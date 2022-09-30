Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Novak Insurance raises $7K at golf outing to benefit Federation
Novak Insurance Agency in Solon competed on behalf of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland in Beachwood and won $7,000 to donate from the Chubb Charity Challenge in North Carolina. The team traveled to Pinehust No. 2 in North Carolina in mid-September for the two-day event. In the last three events,...
scriptype.com
Methodist pastor returns to local roots
The congregation of Hudson United Methodist Church welcomed a new pastor this past summer, and it was a homecoming of sorts for the Rev. Bruce Hartley, a Ravenna native. He accepted the appointment to lead the Hudson church after most recently pastoring a Methodist church in Medina County. Hartley fills...
scriptype.com
Jaycees scare up 50th season of Hudson Haunted House
By the time you read this article, more than 3,000 fright fans will have passed through the Hudson Haunted House this season. The popular haunt, in its 50th year, opened Sept. 23 and runs every Friday and Saturday night through Oct. 29. “This is a legendary house,” said Damon Call,...
scriptype.com
Trick-or-Treat
Hudson’s official date and time for trick-or-treating is Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m. Merchants of Hudson trick-or-treat evening wil be Thursday, Oct. 27, from 4-6 p.m.
Cleveland Scene
Photos From the Cleveland Networking Mixer at The Burnham
This month's Cleveland Networking Mixer took place at The Burnham inside the Downtown Hilton. Here's what we saw.
Little sympathy for inmates being served ‘terrible’ food
Cuyahoga County Councilmember Meredith Turner finds the food in the County Jail “absolutely terrible” (”Unhappy meal: Councilwoman condemns ‘absolutely terrible’ food,” Oct. 1). Perhaps the diners in the jail might make some better lifestyle choices so they could enjoy better dining experiences. Louise Brick,
Willowick Fire Chief Joseph Tennyson placed on leave due to unspecified 'allegations'
WILLOWICK, Ohio — The city of Willowick has placed Fire Chief Joseph Tennyson on administrative leave after unspecified "allegations" were made against the longtime department veteran. In a statement to 3News, Mayor Richard J. Regovich (who also serves as safety director) said City Hall was "aware of allegations made...
In Spite of Mean-Spirited Joke, 15-Year-Old Ohio Trans Homecoming Princess Advocates for Herself & Trans Youth Everywhere
Her classmates elected her to homecoming court as a prank. She accepted anyway.
Cuyahoga Councilwoman Meredith Turner condemns ‘absolutely terrible’ jail food, wrestles with new jail debate
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Councilwoman Meredith Turner knows that current conditions in the jail must improve for staff and inmates, though she says she hasn’t made up her mind yet whether that means spending hundreds of millions of dollars building a new one. But one thing she...
scriptype.com
Founder of Revere Foundation is national award finalist
Millions of people were shocked and sickened by the Sandy Hook school shootings in December 2012. Jason DiLauro said the senseless tragedy “scared the crap out of me,’’ but he decided to do something about it. As a resident of Bath Township, the financial advisor was in...
Christopher Columbus in the era of disbelief: James Outman
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- In a world arranged in alphabetical order, the word “Facts” comes before “Fiction.” But in the world most of us inhabit, it’s the other way ‘round. We spend childhood on Mama’s knee hearing fairy tales, then hear some more fiction in school during “social studies.” Over the past couple of decades, one “story of America” after another has been shredded – or at least relabeled “fiction” and tossed into the rubbish bin, at least by some.
cleveland19.com
Mustard wins 1st Cleveland Guardians Hot Dog race of the year
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians no longer have a Mustard problem after he won his first race of the year on Oct. 1. Mustard has not had the best of years. He was sent down to the Lake County Captains in August to get his ‘mental and physical game back’.
scriptype.com
The Mayor’s Corner
As we arrive into the fall season and the new school year is well underway, I want to touch on a couple of different topics. First and foremost, is a reminder to everyone that our children are our community’s most precious asset. With school in session, please continue to be mindful when driving to and from your career, when running out for errands or traveling in general. As I stated recently, Hudson has five different classroom buildings, and many of those are utilized for much more than educating our children. They are used for before- and after-care services, team practices, social meetings and events. The safety of our residents, community employees, guests and our children is a priority that we should all keep in focus and appreciate year-round.
scriptype.com
Richfield Historical Society
The Richfield Historical Society will hold its final TakeMeBack Series presentation of 2022 on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. Judith MacKeigan, historian/archivist for Cleveland Metroparks, will talk about “The Canal That Created Cleveland.”. The Ohio and Erie Canal, connecting Lake Erie at Cleveland with the Ohio River at...
scriptype.com
The Grapevine
Nick Murrin built a chimney swift tower in the Richfield Heritage Preserve as part of his Eagle Scout project with Broadview Heights Troop 810. Murrin chose to do his project in the RHP because he had volunteered and camped in the park in previous years. Chimney swifts are mosquito-eating birds...
wyso.org
Ohio Rocks! Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - 'Best of You'
Who knew that legendary rock drummer/singer/writer/producer Dave Grohl was born in Ohio? If you did already, awesome. If you didn’t before reading this paragraph, you probably aren’t alone. Grohl was born in Warren, Ohio, January 14th, 1969. Earlier in his childhood years, Grohl (along with his family) moved...
scriptype.com
Bath Richfield Kiwanis
The K-Kan is back in front of Colonial Pharmacy. This time, the Bath Richfield Kiwanis is collecting toiletries for the Heart of Revere. This is BR Kiwanis’ new signature project to help those in need in the Revere community. In addition to collecting soap, razors, shampoo, combs, brushes, deodorant...
Watch: Young teens busted for Kia theft, part of social media trend
Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows very young teens busted for a crime sweeping Northeast Ohio and the nation. Thieves have been stealing cars using a simple trick spread on social media, targeting Kia and Hyundai vehicles.
whbc.com
New Downtown Canton Restaurant Features ‘Mix’ of Menu Items, Outdoor Space, More
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Nearly a week in the books. It’s been busy since “Mellange” opened in the space formerly occupied by Napoli’s on Market Avenue N near Second Street in downtown Canton. The word Mellange is a French term for “to...
Avon Lake house fire leaves 2 victims, 1 dog dead on Sunday morning
Crews were dispatched to 33180 Redwood Blvd. for a structure fire around 7 a.m. Sunday morning, according to a release from the Avon Lake Fire Department.
