Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

WBAL Radio

Squeegee worker accused of killing man could go to juvenile court

An update is coming in the next couple of weeks in the case of a 15-year-old squeegee worker accused of shooting and killing a man in downtown Baltimore. The Department of Juvenile Services has finished its report about the teen and later this month, a judge will review the report and decide if the case should go to juvenile court or stay in adult court.
WBAL Radio

AG releases footage from officers who fatally shot man in Harwood

The Maryland Attorney General's Office on Wednesday released police-worn body camera video from an incident where officers fatally shot a man in September. (WARNING: Graphic Video Above) Anne Arundel County police said officers were called to the 4100 block of Sands Road in Harwood around 2:15 a.m. Police said a...
WBAL Radio

Police locate mother, son after she abducts him from foster family

Baltimore police canceled the search for the mother who abducted her 1-year-old son from his foster family. Police said on Sunday just after 5 p.m., Raven Harris, 28, abducted her son, Legend Parham, from the 500 block of Laurens Street. Both were located on Tuesday in the 900 block of...
CBS Baltimore

Driver shot in the cheek on York Road in Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A man was shot in the face Thursday night while driving in North Baltimore, police said. The victim, a 52-year-old man, flagged down an officer around 9:45 p.m. and told them he had been shot in the 5900 block of York Road, police said. He was shot in the cheek. The victim was hospitalized for treatment of the non-life-threatening wound. Investigators are trying to determine whether the shooting was targeted or random. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2455. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
WBAL Radio

Anne Arundel County police searching for dognappers

Police in Anne Arundel County are looking for two armed dognappers. The victims reportedly told police they had arranged to sell a dog in a parking lot in Laurel on Oct. 2 around 9 p.m. The incident occurred in the 200 block of Ertter Drive in Laurel. They then said...
WBAL Radio

Incumbent Olszewski, challenger McDonough face-off in Baltimore County

The candidates for Baltimore County executive faced-off Tuesday night on stage before they face off at the polls in November. Democrat incumbent Johnny Olszewski and Republican challenger Pat McDonough answered questions from the audience in sometimes heated exchanges. "I just wanted to come here and just listen to what the...
WBAL Radio

Man shot in Perry Hall on Monday afternoon

A man is dead after being shot and killed at an apartment complex on Heathrow Court in Perry Hall. It happened just before 6 p.m. on Monday. So far, there's been no arrest. This report will be updated.
WBAL Radio

Baltimore City Council approves police redistricting

The Baltimore City Council on Monday approved new boundaries for the city's nine police districts. The council initially voted unanimously for the new districts, but before the end of the meeting, councilman Eric Costello motioned for a reconsideration vote. After the motion was approved, the measure was approved in a 12-3 vote.
wmar2news

Help police ID man wanted for alleged rape at Aberdeen motel

ABERDEEN, Md. — Police need help finding a man wanted for alleged rape at an Aberdeen motel. The incident was reported back on September 12 around 11pm, in the 900 block of Hospitality Way. Anyone able to identify the suspect seen in these photos is asked to call Aberdeen...
