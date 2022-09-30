Read full article on original website
Seiya Suzuki homers as Chicago Cubs top Cincinnati Reds 2-1
Seiya Suzuki hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the seventh inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 2-1 for their sixth straight win
Schwarber hits 2 HRs; Phils split with Nats to lead Brewers
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The shouts came from everywhere around the visitor’s clubhouse. From the showers, the cafeteria, the trainer’s room — from wherever Kyle Schwarber and other members of the Philadelphia Phillies were following along to see if they would take a lead in the race for the NL’s last playoff spot.
The sun is about to set on the Brewers season. Now on the brink of elimination, it's a fate they will have to accept after recent failures
Perhaps the miraculous will happen over the next three days. Maybe, just maybe, the Milwaukee Brewers, who have sleep walked through much of the past four months of the 2022 Major League Baseball season, will awake from their dormancy and sweep their upcoming series with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Perhaps, if the baseball gods so much as decide to smile upon Milwaukee, the Houston Astros will do the same and take all three games against the Philadelphia...
Dodgers top wild Rockies, become 1st National League team to win 110 games since 1909
Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and the Dodgers became the first National League team in more than a century to win 110 regular-season games.
Padres notes: Crismatt partakes, Melvin A-OK, Bell's ovation
Optioned to Triple-A El Paso, oft-used reliever Nabil Crismatt returns to San Diego in time for clincher
numberfire.com
Trent Grisham not in Padres' Saturday lineup
San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Grisham is being replaced in center field by Jose Azocar versus White Sox starter Dylan Cease. In 512 plate appearances this season, Grisham has a .182 batting average with a .627 OPS,...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Giants hit four homers, keep hopes alive
SAN FRANCISCO -- By the time the Giants got to Oracle Park on Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies had already snapped their five-game losing streak. As their game against the Arizona Diamondbacks was getting going, the Milwaukee Brewers closed out a tense win over the Miami Marlins and Cy Young frontrunner Sandy Alcantara.
True Blue LA
Dodgers vs. Rockies Game XIV chat
The Los Angeles Dodgers wrap up their 2022 season with a six-game series against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium. Clayton Kershaw (10-3, 2.42 ERA, 0.7 HR/9) toes the rubber for the Dodgers in the series opener Friday night. Kershaw has been dominant at home this season as usual. He’s...
DK Metcalf Carted Off Field For Completely Unexpected Reason
The Seattle Seahawks receiver summed up the emergency in one hellacious tweet.
Cubs Outright Michael Hermosillo
Cubs outfielder Michael Hermosillo has cleared waivers and been outrighted to Triple-A Iowa, Mark Gonzales relays. Chicago had designated him for assignment earlier in the week. It’s been a tough season for Hermosillo, who re-signed with the Cubs on a major league deal this past offseason. After breaking camp with...
NBC Sports
Padres clinch NL wild-card spot during 2-1 loss to White Sox
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres are going back to the playoffs for the first time in a full season since 2006, a spot that they clinched during the seventh inning of a 2-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. The Padres were batting when the...
dodgerblue.com
Rockies Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Trayce Thompson Back With Team
The Los Angeles Dodgers begin a six-game homestand against the Colorado Rockies on Friday night with their magic number to secure home-field advantage through the World Series down to one. The Dodgers are in the midst of a record-setting season but one in which they are just 8-5 against the...
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s effort commented on by DeMar DeRozan
DeMar DeRozan played Giannis Antetokounmpo in the playoffs last year. The Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks were the top two teams in last year’s Eastern Conference Central Division. The two teams met in the first round of the playoffs last year. Giannis Antetokounmpo got the better of his divisional rival, DeMar DeRozan, in the series. DeRozan was held to just 11 points in one of their playoff games.
