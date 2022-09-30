ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

Commissar Fired After Half of Drafted Men in Russian Region Sent Home

The military commissar of Russia’s Khabarovsk region was fired after half of the newly mobilized men from his district were deemed unfit for military service, the region’s governor said Monday. The embarrassing episode is the latest humiliation to hit Russia’s first military draft since World War II, which has seen thousands of fighting-age men taking drastic action to avoid being called up. “In 10 days, several thousand of our countrymen received summons and arrived at the military registration and enlistment offices," Mikhail Degtyarev, the governor of the Khabarovsk region in Russia's Far East, said in a video shared on Telegram. “About half of them we returned home as they did not meet the selection criteria for entering the military service.” Degtyarev added that the removal of Yuri Laiko, the commissar, would not affect the broader mobilization plan ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin.Read it at Reuters
3 Banking stocks to explore as IMF reprimands UK chancellor

The IMF has reprimanded UK chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng for crashing the British economy. BBC's economics editor, Faisal Islam, said this was a harsh rebuke without a clear-cut precedent. On Wednesday, Labour leader Keir Starmer said that PM Truss and chancellor Kwarteng had lost control of the country's economy. The International...
Reuters

Dollar up on euro as quarter ends, commodity led currencies sink

NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The dollar rose against the euro on Friday but pared gains late in a session that was muddied by quarter-end trading while riskier commodity-led currencies fell sharply after European inflation hit a record high and U.S. consumer spending increased faster than expected.
The Independent

Bomb threat made on Iran-China plane but pilot refuses to land

A bomb threat was made on a flight from Iran to China this morning, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has reported. The threat was made onboard an Air Mahan service from Tehran to Guangzhou at around 9.20am local time in India, said the IAF, with local airports put on alert for a diversion.Initially the pilot of the flight asked for permission to land in Delhi, which they were denied.The IAF said the pilot then refused two further opportunities to land at other Indian airports.The alert prompted the Indian Air Force to scramble fighter jets, which followed the aircraft at a...
energynow.ca

Russia’s Novak Says Possible to Repair Nord Stream Pipelines

It should be technically possible to repair undersea ruptures to the Nord Stream pipelines, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Sunday, according to the Tass news agency. “There have never been such incidents. Of course, there are technical possibilities to restore the infrastructure, it takes time and appropriate...
Robb Report

The British Pound Is Sinking—and Its Luxury Market Is Rocking as a Result

It was the second Paul Newman Daytona that David Silver had sold for £275,000 in less than two weeks that proved decisive. Silver owns the Vintage Watch Company, a Rolex specialist dealer that sits in tony Burlington Arcade, that two century-old strip of luxury boutiques in London’s Mayfair. Despite his British base, many of Silver’s customers are Americans—including both the Newman collectors. “They were clients who’d always hovered around wanting that watch, and never quite done it,” he says, of the much-prized model that he’d usually sell once every six months or so, perhaps, “But they saw they could save...
The Guardian

Next boss warns of second cost of living crisis in 2023 as pound slumps

Next’s chief executive has warned the UK could be heading for a second cost of living crisis next year as the slump in the value of the pound drives further price rises. On Thursday the fashion and homewares retailer cut sales and profit expectations for the year after a disappointing August, and because of fears that additionalinflation would squeeze shoppers’ spare cash.
