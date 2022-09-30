Hudson Community First is off to a strong start this school year. With almost 200 students in attendance at the first Hudson High School Youth Board meeting and over 150 adults to help support them, the organization has a variety of events planned for 2022-23. For almost 20 years, Hudson Community First has promoted positive youth development by introducing young people to 40 developmental assets that help youth grow up to be healthy, caring and responsible adults. The more assets young people have, the more likely they will do well in school and the community, and the less likely they are to be involved in negative and unhealthy choices.

HUDSON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO