psychologytoday.com

What to Do When Your Child Refuses to Go to School

Social-emotional challenges are normal for school children and are important learning experiences for their healthy development. If physical ailments have been ruled out, school refusal can be a symptom of a diagnosable issue like anxiety. Avoiding school does not diminish a child's anxiety and may actually worsen it. Parents and...
dallasexpress.com

Pediatric Association: Kids With Lice Should Stay in School

For the first time since 2015, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has updated its guidance on head lice. The AAP pointed to new medications that have been approved and devised a new algorithm for managing child patients, particularly in relation to school attendance and screening. One important point the...
Ponca City News

When grandparents become parents to their grandchildren

Body Grandparents often are very influential in the lives of their grandchildren, whether they provide occasional care, live close by or are far away. But what happens when grandparents assume the role of parent for their grandchildren? Becoming a parent to a grandchild means taking on an important new role in life.
psychologytoday.com

How Your Baby Learns Language in the Womb

Language learning begins in the womb. In utero, infants can detect—and remember—the rhythms of sound. The neurosensory apparatus for learning language begins operating around week 30 of gestation. There is evidence that babies begin learning in the womb? Before she is even born, your baby has already been...
msn.com

What Babies and Toddlers Need to Become Good Readers

A growing number of states, cities, and districts are now requiring schools to teach phonics. In other words, to teach kids how to read. That’s welcome news for a country that’s suffered from dismal reading outcomes for decades and now also contends with persistent COVID-19-wrought learning losses. For...
mommyevolution.com

Beds Are For Jumping and Other Everyday Sensory Activities

Beds are for jumping in our house! Chalk it up as just one more of my own rules that I now break on a daily basis in an effort to provide a sensory enriched environment for my son to sneak in everyday sensory activities. Since discovering my son’s sensory differences...
familyeducation.com

How to Choose the Right Preschool: What to Look For

Choosing a preschool for your child can be difficult for some parents. When looking into preschool programs, parents want an environment that is safe and nurturing but also fosters child development. Some areas of the country, like cities and central suburbs, have a wealth of programs to choose from, while parents in rural communities likely have only a few options.
hippocraticpost.com

Shifts in the clinical landscape of autism

Shifts in the clinical landscape of autism: The therapeutic setting has changed for autism. Where once we would treat and instruct autistics on the basis that we knew best, that we were the ‘expert’, that ‘evidence-based behavioral practice’ was king, now we have to rethink who we are and what we do in a clinical setting.
