Action News Jax

Schwarber hits 2 HRs; Phils split with Nats to lead Brewers

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The shouts came from everywhere around the visitor’s clubhouse. From the showers, the cafeteria, the trainer’s room — from wherever Kyle Schwarber and other members of the Philadelphia Phillies were following along to see if they would take a lead in the race for the NL’s last playoff spot.
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

The sun is about to set on the Brewers season. Now on the brink of elimination, it's a fate they will have to accept after recent failures

Perhaps the miraculous will happen over the next three days. Maybe, just maybe, the Milwaukee Brewers, who have sleep walked through much of the past four months of the 2022 Major League Baseball season, will awake from their dormancy and sweep their upcoming series with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Perhaps, if the baseball gods so much as decide to smile upon Milwaukee, the Houston Astros will do the same and take all three games against the Philadelphia...
