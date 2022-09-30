ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickaway County, OH

Class picture

By Steven Collins/The Circleville Herald
Circleville Herald
Circleville Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SverU_0iGuK4kq00

Olivia Thompson’s Fourth Grade Class at Westfall Elementary got hands-on with several large pieces of farm equipment during Pickaway County Ag Day on Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
Circleville Herald

Circleville Herald

Circleville, OH
153
Followers
299
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

The Circleville Herald is a multimedia news organization with a community newspaper that publishes three days per week (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday) serving Pickaway County Ohio and the surrounding region. The Circleville Herald also produces the website, www.circlevilleherald.com. Established in 1817 as The Olive Branch, the Circleville Herald began publishing under its current name in 1832 as a weekly publication. Daily publishing began in 1894.

 https://www.circlevilleherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy