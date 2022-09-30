Read full article on original website
Italy's regulated household electricity prices to rise 59% in Q4 - ARERA
ROME, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Italy's regulated household electricity prices will increase by 59% in the fourth quarter, Italy's energy authority ARERA said in a statement on Thursday, as Russia's war on Ukraine impacts energy prices across Europe.
COMMENTARY: Five Years of Financial Fallacies and the Future of Fossil Fuels – David Yager
“You’ll forgive me if I don’t think about monetary policy.” So spoke Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the campaign trail before the September 20, 2021, election. Obviously, many Canadians weren’t thinking about it either because they elected the Trudeau Liberals for the third time in six years.
China told US banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to avoid publishing politically sensitive research ahead of a key Communist Party summit, report says
JPMorgan's private banking arm in Asia was advised not to comment on sensitive subjects for the time being, sources told the Wall Street Journal.
'The worst is yet to come': Euro area and UK are in recession, U.S. is 'flirting' with one - Credit Suisse
(Kitco News) After an already chaotic September, "the worst is yet to come," according to Credit Suisse, which sees central banks counting on raising rates as economies face recession. Economies around the world are at risk as central banks are forced to mercilessly tighten economic policy to slow down inflation,...
Currency markets volatility is a sign the Fed has already broken the global economy - MKS' Shiels
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to one market analyst, the volatility in global currency markets could signify something has "broken." Nicky Shiels,...
Commissar Fired After Half of Drafted Men in Russian Region Sent Home
The military commissar of Russia’s Khabarovsk region was fired after half of the newly mobilized men from his district were deemed unfit for military service, the region’s governor said Monday. The embarrassing episode is the latest humiliation to hit Russia’s first military draft since World War II, which has seen thousands of fighting-age men taking drastic action to avoid being called up. “In 10 days, several thousand of our countrymen received summons and arrived at the military registration and enlistment offices," Mikhail Degtyarev, the governor of the Khabarovsk region in Russia's Far East, said in a video shared on Telegram. “About half of them we returned home as they did not meet the selection criteria for entering the military service.” Degtyarev added that the removal of Yuri Laiko, the commissar, would not affect the broader mobilization plan ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin.Read it at Reuters
3 Banking stocks to explore as IMF reprimands UK chancellor
The IMF has reprimanded UK chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng for crashing the British economy. BBC's economics editor, Faisal Islam, said this was a harsh rebuke without a clear-cut precedent. On Wednesday, Labour leader Keir Starmer said that PM Truss and chancellor Kwarteng had lost control of the country's economy. The International...
Chinese shares listed in Hong Kong crater to all-time lows as macro forces batter global stock markets
Chinese shares listed in Hong Kong cratered to an all-time low this week. The Hang Seng Index plunged 14% as of Friday to its cheapest value on record. China stocks could rebound if strict COVID-19 lockdown policies are lifted, but that is unlikely before 2023. Chinese shares listed in Hong...
Inflation soars to a record 10% in the 19-country Eurozone
Inflation in the European countries that use the euro has broken into double digits for the first time in the currency's history.
Dollar up on euro as quarter ends, commodity led currencies sink
NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The dollar rose against the euro on Friday but pared gains late in a session that was muddied by quarter-end trading while riskier commodity-led currencies fell sharply after European inflation hit a record high and U.S. consumer spending increased faster than expected.
Iranian Supreme Leader's comments on protests to be released soon - Tasnim
DUBAI, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Comments from Iran's Supreme Leader on nationwide protests over the death in custody of a young woman will be released soon, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Monday.
Bomb threat made on Iran-China plane but pilot refuses to land
A bomb threat was made on a flight from Iran to China this morning, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has reported. The threat was made onboard an Air Mahan service from Tehran to Guangzhou at around 9.20am local time in India, said the IAF, with local airports put on alert for a diversion.Initially the pilot of the flight asked for permission to land in Delhi, which they were denied.The IAF said the pilot then refused two further opportunities to land at other Indian airports.The alert prompted the Indian Air Force to scramble fighter jets, which followed the aircraft at a...
French justice minister to go on trial for suspected conflict of interest -court
PARIS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - France's justice minister will stand trial before a special judicial body for suspected conflict of interest in two cases, a court spokeswoman said on Monday.
Russia’s Novak Says Possible to Repair Nord Stream Pipelines
It should be technically possible to repair undersea ruptures to the Nord Stream pipelines, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Sunday, according to the Tass news agency. “There have never been such incidents. Of course, there are technical possibilities to restore the infrastructure, it takes time and appropriate...
The British Pound Is Sinking—and Its Luxury Market Is Rocking as a Result
It was the second Paul Newman Daytona that David Silver had sold for £275,000 in less than two weeks that proved decisive. Silver owns the Vintage Watch Company, a Rolex specialist dealer that sits in tony Burlington Arcade, that two century-old strip of luxury boutiques in London’s Mayfair. Despite his British base, many of Silver’s customers are Americans—including both the Newman collectors. “They were clients who’d always hovered around wanting that watch, and never quite done it,” he says, of the much-prized model that he’d usually sell once every six months or so, perhaps, “But they saw they could save...
‘Are you a lawyer yet?’: two graduates on their pathways into law
There may be different approaches to studying at The University of Law, but for the two people in our case studies – a barrister and a solicitor – satisfaction once qualified is the same
Next boss warns of second cost of living crisis in 2023 as pound slumps
Next’s chief executive has warned the UK could be heading for a second cost of living crisis next year as the slump in the value of the pound drives further price rises. On Thursday the fashion and homewares retailer cut sales and profit expectations for the year after a disappointing August, and because of fears that additionalinflation would squeeze shoppers’ spare cash.
UK scraps tax cut for wealthy that sparked market turmoil
The British government has dropped plans to cut income tax for top earners
Indonesian police probe tear gas firing at soccer match
Indonesian police are investigating over a dozen officers responsible for firing tear gas that set off a crush that killed 125 people at a soccer match
Oil jumps nearly $4 as OPEC+ weighs biggest output cut since 2020
LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Oil prices jumped almost $4 on Monday as OPEC+ considers reducing output by more than 1 million barrels per day (bpd) to buttress prices with what would be its biggest cut since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
