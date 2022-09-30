ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Best Costco Vacation Packages

It's no secret that Costco offers tons of savings opportunities for its members, including deals on food, clothing, electronics and more. But, are you maximizing the additional perks that...
Peek Inside This 727 Airplane That’s Now An Unforgettable Vacation Rental

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Known as the land of pura vida, or pure life, Costa Rica is home to stunning beaches, friendly folks, and a plethora of wildlife. This peaceful, laid-back Central American country is also home to a very unique vacation rental.
9 Incredible Private Islands You Can Rent In The U.S. And Canada

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. While we have loads of vacation rental recommendations, ranging from quaint cottages in the north to beaches in Florida, South Carolina, Hawaii, and beyond, we’re taking our picks a step further. It’s time for private island rentals!
How to Take a Road Trip to Jamaica’s Lesser Known Gems

Don't miss out on all Jamaica has to offer by only staying at your all-inclusive resort. Jamaica is known for its stunning beaches that attract tourists from all over the world but when it comes to accommodations, visitors have choices of many different all-inclusive experiences, such as resorts and fully-staffed Airbnbs. These experiences reign the North Coast, tucking the local community behind and in the mountains.
Lettera Hotel Medellin, Colombia

Note: We were given a complimentary stay at this hotel. Lettera Hotel, located at the heart of Medellin, was the perfect sanctuary for our stay in the city. As soon as we entered the stylish and serene lobby we felt welcomed and right at home. The friendly staff were quick to assist with check-in and ensured we had all we needed throughout our stay.
Silver solos: Meet the 60- and 70-something travellers setting off on adventures

Going it alone is firmly in style. Solo travel is on the up this year, with many travellers who spent the pandemic cooped up in house shares, family homes – or even relationships that subsequently ended – inspired to jet off alone. Adventure tour operator Wild Frontiers reports that traffic to the solo travel page on its website surged by 30 per cent in 2022 compared to last year, rising above pre-Covid levels.“There’s a new need to seize the moment post-Covid, and people are not letting anything stop them from taking that dream trip, even travelling on their own,” Wild...
Editor Picks: Luxury & Boutique Hotels in Venice

Venice is brimming with beautiful boutique and luxury hotels, but which to choose?. Venice is one of the world’s most enchanting cities. A rich treasure trove of art, fine dining and palaces, the city is actually a collection of tiny islands connected by pretty bridges and waterways, floating in more than 150 canals. It’s picture-perfect. Thankfully, there are dozens of hotels as good-looking as the city. And, while luxury travellers will have no trouble finding opulent luxury hotels and palazzi to rest their heads, cash-strapped travellers will find plenty of affordable boutiques too. We’ve scoured the city for ten of the best luxury and boutique hotels in Venice, Italy.
Sea sense... and wave goodbye to your winter blues with cruises lasting up to 75 days and costing from just £57 per night, from the Caribbean to the Antarctic

In centuries past, well-heeled Britons escaped the cold and smog at home by shutting up their houses and heading to cheerier climes. If ever there was a time to let history repeat itself this is it. Think about it: on a winter cruise you can bask in the sun (even in Antarctica!) while the ship's crew take care of all the chores you would normally face at home, as well as treats such as delivering drinks.
