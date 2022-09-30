ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, OH

Hudson, OH
Innovative book clubs mix reading with local treats

The Highland branch of the Medina County Library has launched two new book clubs designed for readers who enjoy sharing ideas over an ice-cold beer or a piping hot cup of Joe. The first club, Pints and Pages, is up and running and takes place the last Thursday of each month at Hoppy Dude Brews, starting at 6:30 p.m. Starting in October, a second club will be added – Donuts with Dewey – which will held at 9 a.m. the last Wednesday of each month at Hinckley Donuts.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
Matt Revnew

Scam Alert: Northeast Ohio Facing Uptick in Fraudulent Activity Related to Fake Cashiers Checks

Choice Home Repair, A Local Home Repair Business Says They Received This Fake Cashier's Check in Fraud Scheme.(Better Business Bureau of Greater Cleveland) There has been a recent uptick in fraud-related activity in Northeast Ohio related to fake checks and impersonation scams. On Monday, the Better Business Bureau of Greater Cleveland released an announcement of a fake check scam targeting local businesses.
MENTOR, OH
Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio Master Pizza chef out to prove Cleveland-style pizza better than Detroit and Chicago in Hulu’s new ‘Best in Dough’ show

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Michael LaMarca, owner of 13 Master Pizza locations in Northeast Ohio, is an expert in Cleveland-style pizza and he’s showing others why it’s the best. LaMarca’s pizza chops will be judged Monday, Oct. 3, on Hulu’s new pizza competition series “Best in Dough.” The show drops at 3 a.m. Monday and is available for streaming after that.
CLEVELAND, OH
scriptype.com

Order bulbs now for spring flowers

Reap gorgeous flowers next spring from bulbs ordered and planted this fall. The Richfield Historical Society has partnered with the fundraising organization Flower Power to offer a selection of fall-planting bulbs for purchase. The society will receive 50% of all sales. Each item comes with a color label with a...
RICHFIELD, OH
Cleveland.com

Adding needed beds for mental health: MetroHealth about to open $42M Behavorial Health Hospital in Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND, Ohio — While some area health systems are contracting, MetroHealth System is expanding with the region’s largest investment in behavioral health in decades. The $42 million, 112-bed MetroHealth Cleveland Heights Behavioral Health Hospital opening Saturday, Oct. 8, is expected to treat about 5,000 patients a year for such conditions as bipolar disorder, depression, addiction, mood disorders and dual diagnosis, or having both mental illness and substance abuse.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

This Parma restaurant sells hundreds of empanadas each day: Cleveland Cooks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland 19 News is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month for two more weeks through mid-October. To honor the culture and the flavors of Cleveland’s Hispanic community, Cleveland Cooks teamed up with Empanadas Latin Street Food. We’re making empanadas! It’s a meat pie, filled with a variety...
PARMA, OH
scriptype.com

Home Equity Realty moves into Stagecoach building

Medina-based real estate group Home Equity Realty is set to open a new branch at Richfield’s historical Stagecoach Building, located at 4183 W. Streetsboro Rd. Jenne Haddox is the branch office owner and lead agent at the new location, and has been working in real estate for about five years. Haddox left her corporate job at a mortgage bank after her decision to get her real estate license caused a conflict of interest.
RICHFIELD, OH
scriptype.com

Bath Richfield Kiwanis

The K-Kan is back in front of Colonial Pharmacy. This time, the Bath Richfield Kiwanis is collecting toiletries for the Heart of Revere. This is BR Kiwanis’ new signature project to help those in need in the Revere community. In addition to collecting soap, razors, shampoo, combs, brushes, deodorant...
RICHFIELD, OH
scriptype.com

Park internship studied species mutualism

Raeley Maxwell, a Richfield resident and a wildlife resources management major at Hocking Technical College, completed an internship at Richfield Heritage Preserve this summer. Under the direction of RJRD Park Operation Chair Jeff DeLuca, Raeley studied species living in the abandoned swimming pool in the park. She monitored the inhabitants’...
RICHFIELD, OH

