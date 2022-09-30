ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, OH

Cleveland Jewish News

Novak Insurance raises $7K at golf outing to benefit Federation

Novak Insurance Agency in Solon competed on behalf of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland in Beachwood and won $7,000 to donate from the Chubb Charity Challenge in North Carolina. The team traveled to Pinehust No. 2 in North Carolina in mid-September for the two-day event. In the last three events,...
BEACHWOOD, OH
scriptype.com

Methodist pastor returns to local roots

The congregation of Hudson United Methodist Church welcomed a new pastor this past summer, and it was a homecoming of sorts for the Rev. Bruce Hartley, a Ravenna native. He accepted the appointment to lead the Hudson church after most recently pastoring a Methodist church in Medina County. Hartley fills...
HUDSON, OH
scriptype.com

Jaycees scare up 50th season of Hudson Haunted House

By the time you read this article, more than 3,000 fright fans will have passed through the Hudson Haunted House this season. The popular haunt, in its 50th year, opened Sept. 23 and runs every Friday and Saturday night through Oct. 29. “This is a legendary house,” said Damon Call,...
HUDSON, OH
scriptype.com

Trick-or-Treat

Hudson’s official date and time for trick-or-treating is Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m. Merchants of Hudson trick-or-treat evening wil be Thursday, Oct. 27, from 4-6 p.m.
HUDSON, OH
scriptype.com

Founder of Revere Foundation is national award finalist

Millions of people were shocked and sickened by the Sandy Hook school shootings in December 2012. Jason DiLauro said the senseless tragedy “scared the crap out of me,’’ but he decided to do something about it. As a resident of Bath Township, the financial advisor was in...
RICHFIELD, OH
Cleveland.com

Christopher Columbus in the era of disbelief: James Outman

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- In a world arranged in alphabetical order, the word “Facts” comes before “Fiction.” But in the world most of us inhabit, it’s the other way ‘round. We spend childhood on Mama’s knee hearing fairy tales, then hear some more fiction in school during “social studies.” Over the past couple of decades, one “story of America” after another has been shredded – or at least relabeled “fiction” and tossed into the rubbish bin, at least by some.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Mustard wins 1st Cleveland Guardians Hot Dog race of the year

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians no longer have a Mustard problem after he won his first race of the year on Oct. 1. Mustard has not had the best of years. He was sent down to the Lake County Captains in August to get his ‘mental and physical game back’.
CLEVELAND, OH
scriptype.com

The Mayor’s Corner

As we arrive into the fall season and the new school year is well underway, I want to touch on a couple of different topics. First and foremost, is a reminder to everyone that our children are our community’s most precious asset. With school in session, please continue to be mindful when driving to and from your career, when running out for errands or traveling in general. As I stated recently, Hudson has five different classroom buildings, and many of those are utilized for much more than educating our children. They are used for before- and after-care services, team practices, social meetings and events. The safety of our residents, community employees, guests and our children is a priority that we should all keep in focus and appreciate year-round.
HUDSON, OH
scriptype.com

Richfield Historical Society

The Richfield Historical Society will hold its final TakeMeBack Series presentation of 2022 on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. Judith MacKeigan, historian/archivist for Cleveland Metroparks, will talk about “The Canal That Created Cleveland.”. The Ohio and Erie Canal, connecting Lake Erie at Cleveland with the Ohio River at...
RICHFIELD, OH
scriptype.com

The Grapevine

Nick Murrin built a chimney swift tower in the Richfield Heritage Preserve as part of his Eagle Scout project with Broadview Heights Troop 810. Murrin chose to do his project in the RHP because he had volunteered and camped in the park in previous years. Chimney swifts are mosquito-eating birds...
RICHFIELD, OH
wyso.org

Ohio Rocks! Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - 'Best of You'

Who knew that legendary rock drummer/singer/writer/producer Dave Grohl was born in Ohio? If you did already, awesome. If you didn’t before reading this paragraph, you probably aren’t alone. Grohl was born in Warren, Ohio, January 14th, 1969. Earlier in his childhood years, Grohl (along with his family) moved...
OHIO STATE
scriptype.com

Bath Richfield Kiwanis

The K-Kan is back in front of Colonial Pharmacy. This time, the Bath Richfield Kiwanis is collecting toiletries for the Heart of Revere. This is BR Kiwanis’ new signature project to help those in need in the Revere community. In addition to collecting soap, razors, shampoo, combs, brushes, deodorant...
RICHFIELD, OH

