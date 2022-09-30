As we arrive into the fall season and the new school year is well underway, I want to touch on a couple of different topics. First and foremost, is a reminder to everyone that our children are our community’s most precious asset. With school in session, please continue to be mindful when driving to and from your career, when running out for errands or traveling in general. As I stated recently, Hudson has five different classroom buildings, and many of those are utilized for much more than educating our children. They are used for before- and after-care services, team practices, social meetings and events. The safety of our residents, community employees, guests and our children is a priority that we should all keep in focus and appreciate year-round.

HUDSON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO