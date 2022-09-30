Read full article on original website
Innovative book clubs mix reading with local treats
The Highland branch of the Medina County Library has launched two new book clubs designed for readers who enjoy sharing ideas over an ice-cold beer or a piping hot cup of Joe. The first club, Pints and Pages, is up and running and takes place the last Thursday of each month at Hoppy Dude Brews, starting at 6:30 p.m. Starting in October, a second club will be added – Donuts with Dewey – which will held at 9 a.m. the last Wednesday of each month at Hinckley Donuts.
Jaycees scare up 50th season of Hudson Haunted House
By the time you read this article, more than 3,000 fright fans will have passed through the Hudson Haunted House this season. The popular haunt, in its 50th year, opened Sept. 23 and runs every Friday and Saturday night through Oct. 29. “This is a legendary house,” said Damon Call,...
Hudson Players’ 78th season begins Oct. 28 with ‘Something Rotten’
Hudson Players kicks off what it hopes will be its first full season since 2018-2019 with the opening of “Something Rotten,” which runs Oct. 28-Nov. 19. Board President Gary Maher said the local theater troupe selected performances that will be “upbeat” for its 2022-2023 running. “There’s...
Greater Cleveland Chorus
Greater Cleveland Chorus is a nine-time champion of Region 17, Sweet Adelines International. The group performs a cappella and barbershop music at Cleveland events and venues. Rehearsals are every Tuesday from 7-10 p.m. and open to the public. The group meets at Independence United Methodist Church, 66185 Brecksville Rd., Independence.
The sixth annual Fall Festival brought enjoyment to many
The Fall Festival at Eastwood Preserve was started six years ago as a fundraiser to save the barn on the property. Too much time had elapsed, the barn was razed, but the event continued on Sept. 17 as a fun, outdoor event, with new recreation director John Piepsny in charge.
The Superintendent’s Corner
Hudson City Schools began in mid-August, but some of the beginning elements of school include introductions, building relationships, moving out of summer and getting acclimated to being back in the friendly confines of a school building. At this point in time, most of those events have occurred, and our wonderful routines and new experiences are fully underway.
Methodist pastor returns to local roots
The congregation of Hudson United Methodist Church welcomed a new pastor this past summer, and it was a homecoming of sorts for the Rev. Bruce Hartley, a Ravenna native. He accepted the appointment to lead the Hudson church after most recently pastoring a Methodist church in Medina County. Hartley fills...
Friends sponsor One in a MILL-ion event for Kirby Mill
It has been several years since the Richfield community has hosted a large fund-raising event like the One in a MILL-ion Celebration scheduled for Oct. 16 in the Lodge at the Richfield Heritage Preserve. The event celebrates the 100-year anniversary of the Kirby Mill and the funds raised will be used to continue to restore that mill.
Revere Community C.A.R.E
The first general meeting of Revere Community C.A.R.E. for the 2022-2023 school year will be held Monday, Oct. 10, at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be served. C.A.R.E encourages our youth to make healthy life choices. The organization continues to sponsor and support educational programs, special events and projects for all ages that further its goal to prevent drug and alcohol abuse as well as other at-risk behaviors.
After a half century, restored waterwheel back in action at Kirby Mill
One of the most visually striking sights for visitors to the south section of Richfield Heritage Preserve, with access from Oviatt Road, is Kirby Mill, nestled against the dam and spillway of scenic Lake Jinelle. Millwright Ben Hassett, owner of B.E. Hassett-Millwrights, Inc., refurbished the components of the original waterwheel...
Richfield Historical Society
The Richfield Historical Society will hold its final TakeMeBack Series presentation of 2022 on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. Judith MacKeigan, historian/archivist for Cleveland Metroparks, will talk about “The Canal That Created Cleveland.”. The Ohio and Erie Canal, connecting Lake Erie at Cleveland with the Ohio River at...
Finishing sledding hill, funding by council needed to complete new park
The 13.3-acre park near the intersection of Broadview and Hawkins roads won’t be ready for use until next year. The sledding hill, still under construction, won’t open until the winter of 2023-24. “We’re hoping that the dirt required to do the sledding hill is completed – it’s almost...
Talk of the Town
Longtime Hudson resident Lori Lang is retiring after spending 44 years in the optical field. Thirty-four of those years have been with Drs. S. Philip and William Keller, and ten were with Bell Optical. “I have met several people over the years and have gotten to know them on a...
Board approves plaque to honor donors
Aug. 22 Richfield Joint Recreation District board meeting. The board re-visited the request by the Friends of Richfield Heritage Preserve to allow a plaque bearing the names of those who contributed $500 toward the restoration of Kirby Mill to be displayed at the Lodge. Board member Maureen McGinty and new...
The Mayor’s Corner
As we arrive into the fall season and the new school year is well underway, I want to touch on a couple of different topics. First and foremost, is a reminder to everyone that our children are our community’s most precious asset. With school in session, please continue to be mindful when driving to and from your career, when running out for errands or traveling in general. As I stated recently, Hudson has five different classroom buildings, and many of those are utilized for much more than educating our children. They are used for before- and after-care services, team practices, social meetings and events. The safety of our residents, community employees, guests and our children is a priority that we should all keep in focus and appreciate year-round.
Richfield Brewery owner to speak
Mike Lytz will speak at the next Chamber luncheon. Lytz is the owner Sarah’s Vineyard in the Cuyahoga County National Park and of the future Richfield Brewery. He will provide details of their plans for the brewery. The luncheon will be held on Wednesday, October 5 at Venue South...
The Grapevine
Nick Murrin built a chimney swift tower in the Richfield Heritage Preserve as part of his Eagle Scout project with Broadview Heights Troop 810. Murrin chose to do his project in the RHP because he had volunteered and camped in the park in previous years. Chimney swifts are mosquito-eating birds...
Trick-or-Treat
Hudson’s official date and time for trick-or-treating is Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m. Merchants of Hudson trick-or-treat evening wil be Thursday, Oct. 27, from 4-6 p.m.
Park internship studied species mutualism
Raeley Maxwell, a Richfield resident and a wildlife resources management major at Hocking Technical College, completed an internship at Richfield Heritage Preserve this summer. Under the direction of RJRD Park Operation Chair Jeff DeLuca, Raeley studied species living in the abandoned swimming pool in the park. She monitored the inhabitants’...
Beauty Bar Social offers facial treatments to reverse the years
Beauty Bar Social, a new facial treatment center in Hudson’s Evaporator Works complex, encourages patrons to say “cheers to the years” with a line of facial treatments that make patrons look and feel great. The beauty shop’s “customizable, results-driven facial treatments for all ages and skin types”...
