florida experienced major flooding from Hurricane Ian. About 72 homes are underwater, according to Mayor Watts.
News4Jax.com
Deluge from Ian waterlogs low-lying Putnam County communities
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – Communities along Dunns Creek in Putnam County were nowhere near drying out Friday night. News4JAX took a ride along with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit for a closer look and took the pictures posted in the album above (mobile users: click here). In the Magnolia Trail community, which sits right next to the creek, streets were flooded and many homes had water up to their front doors.
Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia Counties Eligible for FEMA Assistance
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Individuals and households in Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia counties can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. These counties join Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee,...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Two dead in head-on Columbia County collision
Two people were killed in a head-on collision along US Highway 90 east of Lake City on Saturday morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 32-year-old Jacksonville female was driving a pickup westbound on US Highway 90 east of SE Timberwolf Drive around 2:45 a.m. when she crossed the center line. The pickup collided head-on with a 24-year-old Lake City man driving a sedan eastbound on US 90.
67-Year-Old Man Died While Trying To Escape Flood Waters Of Ian In Florida
A Florida man lost his life Thursday night after he fell and was unable to escape rising floodwaters in his home, according to deputies. Deputies in a high-water vehicle responded to 1994 Lake Drive, New Smyrna Beach, around 10:30 p.m. Thursday as heavy floods saturated
WCJB
Trees fall in Starke downing power lines
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Storm damage is impacting people all over North Central Florida. Starke police officers are reporting three fallen trees, and down power lines in the area. This is in three separate neighborhoods within the city. Police officers there are asking residents to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary.
fox35orlando.com
Several businesses in Daytona Beach slammed by Hurricane Ian
Volusia County was still experiencing heavy rain and wind gusts from Hurricane Ian late Thursday. Daytona Beach is beginning clean-up efforts after several shopping centers were damaged by the storm.
WCJB
Viewer photos show effects of Ian in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We’re getting photos from TV20 viewers showing how Ian has affected their neighborhoods. One shows flooding at a home in Satsuma in Putnam County. A viewer sent in a photo showing a downed tree on 13th Street. Another viewer, also on 13th Street, had a...
Florida Man Makes His Television Debut Fleeing From Deputies On Patrol: LIVE
A Florida man made his television debut while On Patrol: LIVE was filming Friday night. Every Friday and Saturday night On Patrol: LIVE, a REELZ program, provides minute-by-minute live analysis as the series documents for viewers in real time the everyday work of police officers on
First Coast News
JSO: Ocean Street in Mayport Area of Jacksonville closed due to road collapse, washout
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has reported a road closure at the 4200 block of Ocean Street due to a "collapse and washout." This is a developing story. First Coast News is sending crews to the scene. JSO does not know when the road will reopen.
A mayor, reporter and Minnesotans walk into a Jacksonville Beach Waffle House during a hurricane...
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A sign of Tropical Storm Ian's dwindling severity, one Jacksonville Beach Waffle House played host to some important and colorful characters Thursday morning. Reporter Matthew Torres spent time inside that Waffle House where the area's mayor, Christine Hoffman, gave a warning to all local residents...
Daily News
Two killed in crash after storm
Two Putnam County residents died in a car crash Thursday evening after losing control of their vehicle and overturning in a flooded ditch, authorities said. A 37-year-old San Mateo man and a 30-year…
News4Jax.com
2 people dead after car crashes into ditch in Putnam County, becomes submerged: authorities
Two people died Thursday after a car crashed into a water-filled ditch in Putnam County and became submerged, authorities said. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said early Thursday evening that units were at the scene of the single-vehicle crash at Cracker Swamp Road near State Road 207. A news...
WCJB
Horse owners help a family of four and 30 horses evacuate to the World Equestrian Center
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Taylor and Jerry Childers along with their two children and 30 horses were evacuated from their horse farm that’s near New Smyrna Beach. They arrived at the World Equestrian Center Thursday night where other horse owners decided to help out. “We went to the stores...
