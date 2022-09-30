ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoinist.com

Crypto Wallet MetaMask Introduces New Portfolio Manager Dapp

Popular crypto wallet MetaMask has introduced a new dapp that lets users check and manage their entire portfolio at once. Crypto Wallet MetaMask Has Launched A Beta Portfolio Dapp. As announced by the wallet in a blogpost, the new decentralized app (dapp) helps users monitor both their cryptocurrency and non-fungible...
COMPUTERS
u.today

Cardano (ADA) Drops Heavily Against BTC, Here's What Comes Next

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
Motley Fool

This Soaring Crypto Just Became an Even Better Buy

Cosmos has been a top-performing altcoin over the past two months and has emerged as a top prospect to explode in 2023. At its annual developers' conference, Cosmos unveiled ATOM 2.0, an updated strategic road map that focuses on building a stronger ecosystem. Cosmos will make it easier for blockchains...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iota#Shimmer#Smart Contract#Tokens#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#The Iota Foundation
u.today

XRP Volcano Going to Blow Soon, Bestselling Author Bryant McGill Believes

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

XRP Drops 6%, David Gokhshtein Believes It Might Be "Super Undervalued"

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
u.today

Ethereum (ETH) Records Inflows for Second Week Straight, But There Is Nuance

Ethereum and ETH-oriented products are seeing their second consecutive week of inflows, according to a fresh weekly fund flow report from CoinShares. Thus, during the past week, there was an inflow of $5.6 million into these assets. Despite continued positivity, month-to-date and year-to-date stats for Ethereum-oriented products remain disappointing, which...
MARKETS
u.today

Over 34,000 BTC Moved off Exchanges in Single Day, What This Implies for Bitcoin Price

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

XT.COM Lists Q2 in Its Main Metaverse Zone

XT.COM has listed Q2 in the main Metaverse Zone and has opened trading for the Q2/USDT trading pair at 2022-09-27 02:00 (UTC). Q2 tokens are for decentralized governance of the Players’ DAO. Q2s empower players, streamers, developers, and token holders with the opportunity to own and govern the future of video games and gaming in the metaverse.
MARKETS
u.today

BTC, XRP and BNB Price Analysis for September 30

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Terra’s Luna Classic Gains Big as Binance Burns Untold Tokens

Traders are optimistic as they await official numbers from the major exchange. The value of Luna Classic, LUNC, is up over 70% for the week and up over 44% for the month, hitting $0.000365 mid Sunday as traders awaited final token burn numbers from Binance. This as most cryptocurrencies saw minimal gains.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy