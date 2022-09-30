Students Get Up Close With Agriculture

CIRCLEVILLE — About 800 Pickaway County eighth grade students participated in Pickaway County Ag Day at the Pickaway County Ag and Events Center Friday.

The event was a partnership between the Pickaway County FFA chapters, Pickaway County Soil & Water District and the Pickaway County Farm Bureau.

Katerina Sharp, education & outreach coordinator at Pickaway Soil & Water Conservation District, said the event featured six different areas with stations that students could learn about various agriculture related topics.

“They’re learning about livestock, agricultural careers, farm machinery and equipment, soil and water conservation, bees and pollinators and crops,” she said. “

Agriculture is the number one industry in Pickaway County and is one of the largest sectors in Ohio. Despite that, Sharp said many kids don’t live on a farm and therefore don’t get to experience agriculture first hand.

“We see a lot of agriculture and a lot of farming everywhere we go in the county but we don’t have a lot of kids that live on farms so being able to bring agriculture to our students is important,” she said. “We’re all effected by agriculture whether it’s the clothes we wear, the food we eat and materials we use everyday. So many of those things come from agriculture and there are a lot of different career opportunties throughout the industry. It’s important to make those connections for the kids, that’s the best way to learn.”

Sharp said having everyone together at the fairgrounds was “the perfect opportunity.”

“Ag day hasn’t always been at the fairgrounds but it’s the perfect place,” she said. “It’s fairly centered in the county, the new fairgrounds is beautiful and it works so well and is set up for us to be here.”

For the students Sharp said it was exciting to see the students’ energy, especially around the animals and equipment.

“We’re all effected by ag,” she said. “We don’t always know it or realize it but to see the kids here at the fairgrounds excited to see equipment or animals and learn about future opportunties in the industry is really exciting and important. There’s a lot to learn and a lot to share. Anytime we have that opportunity it’s fabulous and exciting.”

Sharp said in addition to the about 800 elementary students they had 180 FFA students present including the newly created chapter at Circleville High School.

“We’re very excited to have Circleville here and to have all the extra FFA students to assist with everything,” she said. “The stars of the day are the FFA students who are leading the groups around, teaching the sessions and sharing what they’ve learned and experienced through their FFA programs and through what they’re doing at home. Not only are we teaching our elementary students about Ag today we’re leaning into those leadership skills from our high school students as they share that information.”