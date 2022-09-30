Read full article on original website
Revere Community C.A.R.E
The first general meeting of Revere Community C.A.R.E. for the 2022-2023 school year will be held Monday, Oct. 10, at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be served. C.A.R.E encourages our youth to make healthy life choices. The organization continues to sponsor and support educational programs, special events and projects for all ages that further its goal to prevent drug and alcohol abuse as well as other at-risk behaviors.
Friends sponsor One in a MILL-ion event for Kirby Mill
It has been several years since the Richfield community has hosted a large fund-raising event like the One in a MILL-ion Celebration scheduled for Oct. 16 in the Lodge at the Richfield Heritage Preserve. The event celebrates the 100-year anniversary of the Kirby Mill and the funds raised will be used to continue to restore that mill.
Female fire medic sworn in; councilperson argues for his tenant
For the first time, Richfield Village has a full-time female fire medic on staff. Following the recommendation of Fire Chief George Seifert, Mayor Michael Wheeler swore in Daytona Stiegelmeyer. Her parents attended the ceremony, and her father pinned on her badge. Stiegelmeyer has an Associate Degree in Applied Science in...
Founder of Revere Foundation is national award finalist
Millions of people were shocked and sickened by the Sandy Hook school shootings in December 2012. Jason DiLauro said the senseless tragedy “scared the crap out of me,’’ but he decided to do something about it. As a resident of Bath Township, the financial advisor was in...
October is ‘Take a Second. Make a Difference’ month
Hudson Community First is off to a strong start this school year. With almost 200 students in attendance at the first Hudson High School Youth Board meeting and over 150 adults to help support them, the organization has a variety of events planned for 2022-23. For almost 20 years, Hudson Community First has promoted positive youth development by introducing young people to 40 developmental assets that help youth grow up to be healthy, caring and responsible adults. The more assets young people have, the more likely they will do well in school and the community, and the less likely they are to be involved in negative and unhealthy choices.
Board approves plaque to honor donors
Aug. 22 Richfield Joint Recreation District board meeting. The board re-visited the request by the Friends of Richfield Heritage Preserve to allow a plaque bearing the names of those who contributed $500 toward the restoration of Kirby Mill to be displayed at the Lodge. Board member Maureen McGinty and new...
Town Trust commercial grant applications available
The Richfield Town Trust will award business grants in 2023 to properties located in the Richfield Historic District. Using money that was raised by the Chamber of Commerce Sweet Corn Bike Ride, the nonprofit will award up to $10,000 in 2023. Commercial property owners can apply for grants to repair...
Bath Richfield Kiwanis
The K-Kan is back in front of Colonial Pharmacy. This time, the Bath Richfield Kiwanis is collecting toiletries for the Heart of Revere. This is BR Kiwanis’ new signature project to help those in need in the Revere community. In addition to collecting soap, razors, shampoo, combs, brushes, deodorant...
Methodist pastor returns to local roots
The congregation of Hudson United Methodist Church welcomed a new pastor this past summer, and it was a homecoming of sorts for the Rev. Bruce Hartley, a Ravenna native. He accepted the appointment to lead the Hudson church after most recently pastoring a Methodist church in Medina County. Hartley fills...
Talk of the Town
Longtime Hudson resident Lori Lang is retiring after spending 44 years in the optical field. Thirty-four of those years have been with Drs. S. Philip and William Keller, and ten were with Bell Optical. “I have met several people over the years and have gotten to know them on a...
Village in court battle with U-Haul rental firm
In a dispute whose beginnings date to 2016, Richfield Village is attempting to enforce its zoning code against the operator of a business that rents U-Haul trucks and trailers and cold storage units. After efforts to find a solution through negotiations failed and following village council’s rejection of the company’s...
Jaycees scare up 50th season of Hudson Haunted House
By the time you read this article, more than 3,000 fright fans will have passed through the Hudson Haunted House this season. The popular haunt, in its 50th year, opened Sept. 23 and runs every Friday and Saturday night through Oct. 29. “This is a legendary house,” said Damon Call,...
Park internship studied species mutualism
Raeley Maxwell, a Richfield resident and a wildlife resources management major at Hocking Technical College, completed an internship at Richfield Heritage Preserve this summer. Under the direction of RJRD Park Operation Chair Jeff DeLuca, Raeley studied species living in the abandoned swimming pool in the park. She monitored the inhabitants’...
Richfield Historical Society
The Richfield Historical Society will hold its final TakeMeBack Series presentation of 2022 on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. Judith MacKeigan, historian/archivist for Cleveland Metroparks, will talk about “The Canal That Created Cleveland.”. The Ohio and Erie Canal, connecting Lake Erie at Cleveland with the Ohio River at...
Water line construction has begun.
Municipal water for commercial properties in the Richfield Historic District has been promised for over a decade. Now the water pipes have been delivered and construction of a Cleveland Water line is underway on state routes 303 and 176. Fabrizi Construction is digging up the streets, and one-lane traffic will...
Trick-or-Treat
Hudson’s official date and time for trick-or-treating is Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m. Merchants of Hudson trick-or-treat evening wil be Thursday, Oct. 27, from 4-6 p.m.
Richfield Brewery owner to speak
Mike Lytz will speak at the next Chamber luncheon. Lytz is the owner Sarah’s Vineyard in the Cuyahoga County National Park and of the future Richfield Brewery. He will provide details of their plans for the brewery. The luncheon will be held on Wednesday, October 5 at Venue South...
Local teacher named Ohio Teacher of the Year
Melissa Kmetz, a third-grade teacher at Lakeview Elementary School in Cortland was honored by her school Tuesday after receiving the statewide honor.
Innovative book clubs mix reading with local treats
The Highland branch of the Medina County Library has launched two new book clubs designed for readers who enjoy sharing ideas over an ice-cold beer or a piping hot cup of Joe. The first club, Pints and Pages, is up and running and takes place the last Thursday of each month at Hoppy Dude Brews, starting at 6:30 p.m. Starting in October, a second club will be added – Donuts with Dewey – which will held at 9 a.m. the last Wednesday of each month at Hinckley Donuts.
Mexican restaurant coming to the former Burger King space in Avon Lake: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
Ever since the former Burger King restaurant, 519 Avon Belden Road, closed its doors nearly two years ago in Avon Lake, many wondered what would become of the space. Construction crews have been at the location for several weeks and I can now confirm the space will be transformed into a Mexican restaurant. Las Margaritas is scheduled to open in December.
