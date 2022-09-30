Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Scam Alert: Northeast Ohio Facing Uptick in Fraudulent Activity Related to Fake Cashiers ChecksMatt RevnewMentor, OH
The Best Sandwiches in Ohio Can be Found at this Old-Fashioned DeliTravel MavenAkron, OH
3 Coffee Shops To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Place at Great Northern Mall Serves Surprisingly Good Hibachi Chicken and SushiIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Related
scriptype.com
Jaycees scare up 50th season of Hudson Haunted House
By the time you read this article, more than 3,000 fright fans will have passed through the Hudson Haunted House this season. The popular haunt, in its 50th year, opened Sept. 23 and runs every Friday and Saturday night through Oct. 29. “This is a legendary house,” said Damon Call,...
scriptype.com
Friends sponsor One in a MILL-ion event for Kirby Mill
It has been several years since the Richfield community has hosted a large fund-raising event like the One in a MILL-ion Celebration scheduled for Oct. 16 in the Lodge at the Richfield Heritage Preserve. The event celebrates the 100-year anniversary of the Kirby Mill and the funds raised will be used to continue to restore that mill.
Food giveaway happening this weekend
The plan is to distribute more than 200 food boxes to anyone who may be in need.
scriptype.com
Revere Community C.A.R.E
The first general meeting of Revere Community C.A.R.E. for the 2022-2023 school year will be held Monday, Oct. 10, at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be served. C.A.R.E encourages our youth to make healthy life choices. The organization continues to sponsor and support educational programs, special events and projects for all ages that further its goal to prevent drug and alcohol abuse as well as other at-risk behaviors.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mahoning County library branch to temporarily close
PLYMC announced on their Facebook page that their Tri-Lakes branch in North Jackson will temporarily close due to a staffing shortage.
scriptype.com
The Grapevine
Nick Murrin built a chimney swift tower in the Richfield Heritage Preserve as part of his Eagle Scout project with Broadview Heights Troop 810. Murrin chose to do his project in the RHP because he had volunteered and camped in the park in previous years. Chimney swifts are mosquito-eating birds...
Christopher Columbus in the era of disbelief: James Outman
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- In a world arranged in alphabetical order, the word “Facts” comes before “Fiction.” But in the world most of us inhabit, it’s the other way ‘round. We spend childhood on Mama’s knee hearing fairy tales, then hear some more fiction in school during “social studies.” Over the past couple of decades, one “story of America” after another has been shredded – or at least relabeled “fiction” and tossed into the rubbish bin, at least by some.
Local dance academy mourns passing of alum
A well-known ballerina who began her career in Youngstown has passed away.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fire heavily damages trailer in Columbiana County
The fire started at a double-wide trailer on Mechanicstown Road, according to the Hanoverton Fire Association.
When could it snow in Northeast Ohio?
It's almost too painful to talk about, but sooner or later, snow is coming for Northeast Ohio this winter. So we decided to look at when the white stuff is most likely to hit.
scriptype.com
Founder of Revere Foundation is national award finalist
Millions of people were shocked and sickened by the Sandy Hook school shootings in December 2012. Jason DiLauro said the senseless tragedy “scared the crap out of me,’’ but he decided to do something about it. As a resident of Bath Township, the financial advisor was in...
scriptype.com
The Mayor’s Corner
As we arrive into the fall season and the new school year is well underway, I want to touch on a couple of different topics. First and foremost, is a reminder to everyone that our children are our community’s most precious asset. With school in session, please continue to be mindful when driving to and from your career, when running out for errands or traveling in general. As I stated recently, Hudson has five different classroom buildings, and many of those are utilized for much more than educating our children. They are used for before- and after-care services, team practices, social meetings and events. The safety of our residents, community employees, guests and our children is a priority that we should all keep in focus and appreciate year-round.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
scriptype.com
Trick-or-Treat
Hudson’s official date and time for trick-or-treating is Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m. Merchants of Hudson trick-or-treat evening wil be Thursday, Oct. 27, from 4-6 p.m.
2 people, 1 dog dead in Avon Lake fire
Two people and a dog are dead after an Avon Lake house fire on Sunday.
Teen, Youngstown man dead in separate shootings in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio — An 18-year-old male and a 33-year-old man are dead after separate shootings, both on the city’s East Side. Police say officers were called to the 12700 block of Signet Avenue at about 5:39 p.m. Thursday after they were notified by a caller and by ShotSpotter of shots fired on the 12700 block of Signet Avenue in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood. When they arrived, they found a 33-year-old man on the ground with gunshot wounds next to a motorcycle.
scriptype.com
Innovative book clubs mix reading with local treats
The Highland branch of the Medina County Library has launched two new book clubs designed for readers who enjoy sharing ideas over an ice-cold beer or a piping hot cup of Joe. The first club, Pints and Pages, is up and running and takes place the last Thursday of each month at Hoppy Dude Brews, starting at 6:30 p.m. Starting in October, a second club will be added – Donuts with Dewey – which will held at 9 a.m. the last Wednesday of each month at Hinckley Donuts.
Here’s where you can trick-or-treat in 2022
Whether plastic pumpkin-shaped buckets, pillow cases or grocery bags are you're thing, it's time for little princesses and super heroes to fill up on candy - and maybe share some with their parents, too.
scriptype.com
Richfield Brewery owner to speak
Mike Lytz will speak at the next Chamber luncheon. Lytz is the owner Sarah’s Vineyard in the Cuyahoga County National Park and of the future Richfield Brewery. He will provide details of their plans for the brewery. The luncheon will be held on Wednesday, October 5 at Venue South...
2 kids die in Canton crash
Canton Police are investigating a crash that left two children dead and a 31-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.
spectrumnews1.com
Cheating alleged at Lake Erie Walleye Trail championship event
CLEVELAND — An Ohio fisherman and his Pennsylvania teammate could be in hot water after being accused of cheating during a lucrative tournament on Lake Erie on Friday. Jacob Runyan, of Cleveland, and Chase Cominsky, of Hermitage, Pa., were caught cheating at the season-ending event in the Lake Erie Walleye Trail series, according to a report in the Toledo Blade.
Comments / 1