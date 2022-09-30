ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickaway County, OH

Students Get Up Close With Agriculture

By By STEVEN COLLINS Circleville Herald Senior Reporter
Circleville Herald
Circleville Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SverU_0iGuK7P100

CIRCLEVILLE — About 800 Pickaway County eighth grade students participated in Pickaway County Ag Day at the Pickaway County Ag and Events Center Friday.

The event was a partnership between the Pickaway County FFA chapters, Pickaway County Soil & Water District and the Pickaway County Farm Bureau.

Katerina Sharp, education & outreach coordinator at Pickaway Soil & Water Conservation District, said the event featured six different areas with stations that students could learn about various agriculture related topics.

“They’re learning about livestock, agricultural careers, farm machinery and equipment, soil and water conservation, bees and pollinators and crops,” she said. “

Agriculture is the number one industry in Pickaway County and is one of the largest sectors in Ohio. Despite that, Sharp said many kids don’t live on a farm and therefore don’t get to experience agriculture first hand.

“We see a lot of agriculture and a lot of farming everywhere we go in the county but we don’t have a lot of kids that live on farms so being able to bring agriculture to our students is important,” she said. “We’re all effected by agriculture whether it’s the clothes we wear, the food we eat and materials we use everyday. So many of those things come from agriculture and there are a lot of different career opportunties throughout the industry. It’s important to make those connections for the kids, that’s the best way to learn.”

Sharp said having everyone together at the fairgrounds was “the perfect opportunity.”

“Ag day hasn’t always been at the fairgrounds but it’s the perfect place,” she said. “It’s fairly centered in the county, the new fairgrounds is beautiful and it works so well and is set up for us to be here.”

For the students Sharp said it was exciting to see the students’ energy, especially around the animals and equipment.

“We’re all effected by ag,” she said. “We don’t always know it or realize it but to see the kids here at the fairgrounds excited to see equipment or animals and learn about future opportunties in the industry is really exciting and important. There’s a lot to learn and a lot to share. Anytime we have that opportunity it’s fabulous and exciting.”

Sharp said in addition to the about 800 elementary students they had 180 FFA students present including the newly created chapter at Circleville High School.

“We’re very excited to have Circleville here and to have all the extra FFA students to assist with everything,” she said. “The stars of the day are the FFA students who are leading the groups around, teaching the sessions and sharing what they’ve learned and experienced through their FFA programs and through what they’re doing at home. Not only are we teaching our elementary students about Ag today we’re leaning into those leadership skills from our high school students as they share that information.”

Comments / 0

Related
morrowcountysentinel.com

Pie and cake auction winners from the Morrow Co. Fair

MORROW COUNTY- The annul pie and cake auction which took place at the Morrow County Fair generated $6,500. This money helps the agricultural society in maintaining the arts and crafts building and programs. Auctioneers for the sale were Wes Wigton and John Hinton. The grand champion cake, a carrot, was...
MORROW COUNTY, OH
UpNorthLive.com

Small Ohio community tries to save its police department

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — Rising crime and dwindling police coverage have some in the Delaware County village of Ashley launching a campaign to “save the badge.”. A tax levy replacement used to fund the village’s police department has been turned down by voters twice. Community member Loren Pool is trying to save the police department. “The village council had talked about defunding the police department and disbanding,” Pool said.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
visitfairfieldcounty.org

Old Fashioned Farmers Market-Fairfield County Fairgrounds

We are “the farmers’ market at the fairgrounds” offering the finest and freshest produce, meat, flowers, handicrafts, farm, and home-produced goods. Open seasonally on Saturdays, 8 AM-Noon at the historic Fairfield County Fairgrounds, Lancaster, Ohio. You can find us through the entrance at N. Broad Street and E. Fair Ave.
LANCASTER, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Pickaway County, OH
Education
County
Pickaway County, OH
City
Circleville, OH
Local
Ohio Industry
Local
Ohio Business
WHIZ

Y-City Gun Fest

ZANESVILLE, OH- The Muskingum County Fairgrounds hosted a huge event called the Y-City Gun Fest. This event was a day of fun and food and fellowship, put on by the Knights Foundation, they sold tickets, raffle off guns and had a couple of prizes like a Harley Davison Bike and an ATV.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Pumpkin Show will Host McGuffey Lane on Special Night in Circleville

CIRCLEVILLE – A special night that Circleville people call “locals night” before the streets are completely filled with pumpkin goers will be a little better this year with a headliner performance from McGuffey Lane. Pumpkin show Inc told Sciotopost that they invited McGuffey Lane on Tuesday Preview...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farm Machinery#Water Conservation#Livestock
Delaware Gazette

Vogel will be remembered as bridge builder

Last weekend, I had the honor of speaking at a celebration of the life of Delaware native son and Ohio Wesleyan alumnus, Ezra Vogel, at the Memorial Church at Harvard. Longtime residents of Delaware remember the Vogel name well. Ezra’s parents, Joe and Edith, both Jewish immigrants, met after arriving in the United States. Following their marriage, they moved to Delaware and opened the People’s Store, a clothing store in the heart of our town. During the Great Depression, the Vogels extended credit to anyone in need of clothing. Many remember times when individuals left the People’s Store with clothes that were provided with neither credit nor payment.
DELAWARE, OH
WSYX ABC6

Groundbreaking held for new Delaware County sports park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The did was already moving but on Friday it became official: a new sports park is coming to Delaware County. Ground was officially broken Friday for the Jennings Sports Park in Lewis Center. It's part of the massive Evans Farms development featuring hundreds of new...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
worktruckonline.com

New SelecTrucks Opens in Ohio

North America used truck retailer SelecTrucks is proud to welcome its 41st location to the network with the opening of SelecTrucks of Columbus in West Jefferson, Ohio. SelecTrucks of Columbus is a part of Fyda Freightliner’s dealership network. Founded in 1954 by Walter F. Fyda upon his return from active duty with the United States Air Force, Fyda Freightliner began as The Fyda White Truck Company servicing and selling White Trucks across Ohio.
WEST JEFFERSON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
WTRF

Child severely injured in Sunbury homecoming parade

SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) — An 11-year-old boy suffered severe injuries after being run over by a homecoming parade float in Sunbury. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Delaware Post, authorities responded to Big Walnut High School around 6:52 p.m. Friday. Police said the boy was walking next to...
SUNBURY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Manhunt underway near Chillicothe prison

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A manhunt is currently underway just north of the city of Chillicothe along Route 104. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, troopers along with corrections officers from the Chillicothe Correctional Institution are searching for an individual who was last seen near the prison’s property. Authorities...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Franklin County – Vehicle Causes Three Crashes in One Event

FRANKLIN -Serious Injury Crash Occurred: 11:16 am In the area of US 33 Eastbound between Ebright and Bixby Rd’s, Madison Township, Franklin County. Sheriff Dallas Baldwin states that the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a serious injury crash that occurred at approximately 1:16 am in (the area of eastbound US 33 between Ebright and Bixby Rd’s, Madison Township, Franklin County.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Mount Vernon News

New adult inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Columbus to replace Dodd Rehabilitation Hospital under development and scheduled to open in 2025

A new adult inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Columbus is currently under development. According to a press release, Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center has partnered with Kindred Rehabilitation Services (KRS) to develop an 86,000 square foot 80-bed adult inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Columbus specializing in treating stroke, brain and spinal cord injuries. The new facility is replacing the 60-bed Dodd Rehabilitation Hospital and will be located at Taylor Ave.in the vicinity of the Ohio State East Hospital.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Downtown Columbus Charity Newsies statue reportedly vandalized

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A statue in downtown Columbus honoring the Charity Newsies has reportedly been vandalized. Charity Newsies has been providing clothing to those in need since 1907. The organization's executive director Subha Lembach told 10TV the damage to the statue, located on East Broad Street near High Street,...
COLUMBUS, OH
Circleville Herald

Circleville Herald

Circleville, OH
151
Followers
289
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

The Circleville Herald is a multimedia news organization with a community newspaper that publishes three days per week (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday) serving Pickaway County Ohio and the surrounding region. The Circleville Herald also produces the website, www.circlevilleherald.com. Established in 1817 as The Olive Branch, the Circleville Herald began publishing under its current name in 1832 as a weekly publication. Daily publishing began in 1894.

 https://www.circlevilleherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy