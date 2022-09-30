Read full article on original website
Fresno State, Clovis Community College instructor killed in crash near Sanger
A cyclist killed in a crash near Sanger on Sunday is being remembered as a dedicated instructor at both Fresno State and Clovis Community College.
fresyes.com
The Beginnings of Fresno
Ok, that last historical post about the USS Fresno was sure a lot of fun!. This week we found a full tv episode that documents the founding of Fresno starting with Leland Stanford and the Railroad all the way up to 1966!. It’s a full 25 minutes long but here’s...
Ousted CSU chancellor will begin teaching at Cal Poly in the spring
Joseph Castro was accused of mishandling several sexual harassment complaints while he was president at Fresno State.
thesungazette.com
Locals fall into winter season at local art exhibit
EXETER – Locals can immerse themselves in seasonal and holiday ambience by appreciating different art forms at Exeter’s art gallery, which are made to capture the essence of the approaching fall and winter seasons. The Exeter Art Gallery and Museum Association announced a celebration of the official opening...
'We grew up as outsiders': This small shop is a California city's unlikely epicenter for punk
"We grew up as outsiders."
Was a pterosaur really spotted in the Fresno sky?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In the summer of 2007, a well-known cryptozoologist reported that he had spotted a prehistoric winged reptile flying in Fresno. Pterodactyls, which are a type of pterosaur in the group Pterosauria, lived over 130 million years ago with the dinosaurs and are believed by the scientific community to have since gone extinct. […]
My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.
When I think of pizza, I usually want to go to a place with great dough and sauce. For me, the most important element of a pizza is the dough. The sauce is essential, but you can overlook the sauce if the dough is good; if you have tough dough or dough that hasn't been cooked all the way, it will ruin the best sauce and toppings. That's my opinion, and Patti feels the same way.
yourcentralvalley.com
New area code coming to the Valley
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A new area code will be introduced to parts of the Central Valley by the end of the year, but changes will only apply to new lines, according to the California Public Utilities Commission. The CPUC has announced that starting Nov. 28, 2022, any...
Missing 11-year-old girl found safe in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department has confirmed that a missing 11-year-old girl has been found. Authorities asked for help finding Samantha Alvarado after she was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 2 at approximately 11:30 p.m. Officials said Alvarado was found safe and has since been reunited with her family.
thesungazette.com
Goshen to be developed west of Hwy 99
For the first time, developers are targeting land west of Highway 99 on the outskirts of Goshen for future industrial growth. This field crop ag land is being promoted for its proximity to Highway 99 and 198 – key arteries for the logistics industry that is already filling up the Visalia Industrial Park. Developers have millions of square feet on the drawing board on hundreds of acres in the city of Visalia.
Hanford Sentinel
PRIDE comes to Visalia this weekend for celebration, entertainment
PRIDE Visalia returns for the 6th annual event to Valley Strong Ballpark on Saturday for a day full of LGBTQ+ celebration, pride, and entertainment. PRIDE Visalia 2022 will start at 11 a.m. at the park, which is located at 300 N. Giddings St. in Visalia. The event will be the...
thesungazette.com
Local college marks 45th year of service
VISALIA – A local family-owned college is celebrating almost 50 years of service offering high-quality training in medicine, business and technical fields across the valley. San Joaquin Valley College (SJVC) has announced a private celebration for their 45th anniversary as a college. The anniversary celebration will be held on Friday, Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the SJVC Visalia campus located at 8344 W. Mineral King Ave. The event will serve food and refreshments and is free for invited employers and community members.
KMJ
Woman Survives Being Hit By Train In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A woman was hit by a train Wednesday morning near Herndon and Polk Avenues in Fresno and survived. Fresno Police responded to reports of a woman who was hit by a train. According to police, the woman was sitting on the tracks when she heard...
GV Wire
CHP Identifies Clovis Man as Driver of Car That Killed Cyclist
The California Highway Patrol identified Johnson Chang, 47, of Clovis as the driver of a sports car that drifted across the center line and killed a Fresno woman riding her bike on Watts Valley Road on Sunday morning. According to the CHP report, the 51-year-old woman died at the scene...
Hanford Sentinel
Big Fresno Fair adds four entertainment acts
The Big Fresno Fair announced recently four new shows to join a stellar line-up of artists as part of the Table Mountain Concert Series in the Paul Paul Theater.
Helicopter Crashes Into California Neighborhood in Heart-Stopping Video
Heart-stopping footage from a Ring camera captured the moment an out-of-control helicopter crashed into a California neighborhood. Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 2 hospitalized after helicopter goes down in Fresno neighborhood (https://youtu.be/fMDkTqOxbzM) As we can see in the shocking clip, the helicopter seemingly just dropped out...
2 People Killed 1 Other Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the California City Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Bakersfield on Saturday. The officials stated that an unspecified 2017 Chevrolet and [..]
$20K reward for information on Jolissa Fuentes’ whereabouts
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A reward for information that helps find 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes of Selma has been increased by thousands of dollars. Jolissa’s family has announced that the reward has now been raised from $15,000 to $20,000. The reward increase comes after the family hosted a prayer run in Selma on Saturday to help […]
Hundreds participate in 999 Officer Down Ride in Downtown Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hundreds of law enforcement supporters drove to Downtown Bakersfield for the annual 999 Officer Down Ride, supporting the families of law enforcement killed in the line of duty. The line of riders seemed almost never-ending with more than 500 riders came out together to support our local law enforcement. “These people […]
GV Wire
This Fresno Sandwich Shop Has New Owners with Big Expansion Plans
A north Fresno sandwich shop has changed hands recently and its new owners are making plans for a big expansion in the region, an industry trade publication is reporting. Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop on Blackstone Ave. near Herndon was recently purchased by a three-person franchise team operating under the name of Hungry Hospitality. The owners are a father and son duo, joined by a longtime family friend.
