The Best Sandwiches in Ohio Can be Found at this Old-Fashioned DeliTravel MavenAkron, OH
3 Coffee Shops To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Place at Great Northern Mall Serves Surprisingly Good Hibachi Chicken and SushiIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
I've always been wary about sushi that comes from mall food courts. Though I never had an unfortunate experience with sushi from the mall, I always thought that mall food court sushi would be like sushi from the airport or a gas station - i.e., something to avoid at all costs.
spectrumnews1.com
Mental health advocate returns to bridge where she tried to end her life
AKRON, Ohio — Kiara White walked to a location that she said means a lot to her. “We are on the Memorial Parkway bridge,” White said. Kiara White opened up about her attempts to end her life. She said she shares her journey on social media to help...
St. Vincent hospital’s psychiatric ER could survive with help of ADAMHS Board: Leslie Kouba
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Recently, I had to make a return at a local department store. As soon as I went through the usual entrance I saw the signs of demise. There were very few shoppers. The merchandise felt dusty. A quiet sadness hung in the ventilated air, permeating the place like a deep sigh before slumber.
Cleveland Scene
Photos From the Cleveland Networking Mixer at The Burnham
This month's Cleveland Networking Mixer took place at The Burnham inside the Downtown Hilton. Here's what we saw.
scriptype.com
Innovative book clubs mix reading with local treats
The Highland branch of the Medina County Library has launched two new book clubs designed for readers who enjoy sharing ideas over an ice-cold beer or a piping hot cup of Joe. The first club, Pints and Pages, is up and running and takes place the last Thursday of each month at Hoppy Dude Brews, starting at 6:30 p.m. Starting in October, a second club will be added – Donuts with Dewey – which will held at 9 a.m. the last Wednesday of each month at Hinckley Donuts.
Scam Alert: Northeast Ohio Facing Uptick in Fraudulent Activity Related to Fake Cashiers Checks
Choice Home Repair, A Local Home Repair Business Says They Received This Fake Cashier's Check in Fraud Scheme.(Better Business Bureau of Greater Cleveland) There has been a recent uptick in fraud-related activity in Northeast Ohio related to fake checks and impersonation scams. On Monday, the Better Business Bureau of Greater Cleveland released an announcement of a fake check scam targeting local businesses.
Little sympathy for inmates being served ‘terrible’ food
Cuyahoga County Councilmember Meredith Turner finds the food in the County Jail “absolutely terrible” (”Unhappy meal: Councilwoman condemns ‘absolutely terrible’ food,” Oct. 1). Perhaps the diners in the jail might make some better lifestyle choices so they could enjoy better dining experiences. Louise Brick,
Northeast Ohio Master Pizza chef out to prove Cleveland-style pizza better than Detroit and Chicago in Hulu’s new ‘Best in Dough’ show
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Michael LaMarca, owner of 13 Master Pizza locations in Northeast Ohio, is an expert in Cleveland-style pizza and he’s showing others why it’s the best. LaMarca’s pizza chops will be judged Monday, Oct. 3, on Hulu’s new pizza competition series “Best in Dough.” The show drops at 3 a.m. Monday and is available for streaming after that.
1st grader given special welcome after battling cancer
To see six year old Andrew Codner now is to see a typical, energetic first grader. But his journey here has been, in his words, "rough!"
Pepper Pike home is a ‘one-of-a-kind sanctuary’: House of the Week
PEPPER PIKE, Ohio -- Chances are you’ve never seen anything like the home at 29399 Shaker Blvd. That’s because it’s set back from the street on two acres of land surrounded by trees. But another reason is the home’s unique design: it’s essentially four buildings connected by a gallery hall, neatly separating the living, sleeping and work spaces.
scriptype.com
Order bulbs now for spring flowers
Reap gorgeous flowers next spring from bulbs ordered and planted this fall. The Richfield Historical Society has partnered with the fundraising organization Flower Power to offer a selection of fall-planting bulbs for purchase. The society will receive 50% of all sales. Each item comes with a color label with a...
Adding needed beds for mental health: MetroHealth about to open $42M Behavorial Health Hospital in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND, Ohio — While some area health systems are contracting, MetroHealth System is expanding with the region’s largest investment in behavioral health in decades. The $42 million, 112-bed MetroHealth Cleveland Heights Behavioral Health Hospital opening Saturday, Oct. 8, is expected to treat about 5,000 patients a year for such conditions as bipolar disorder, depression, addiction, mood disorders and dual diagnosis, or having both mental illness and substance abuse.
cleveland19.com
This Parma restaurant sells hundreds of empanadas each day: Cleveland Cooks
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland 19 News is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month for two more weeks through mid-October. To honor the culture and the flavors of Cleveland’s Hispanic community, Cleveland Cooks teamed up with Empanadas Latin Street Food. We’re making empanadas! It’s a meat pie, filled with a variety...
In Spite of Mean-Spirited Joke, 15-Year-Old Ohio Trans Homecoming Princess Advocates for Herself & Trans Youth Everywhere
Her classmates elected her to homecoming court as a prank. She accepted anyway.
Greater Cleveland counties yellow for medium COVID-19 spread; masks advised for those at risk; CDC map for Sept. 29
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For the first time since Sept. 1, all Greater Cleveland counties are yellow, or designated as having medium COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. For the previous three weeks, Ashtabula and Lorain counties had been classified red, for high...
scriptype.com
Home Equity Realty moves into Stagecoach building
Medina-based real estate group Home Equity Realty is set to open a new branch at Richfield’s historical Stagecoach Building, located at 4183 W. Streetsboro Rd. Jenne Haddox is the branch office owner and lead agent at the new location, and has been working in real estate for about five years. Haddox left her corporate job at a mortgage bank after her decision to get her real estate license caused a conflict of interest.
Watch: Young teens busted for Kia theft, part of social media trend
Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows very young teens busted for a crime sweeping Northeast Ohio and the nation. Thieves have been stealing cars using a simple trick spread on social media, targeting Kia and Hyundai vehicles.
scriptype.com
Bath Richfield Kiwanis
The K-Kan is back in front of Colonial Pharmacy. This time, the Bath Richfield Kiwanis is collecting toiletries for the Heart of Revere. This is BR Kiwanis’ new signature project to help those in need in the Revere community. In addition to collecting soap, razors, shampoo, combs, brushes, deodorant...
scriptype.com
Park internship studied species mutualism
Raeley Maxwell, a Richfield resident and a wildlife resources management major at Hocking Technical College, completed an internship at Richfield Heritage Preserve this summer. Under the direction of RJRD Park Operation Chair Jeff DeLuca, Raeley studied species living in the abandoned swimming pool in the park. She monitored the inhabitants’...
Avon Lake house fire leaves 2 victims, 1 dog dead on Sunday morning
Crews were dispatched to 33180 Redwood Blvd. for a structure fire around 7 a.m. Sunday morning, according to a release from the Avon Lake Fire Department.
