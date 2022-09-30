Read full article on original website
New arts group aims to showcase African artists and aid community cohesion
A new multi-disciplinary arts group aims to showcase African talent living in Northern Ireland, and aid community cohesion.The Africa Arts Collective aims to be a platform for artists, from dancers to musicians, to showcase themselves.Cuthbert Tura Arutura of Africa House NI said the idea came from African artists living in Northern Ireland who felt they were individually unable to make impact and secure a wide range of work.He described the impact of the coronavirus pandemic as exasperating their reach.Mr Arutura said artists want to share their culture with people in Northern Ireland.“We have seen that African and Irish people have...
The Story of Art Without Men by Katy Hessel review – putting women back in the picture
The Royal Academy of Art has never hosted a solo exhibition by a woman in their main space. The National Gallery was founded in 1824 and held its first major solo exhibition by a female artist, Artemisia Gentileschi, in 2020. The first edition of EH Gombrich’s supposedly definitive The Story of Art featured no female artists in its first edition in 1950 – and one woman in its 16th edition. In 2015, the curator and art historian Katy Hessel “walked into an art fair and realised that, out of the thousands of artworks before me, not a single one was by a woman”.
'The Hair Tales' Trailer Shows the Art, History, and Beauty of a Black Woman's Hair
OWN released a new trailer for the docuseries The Hair Tales that highlights all the facets of a Black woman's hair. From the history that influenced their style to the artistry that goes into creating such intricate and beautiful hairdos and the identity that the hair ultimately is a part of, the show will explore everything about hair through the personal stories of influential Black women. As the footage indicates, the conversations will go much farther, examining the relationship of hair with the culture and humanity of these women and how it has often been suppressed over the years. Created by Michaela angela Davis (Hair Tales: The Parlor) and Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish), the series premieres on October 22 on Hulu and OWN.
Male artists dominate galleries. Our research explored if it’s because ‘women don’t paint very well’ – or just discrimination
In the art world, there is a gaping gender imbalance when it comes to male and female artists. In the National Gallery of Australia, only 25% of the Australian art collection is work by women. This is far better than the international standard where roughly 90% of all artworks exhibited in major collections are by men. The most expensive painting by a female artist – Georgia O’Keeffe’s Jimson Weed/White Flower No. 1 – does not even rank among the 100 most expensive paintings ever sold. Why is women’s art valued so much less than art by men? Some economists have suggested the...
Mexico investigates art collector who burned Frida Kahlo drawing to sell NFTs
Mexico's national cultural authority has opened an investigation into an art collector who burned an allegedly authentic Frida Kahlo drawing at his Miami home to sell NFTs of the work.
CryptoArt Sundays: Interview with Evgeni Silman
Welcome to CryptoArt Sundays! This week we catch up with the incredibly talented NFT artist Evgeni Silman. I found Evgeni’s art while doing one of my favorite things – scrolling through MakersPlace on the hunt for cool artists!. Evgeni is a a software developer with a passion for...
British artists recreate ‘A Great Day in Harlem’ photo for Black History Month
Established and up and coming black artists are to be photographed together, marking the 40th anniversary of the start of the British black arts movement, as part of a series of events for Black History Month in October. The Black Cultural Archives, based in south London, will be commemorating the...
We’re Witnessing the Birth of a New Artistic Medium
Creative artificial intelligence is the latest and, in some ways, most surprising and exhilarating art form in the world. It also isn’t fully formed yet. That tension is causing some confusion. If you’re familiar at all with the use of creative artificial intelligence, you probably know it through one...
How fine art photography adds more value to your home
Investing in a quality fine art photography print with subject matter such as a landscape scene can be a valuable addition to your home. And to be specific, the ‘value’ that we are referring to is not the price tag attached to it, but rather the feelings and emotions you experience when viewing an art piece that speaks to you.
The Women Who Transformed the National Gallery of Canada
Greg Marchildon interviews Diana Nemiroff. As a former curator of contemporary and modern art at the National Gallery of Canada and former director of the Carleton University Art Gallery, and an adjunct professor of art history at both Carleton University and the University of Ottawa, she was well placed to write this definitive history of the transformation of the National Gallery of Canada from the 1960s to the 1990s. As result of the leadership of three remarkable women directors, the National Gallery of Canada has become one of the great art galleries in the world housed in a striking building that has become a landmark in the National Capital Region. The end result is a remarkable cultural history of the visual arts through the lens of the most important art gallery in the country.
Megan Smith is the designer and creator of the sustainable, women’s contemporary brand, Megan Renee
Megan Smith (@__meganrenee___) is a Los Angeles-based fashion designer whose bold and vibrant clothing from her contemporary womenswear brand, Megan Renee, is heavily inspired by her background and immediate environment. On this episode of In The Know: Style Changemakers, Smith shares how her passion for sustainability and self-expression, along with her belief in the transformative power of fashion, inform her design process.
Intimate Acoustic Rhythms and Soul-Touching Songwriting – American Indie Artist Alec Leon Drops Profound New Single
“Underneath the Moonlight” is a moving spectacle of layered and beautifully crafted lyrics and soothing rhythms. Stirring emotions with his moving, honest, and poignant musical character, singer-songwriter Alec Leon is a promising name in the Soul and Acoustic genre. An ingenious American Indie songwriter, rapper, and musician, Alec’s genre-fluid musical style sets him apart from other rising artists. His newest release, “Underneath the Moonlight,” features a viscerally appealing, emotional narrative that highlights the best the artist has to offer.
Businessman who said he burned a $10m Frida Kahlo drawing is under criminal investigation
An art collectour and entrepreneur is under criminal investigation in Mexico after allegedly burning a Frida Kahlo drawing to draw attention to an NFT collection. Martín Mobarak said he had burned a drawing torn from the pages of one of Kahlo’s diaries that was believed to be worth $10m in order to promote the 10,000 NFTs he created of the piece. The Mexican authorities, however, do not seem to have appreciated the stunt. “In Mexico, the deliberate destruction of an artistic monument constitutes a crime in terms of the federal law on archaeological, artistic and historical monuments and zones,”...
Prominent Museum Group Amends Policy Allowing for Sales of Art for ‘Direct Care’ of Collection Following Controversy
The Association for Art Museum Directors, a prominent industry group, has refined a policy guiding the sales of artworks from institutional collections after pandemic-era pushback over a separate but related guideline. A narrow majority of its overall membership has voted to change its policy for what to do with funds gained from deaccessioning (or selling) artworks from a given museum’s permanent collection. Previously, the group’s policy allowed that those funds could only be used to acquire new work, but just before the onset of the pandemic, the AAMD formed a task force that would explore whether to allow those funds to...
My Sunny Maad review – Czech-Afghan love story told as culture-shock animation
Despite its visual appeal, the characters in Czech animator Michaela Pavlátová’s clash-of-values family drama struggle to get past sorrowful stereotypes
